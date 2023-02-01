ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellaire, OH

richlandsource.com

Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch

The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
CARROLLTON, OH
Lootpress

Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
MARIETTA, OH
richlandsource.com

Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont

Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
SUGARCREEK, OH
richlandsource.com

Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville

Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
BARNESVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah

Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
CALDWELL, OH
richlandsource.com

NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case

CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
247Sports

SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!

Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio American Legion catches on fire

The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
HARRISON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

First Warning Forecast | Wintry Ice Tapers Off, For Now

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks experienced only a 1/4″ or less of liquid precipitation, but when it shows up as ice right during the morning drive it becomes a much bigger deal. We saw light snow and sleet in our Ohio Counties, causing slickness even with less than 1″ on the ground. Others started off as rain that eventually turned to ‘freezing’ rain when temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. The worst of the conditions were sadly in our most traveled commuting roads near I-64 and the Ohio River causing lots of delays on the morning commute. Still others in the Charleston area on southward on Corridor-G and the Turnpike were largely spared from the worst of it, holding onto 32°-air and staying mainly wet on the well-treated roads. As we head to the afternoon, the precipitation tapers off to mainly a patchy drizzle or just plain cloudy skies. Because temperatures stay in the mid-30s or colder most of the day, we’re still not out of the woods for slickness on the driveways and walkways, so always be careful in any lingering drizzle or still-present ice. Tonight, a new pulse of this wintry mix will be passing through, mainly focusing on our southern counties (the ones that tried to avoid the ice this morning). Meanwhile, the northern counties will be dropping further into the 20s overnight, which can refreeze any melting during the day. Essentially, no one should let their guard down for the potential of slickness on the roadways and walkways right through tomorrow morning.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital

WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the red truck was entrapped in his vehicle, but he was able to self-extricate himself through the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WAVERLY, WV

