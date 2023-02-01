ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oviedo, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycentralfloridafamily.com

Oviedo Mall Teen Club Launches in February

Oviedo Mall Teen Club Launches in February – Oviedo Mall is proud to announce a new program geared towards teenager visitors as a part of their 25th Anniversary Celebration. The program named “Mall Rat Club” will officially launch on March 1, 2023, and will feature special shopping and dining discounts for teenagers aged 13 to 17 years old. The Club will also have monthly outings and activities throughout the mall including private movie screenings.
WESH

Man missing in Orange County, police say

MELBOURNE, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at other top headlines, weather forecast. Orlando police are searching for a man reported missing. The last time Steve Le Scao was seen was in the area of 7125 Universal Boulevard Wednesday night at 11:30 p.m. He had on a black Tommy Hilfiger...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Oviedo mural celebrates Black pioneers who shaped the community

OVIEDO, Fla. — Central Florida is rich in history. From the parks many families visit, to the schools in the community, there's a story behind all of it. There's a mural in Seminole County highlighting pioneers who paved the way in Oviedo. Boston Hill Park has been a staple...
OVIEDO, FL
WESH

Diabetic janitor gets locked in Orange County Courthouse for three days

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 News is getting answers about how an elderly custodian ended up locked in an Orange County holding cell for three nights. We spoke exclusively with the woman who is now recovering in the hospital. Libia Vargas De Dinas is a 72-year-old woman who...
click orlando

Orlando, Apopka Bed Bath and Beyond stores to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Bed Bath and Beyond released a new list this week of 87 stores that will close, including two in Central Florida. The stores at 397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando’s Waterford Lakes area and 2239 East Semoran Blvd. in Apopka are on the list, along with stores in Hialeah, Brandon, Jacksonville, Boca Raton and other Florida cities.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

New veterinarian joins Osceola County Animal Services

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — After more than a year of not having a veterinarian, Osceola County Animal Services now has one on-site. Dr. Aaron Walton has joined the team and will be providing veterinary services to animals who are malnourished, injured, or have been mistreated. He's also able to...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
WESH

15-year-old missing in Kissimmee, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy. Alexander Sanabria, 15, went missing Wednesday afternoon after leaving Osceola High School around 1:15 p.m. Sanabria had on a dark blue shirt and dark pants. Kissimmee police said he was possibly seen near Marigold Avenue...
KISSIMMEE, FL
WESH

'Rock of Ages' musical taking stage in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The musical "Rock of Ages" takes the stage now through Feb. 26 at the Garden Theatre in Winter Garden. Some of the talented performers, including Bo Bice from American Idol, visited the WESH 2 News studio to talk about their experience with "Rock of Ages" and what audiences will experience from this high-energy, 80's hair-metal extravaganza.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Dragon Vault is set to open in Sanford later this year, offering fantasy and food

Dragons are headed toward a Sanford bank vault, not to pillage and hoard treasure à la Smaug … but to open a restaurant. Swords and sorcery–themed restaurant the Dragon Vault will debut in the Historic Downtown Sanford area later this year, courtesy of the folks at League of Extraordinary Dining (Nautilus Coffee, Argonaut Bar, Batter Bar). Dragon Vault will take over the first floor of the old bank building at 101 E. First St. — built in 1923, no less! — and incorporate the actual bank vault into the restaurant's design. Dragon Vault will...
SANFORD, FL
click orlando

Ormond Beach festival showcases over 80 artists, live music and more

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. – Ormond Beach MainStreet and the Ormond Beach Arts District is hosting the 9th annual Granada Grand Festival of the Arts this weekend. Over 80 artists are gathering along New Britain Avenue from Beach Street to Ridgewood Avenue, showcasing their hard work during the festival on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
ORMOND BEACH, FL
hometownnewsbrevard.com

Cocoa High’s Pamela Brockmeyer named Brevard Teacher of the Year

COCOA — Pamela Brockmeyer, a math teacher at Cocoa High School, has been Teacher of the Year in Brevard County. The announcement of Ms. Brockmeyer’s award, along with those Applauding Brevard’s Champions (ABC) Awards Gala, hosted by the BSF on Jan. 25 at the Raddison at the Port in Cape Canaveral.
COCOA, FL
Evan Crosby

8 Orlando Apartments Under $800 a Month

Orlando, Fla. - In addition to being a popular destination for tourists, Orlando is also a popular place for retirees and others interested in moving to Central Florida. With a metro population of over 2.6 million residents (and growing), there is strong demand for housing, especially apartments.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy