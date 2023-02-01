Read full article on original website
Two men say one of the Memphis police officers accused of killing Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two residents of this still-stunned city told NBC News that one of the police officers charged with murdering 29-year-old Tyre Nichols pulled a gun on them three years ago and threatened to shoot them both in the face. Glenn Harris, 24, and Demarius Hervey, 27, described...
Mother of Uvalde school shooting suspect Salvador Ramos arrested as cops reveal chilling details about ‘violent threat’
THE mother of the Uvalde elementary school shooter has been arrested after she allegedly threatened to kill a man. Adriana Reyes, the mother of gunman Salvador Ramos, was detained on Wednesday in Oklahoma City after a man told police he feared she would "kill him while he slept." Oklahoma police...
Dollar General clerk charged after shooting, killing armed robber
MONROE, La. — A clerk working at a Dollar General in Louisiana is facing manslaughter charges after police said he killed an armed robber inside the store. Officers with the Monroe Police Department responded to a report of a shooting and robbery at a Dollar General on Jan. 3. In an affidavit of probable cause filed with the Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office, police said Rafus Anderson was working as a clerk when an armed robber came in.
2 California Sheriff's Deputies from Same Department Killed in Separate Incidents Within 2 Weeks
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department, located in Southern California, is reeling following the death of two of its deputies — Darnell Calhoun and Isaiah Cordero — who were killed in separate incidents less than two weeks apart. Calhoun was killed in the line of duty on Friday at...
Police Officer Pulls Woman Over And Tells Her To Pop The Trunk, Doesn’t Realize He’s On Camera
County Henrico in Virginia One man determined that performing his job duties as a police officer for Henrico County, Virginia, was insufficient. The county officer stopped his squad car when he noticed a driver in need, and he did something unexpected for Chy-Niece Thacker.
A 9 Year Old Girl Was Brought To The Hospital Pregnant, Doctors Screamed When They Discovered Who The Father Is
The welfare of the children is of utmost importance, and as parents, it is our duty to ensure that they are protected and have access to the care they need to grow and thrive. Unfortunately, in some cases, parents do not always provide this level of care and protection. This was the case for a 9-year-old girl who arrived at a local hospital pregnant.
13-Year-Old Karon Blake Cried "I Am A Kid" As He Was Fatally Shot. The Man Who Killed Him Is Facing A Murder Charge.
Jason Lewis, a DC Parks and Recreation employee, is facing one count of second-degree murder in connection with the Jan. 7 killing of 13-year-old Karon Blake.
74-year-old woman found dead with hands, feet tied inside Upper West Side apartment
The victim was discovered by her sister during a wellness check after the pair had just spent an evening together.
Ohio man dies after being shot by police as he was cleaning out late grandmother's apartment
An investigation is underway after a 28-year-old Ohio man died Tuesday, a day after he was shot by police who believed he was a burglary suspect, as, his family says, he was cleaning out his late grandmother's home. Joe Frasure was shot at early Monday in Wyoming, a city of...
Wife of doctor accused of driving his Tesla off a cliff with his family inside shouted to rescuers 'he intentionally drove the car over' edge, DA alleges
The San Mateo County district attorney told reporters it was a "miracle" the family of four survived the 250-foot plunge in Northern California.
Teacher Dies After Cops Tase Him For Several Minutes. Why Tase That Long?
A 31-year-old man who was a father and a high school teacher in Washington D. C. died in Venice, California after being repeatedly tased in the middle of the street as shown on police body-camera footage. Keenan Anderson who was a cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, died on January 3 due to a cardiac arrest, hours after a struggle with cops of the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD). Anderson who taught English at a mostly-black charter school in Washington and was highly respected was visiting his family in California when this incident happened. No less than three people have been killed by LAPD officers so far in 2023. The other two victims were dark-skinned and all three killings happened in a week. The other two victims were Takar Smith and Oscar Sanchez. According to data by the group Mapping Police Violence, at least 1,176 people nationwide were killed by cops in 2022 which is the record of police killings by the year.
Police release mugshot of K-9 Ice who was accused of stealing an officer's lunch: '100% innocent'
Dogs are an important part of any police department. They help with investigating cases and are trained to be an active team member. However, they sometimes don't behave like an officer. Recently, Wyandotte Police Department - Michigan shared a mugshot of K-9 Ice and they accused him of stealing an officer’s half-eaten lunch in the breakroom during a call to assist in an emergency, as reported by Wate. In the Facebook post put up on January 12, the department wrote, “The incident happened two days ago at the station. Ofc. Barwig was eating lunch in the breakroom when he was called to assist a person in the WPD jail. He quickly jumped into service, leaving his half-eaten lunch on the table. A short while later Barwig and another officer returned to the breakroom only to find Ofc. Ice leisurely strolling out of the room licking his chops. Barwig's entire lunch was gone....disappeared, vanished!”
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
Gun allegedly used by 6-year-old in Virginia school shooting was bought by child's mother, police say
The gun allegedly used by a 6-year-old boy to shoot his teacher at a Newport News, Virginia, school was legally purchased by the child's mother, officials said.
Can you shoot someone inside your home in Missouri?
MISSOURI — Twenty states have castle doctrines while even more have stand-your-ground laws but what constitutes legal self-defense can still vary across these states. For Missouri, both the castle doctrine and the stand-your-ground law state, the law permits protecting oneself (or a third party, with exceptions) with deadly force should a person feel it is […]
Young Dolph Murder Suspect Released From Jail As Fellow Suspects Face New Charge
Young Dolph murder suspect Shundale Barnett has walked out of a Ft. Worth, Texas jail where he was being held on an undisclosed charge. According to Fox 13 Memphis, the man bonded out of the Tarrant County Jail on December 24, 2022. HipHopDX was not able to confirm Barnett’s exact release date, but a representative at the jail said that he likely would not have been held for an extended period of time beyond having paid his bond.
Police Sergeant Put On Leave After Video Shows Him Punching Black Woman
An Ohio police sergeant has been placed on administrative leave after he was caught on video repeatedly punching a Black woman following a dispute over cheese at a local McDonalds.
Man found sleeping in strip mall parking lot tells cops he had 6 shots of tequila at Ferndale bar before driving
A 61-year-old Rochester Hills man is facing a drunken driving charge after police said they found him slumped over the steering wheel of a car in a shopping center parking lot.
Woman Jailed After Allegedly Luring Man Into Aggravated Robbery on Snapchat
A Texas man and woman have been charged in connection with an alleged Snapchat-initiated scam that resulted in the victim being robbed and assaulted. In short, per a report from regional outlet KXAN-TV, Stephanie Navarro and Francisco Martinez Jr. (pictured above and below, respectively) were arrested in the Weslaco area after the former allegedly lured a man to an apartment with the intention of robbing him.
Walmart Mass Shooting as Three People Gunned Down in Illinois Parking Lot
All three victims have been taken to hospitals following the shooting, one in a critical condition.
