Water Usage Increased by Dietary Phytase Inclusion in Growing and Finishing Swine, By Ryan Samuel Ryan Samuel Assistant Professor & SDSU Extension Swine Specialist
Anecdotally, poor quality water can negatively affect pigs’ water usage and, therefore, pig performance on farm. However, recent controlled studies from the University of Minnesota and South Dakota State University failed to define poor-quality water based on the mineral content. Similarly, water flow can influence the water usage of pigs, as observed in a review of the South Dakota swine industry and at South Dakota State University (SDSU) facilities. While water intake on its own does not seem to influence pig performance, Brumm and others have identified the connection between water intake and feed intake. Specifically, the water to feed ratio increases from 2:1 to 3:1 as pigs grow. However, studies in poultry have identified that water usage can be increased by the dietary inclusion of phytase.
Mark Wright has been elected President of the Nebraska Pork Producers association
Mark Wright of Fremont, Nebraska has been elected President of the Nebraska Pork Producers Association (NPPA) at a director’s meeting held on January 19, 2023. Connor Livingston, Director of Sites and Mill Operations for Livingston Enterprise based in Fairbury was elected at President-Elect and Ryan Priester, a producer from Humphrey was elected as Vice President. Jared Lierman of Beemer will continue to serve as Past President.
Indiana Pork Names Award Winners
Indiana Pork recently presented three awards to individuals who have dedicated much time to advancing the pig industry. Mark York was the recipient of the Producer Meritorious Service Award. He farms in Wabash County with his wife Christine. Mark is a Purdue graduate, with a degree in Ag Economics, and is a former president of the Indiana Pork Board. He is active in his community serving as Wabash County Farm Bureau President. Mark and Christine were honored as the first Wabash County Farm Family of the Year by their Chamber of Commerce in 2010 and Mark received Master Farmer designation in 2017. He has also led a ground pork donation project that supports Wabash County Food pantries.
North Carolina hog farm spills nearly 30,000 gallons of waste from lagoon; state officials investigating
North Carolina officials said they are investigating after tens of thousands of gallons of hog lagoon waste spilled because of a pipe failure. The incident was reported Friday evening at the Murphy-Brown Farm 7692 in Bladen County, according to a Saturday evening news release from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality Division of Water Resources.
Iowa Pork Regional Conferences are Feb. 20-23 Four locations to host events
January 31, 2023 – There will be four one-day educational conferences for pig farmers that will be held across the state, Feb. 20-23. The conferences are planned and supported by the Iowa Pork Producers Association (IPPA) and the Iowa Pork Industry Center (IPIC). Pig farmers are invited to register and attend one of the four events.
