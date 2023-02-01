Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
richlandsource.com
Razor thin: Carrollton earns tough verdict over Beloit West Branch
The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but Carrollton didn't mind, dispatching Beloit West Branch 37-35 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Beloit West Branch and Carrollton squared off with January 21, 2022 at Carrollton High School last season. For...
richlandsource.com
Cadiz Harrison Central designs winning blueprint against East Liverpool
Cadiz Harrison Central stretched out and finally snapped East Liverpool to earn a 71-57 victory in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. Last season, East Liverpool and Cadiz Harrison Central squared off with February 2, 2022 at East Liverpool High School last season. For more, click here.
Water line break in Ohio – OH SR 7 Closure/Detour
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A waterline break along a state route in Ohio has caused traffic to detour onto WV 2 in St. Marys. OH 7 southbound in Ohio, from Tennis Center Drive in Marietta, Ohio, to the Hi-Carpenter Memorial Bridge in St. Marys, is closed due to the waterline break.
richlandsource.com
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
richlandsource.com
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Reward offered for info on Ohio arson fire
The Ohio State Fire Marshal has ruled a Saturday house fire was deliberately set.
richlandsource.com
Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah
Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
NFL player on Super Bowl team indicted in Ohio rape, kidnapping case
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges. Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.
SIGNED: WVU legacy makes things official!
Corey McIntyre Jr., DL, Port St. Lucie (FL) Treasure Coast. Other Schools Involved: Washington State, Indiana, FAU. Ranking: Three-star, 0.8492-rating as the No. 148 defensive lineman. Lead Recruiter: AJ Jackson. Why he chose West Virginia: "I chose WVU because I felt like it was a better fit for me. And...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs, EMA officials say Ohio House Bill 509 is a bad idea
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — New legislation will impact some emergency service units across Ohio. House Bill 509 was signed by Gov. DeWine on Jan. 5, removing assistant EMS and fire instructor certifications. It also changes continuing education requirements. Now those in both fields are speaking out and expressing their...
Ohio American Legion catches on fire
The American Legion in Glencoe, Belmont County, Ohio was on fire on Wednesday. Cumberland Trail Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall says the call came in to 63630 Main St. at 1:17 pm. Once crews arrived, they saw heavy fire through the roof of the building. Cumberland Trail along with Neffs, Smith Township, Spirit of 76, […]
Man in critical condition after getting struck by a vehicle in Marshall County
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle in Marshall County on Thursday. Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell says the incident happened on First Street and Jefferson Ave in Moundsville Police say the man is a Moundsville resident in his 50’s but a name was not released at this time. Moundsville […]
Ohio Valley solar power plant could bring in $900,000 a year
HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The proposed Harrison County Solar Power Plant could bring up to $900,000 a year for the County. Commissioners approved a resolution with company officials which takes the Nottingham Solar Facility another step forward. Commissioner Paul Coffland says the facility has to provide Payment in Lieu of Taxes, or a PILOT fee […]
Could Route 2 be expanding to a four-lane highway? Commission starts talks with state officials
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – An expansion of Route 2 seems to be on a lot of officials’ minds as the Wellsburg Bridges get closer to completion. Brooke County Commissioners said there has been a push for Route 2 to become a four-lane highway from at least south of the bridge to Ohio County if […]
WSAZ
First Warning Forecast | Wintry Ice Tapers Off, For Now
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Most folks experienced only a 1/4″ or less of liquid precipitation, but when it shows up as ice right during the morning drive it becomes a much bigger deal. We saw light snow and sleet in our Ohio Counties, causing slickness even with less than 1″ on the ground. Others started off as rain that eventually turned to ‘freezing’ rain when temperatures dropped into the upper 20s. The worst of the conditions were sadly in our most traveled commuting roads near I-64 and the Ohio River causing lots of delays on the morning commute. Still others in the Charleston area on southward on Corridor-G and the Turnpike were largely spared from the worst of it, holding onto 32°-air and staying mainly wet on the well-treated roads. As we head to the afternoon, the precipitation tapers off to mainly a patchy drizzle or just plain cloudy skies. Because temperatures stay in the mid-30s or colder most of the day, we’re still not out of the woods for slickness on the driveways and walkways, so always be careful in any lingering drizzle or still-present ice. Tonight, a new pulse of this wintry mix will be passing through, mainly focusing on our southern counties (the ones that tried to avoid the ice this morning). Meanwhile, the northern counties will be dropping further into the 20s overnight, which can refreeze any melting during the day. Essentially, no one should let their guard down for the potential of slickness on the roadways and walkways right through tomorrow morning.
WTAP
Two-vehicle crash leads to one person taken to the hospital
WAVERLY, W.Va. (WTAP) - A two-vehicle crash occurred on Emerson Ave. near Corbitt hill Rd. in Waverly Tuesday morning. The call for the crash came in around 7:30 a.m. The driver of the red truck was entrapped in his vehicle, but he was able to self-extricate himself through the passenger side of the vehicle, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
WTAP
Over a pound a meth found during search warrant execution in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH. (WTAP) - Three people are facing charges following an investigation in Washington, County. According to court documents, the Southeastern Major Crimes Task Force along and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on Larry Haught Jr.’s residence on Tuesday, January 31, 2023. Three...
Comments / 0