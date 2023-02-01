ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

102.5 The Bone

Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber

MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
MONROE, LA
Chibuzo Nwachuku

Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?

A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Upworthy

Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'

Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
WYANDOTTE, MI
KOLR10 News

Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?

MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
MISSOURI STATE
HipHopDX.com

Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge

Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
MEMPHIS, TN
Complex

Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat

A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
WESLACO, TX

