Anecdotally, poor quality water can negatively affect pigs’ water usage and, therefore, pig performance on farm. However, recent controlled studies from the University of Minnesota and South Dakota State University failed to define poor-quality water based on the mineral content. Similarly, water flow can influence the water usage of pigs, as observed in a review of the South Dakota swine industry and at South Dakota State University (SDSU) facilities. While water intake on its own does not seem to influence pig performance, Brumm and others have identified the connection between water intake and feed intake. Specifically, the water to feed ratio increases from 2:1 to 3:1 as pigs grow. However, studies in poultry have identified that water usage can be increased by the dietary inclusion of phytase.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO