Morristown Girls Basketball Defeats Mount St. Mary; 47-31
MORRISTOWN, NJ - Morristown girls basketball (10-6) got past Mount St. Mary, 47-31, Tuesday night. Maya Summerville posted a double-double of 15 point sand 11 rebounds to go with three blocks and three steals. Anna Rivetti added 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and four steals, and Cameron McGinley totaled 11 points. The Colonials will take on Jefferson in the Morris County Tournament on Thursday Feb. 2. The game will be played at Jefferson High School at 7pm. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Radford boys ride early run to victory over James River
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The Radford boys basketball team pounced on James River Wednesday night, jumping out to an 18-0 lead en route to a 57-35 victory. Gavin Cormany led the Bobcats with 17 points in a rematch of last season’s Class 2 semifinal, which Radford won by two points.
Prep Basketball Roundup: Independence, PikeView, James Monroe, Summers County and Greenbrier West win; Wyoming East falls to Chapmanville
Cyrus Goodson scored 37 points and Corey Shumate had a double-double to lead Independence past Greater Beckley Christian 76-59 Tuesday. Shumate scored 10 points, had 13 rebounds and four blocks, while Goodson also grabbed seven rebounds. Colton Hughes added 10 points for the Patriots. John Rose matched Goodson’s output for...
Middle School Roundup: Pineville, Greater Beckley and Mercer Christian earn wins
Konnor Fox scored 16 points as Pineville picked up a 40-33 victory over Road Branch Tuesday. Ashton Blankenship added 14 in the win while Connor Booth led Road Branch with 13 points. Pineville (9-4) will host Herndon on Thursday. Pineville. Konnor Fox 16, Ashton Blankenship 14, Dylan Holden 8, Jake...
Adam Ward Hoop Classic returns this weekend
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Basketball is bringing student athletes together this weekend to have fun on the court, raise money for scholarships and remember a WDBJ7 colleague. The Adam Ward Hoop Classic kicks off Friday Feb. 3 with matchups between Glenvar and Salem High Schools at 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb....
Cougars Big Road Win Over Chargers; Fall To Raiders
The Covington Cougars (11-6, 6-2) picked up a big 79-64 away Pioneer District victory over rival the Bath County Chargers (7-11, 3-6) on Tuesday night. In possibly both programs last ever meeting (unless they meet in the district tournament), J'yon Smith had a night that will live forever in the history book following his career-night where he dropped 34 points including four three-pointers. It was a back and forth contest in the first half with neither team really pushing away from one another. The Cougars led by two at halftime 35-33. It was in the second half where things started going more towards the...
Lady Cavaliers Sweep Series Over Lady Mounties
For the second time this season, the reigning Class 3 state champion Carroll County Lady Cavaliers (19-1, 9-0) defeated the Alleghany Lady Mountaineers (12-7, 4-5) by 30+ points following a 55-25 victory on Tuesday at Mountaineer Arena. The Lady Cavaliers only had a four point lead going into the second quarter, but that's where they would break the game open by posting their highest scoring quarter of the game with 24. The Lady Cavaliers broke the game open by scoring 13 straight points and took a 33-13 lead into the second half. The win for the Lady Cavaliers was their eighth straight...
Fairgrounds home to state wrestling tourney this weekend
This weekend, the State Fairgrounds are home to the West Virginia Wrestling Dual Team State Championship. This event, endorsed by the WVSSAC and sponsored by West Virginia Wrestling Coaches Association, is the premier dual team championship in the state, says Greenbrier East wrestling coach Brian Miluk. The top eight teams from around the state will […] The post Fairgrounds home to state wrestling tourney this weekend appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
