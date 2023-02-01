The Covington Cougars (11-6, 6-2) picked up a big 79-64 away Pioneer District victory over rival the Bath County Chargers (7-11, 3-6) on Tuesday night. In possibly both programs last ever meeting (unless they meet in the district tournament), J'yon Smith had a night that will live forever in the history book following his career-night where he dropped 34 points including four three-pointers. It was a back and forth contest in the first half with neither team really pushing away from one another. The Cougars led by two at halftime 35-33. It was in the second half where things started going more towards the...

COVINGTON, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO