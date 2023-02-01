Read full article on original website
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is ArrestedSan HeraldOrlando, FL
Three Dead in FL Murder-SuicidecreteKissimmee, FL
Critical Septic Truck Driver AccidentcreteOsceola County, FL
Woman sues school district after volunteering ban; school alleges her photos were on an adults' websitePete LakemanOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Oviedo Mall Teen Club Launches in February
Oviedo Mall Teen Club Launches in February – Oviedo Mall is proud to announce a new program geared towards teenager visitors as a part of their 25th Anniversary Celebration. The program named “Mall Rat Club” will officially launch on March 1, 2023, and will feature special shopping and dining discounts for teenagers aged 13 to 17 years old. The Club will also have monthly outings and activities throughout the mall including private movie screenings.
Man missing in Orange County, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
Oviedo mural celebrates Black pioneers who shaped the community
OVIEDO, Fla. — Central Florida is rich in history. From the parks many families visit, to the schools in the community, there's a story behind all of it. There's a mural in Seminole County highlighting pioneers who paved the way in Oviedo. Boston Hill Park has been a staple...
Seminole home broken into after woman lured by person posing as YMCA worker, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – An older woman’s home near Winter Park was burglarized after she let someone claiming to work for the YMCA enter her backyard, the sheriff’s office said. According to investigators, the burglary happened around 5 p.m. Thursday on Eastbrook Boulevard near Winter Park in...
Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close
ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
Central Florida charity volunteer accused of molesting 2 girls; more victims possible
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A man who volunteered for charity organizations in Central Florida is accused of molesting two girls. Gregory Somers, 41, of Ponte Vedra Beach, was arrested on Monday on two counts of lewd or lascivious molestation of a victim under 12. Due to his position working...
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
New veterinarian joins Osceola County Animal Services
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After more than a year of not having a veterinarian, Osceola County Animal Services now has one on-site. Dr. Aaron Walton has joined the team and will be providing veterinary services to animals who are malnourished, injured, or have been mistreated. He's also able to...
15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
Oviedo police searching for man accused of depositing fraudulent check at bank
OVIEDO, Fla. – Oviedo police are searching for a man accused of depositing a fraudulent check at a Chase Bank two weeks ago. According to police, the man deposited the check into a Chase Bank account using a victim’s personal information on Jan. 19. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX...
Osceola County Public Schools searching for new bus drivers amid staff shortage
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — It's not just teachers, Florida has a critical bus driver shortage. In fact, this is a nationwide issue. A WESH 2 crew went to a job fair Thursday in Osceola County and learned driving a school bus could be right up your alley. The sign...
'Rock of Ages' musical taking stage in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The musical "Rock of Ages" takes the stage now through Feb. 26 at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Some of the talented performers, including Bo Bice from American Idol, visited the WESH 2 News studio to talk about their experience with "Rock of Ages" and what audiences will experience from this high-energy, 80's hair-metal extravaganza.
Curaleaf opens new cannabis dispensary in Clermont
Curaleaf is opening its 57th location in Florida at 1900 S. Highway 27 on Friday.
Janitor accidentally locked in Florida holding cell for 3 days
A 72-year-old janitorial worker was accidentally locked in a Florida holding cell over the weekend.
The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food
Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
WESH 2 veteran journalists recall experience of covering Columbia disaster
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Twenty years after the Columbia disaster, hear from WESH 2's veteran journalists about covering the tragedy. How they knew what went wrong before most and what it was like to be a witness to history. Dan Billow, Jim Payne, Amanda Dukes, Greg Fox, Nancy Alvarez...
Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year
COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month
Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
