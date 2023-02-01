Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Final Injury Status For Hornets-Bucks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be available for Tuesday’s game.
BBC
NBA: LeBron James scores first triple-double of season to move close to all-time scoring record
LeBron James moved closer to breaking the NBA's all-time scoring record as he produced his first triple-double of the season in the Los Angeles Lakers' 129-123 win over the New York Knicks. The 38-year-old is just 89 points shy of breaking the record of 38,387 points held by Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
FOX Sports
Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak
Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
The Milwaukee Bucks dispatch the Charlotte Hornets for their 5th straight win
Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded another solid double-double to power the Milwaukee Bucks over the Charlotte Hornets.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
Albany Herald
Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss
Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes History In Bucks-Clippers Game On Thursday Night
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo added onto his MVP resume this season with a historic performance against the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night.
Clayton News Daily
RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback
RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Albany Herald
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers
Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
Albany Herald
After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets
The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
“It's just a testament to our team” - Ayo Dosunmu steps up as big guns fall silent in Chicago Bulls' win over the Charlotte Hornets
Young guard Ayo Dosunmu led the Chicago Bulls past the Charlotte Hornets, despite the subpar performance of their top players.
NBA Top Five Performances Of The Day, Feb. 2: Giannis In Company With Kareem Abdul-Jabbar After Leading Comeback Against Clippers
Antetokounmpo had 54 points and 18 rebounds to lead Bucks
"I never thought I was going to score 50 in the NBA when I got drafted" - Giannis continues his incredible streak with another scoring masterpiece
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo remains in awe of his recent play, considering he never even thought he could score 50 in an NBA game.
Albany Herald
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans
Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
Albany Herald
Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors
Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
Albany Herald
Top 25 roundup: No. 9 UCLA bounces back vs. Washington
Ninth-ranked UCLA led wire to wire and held off a second-half rally from visiting Washington to snap a two-game losing streak with a 70-61 win Thursday in Los Angeles. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12), who had won 14 straight before the back-to-back losses, pounced on the Huskies early. UCLA scored the first eight points and held Washington without a point for the opening 3:37. The Bruins' lead swelled to 18 points and was 16 at intermission.
Albany Herald
Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers
Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
Albany Herald
NBA announces 14 reserves for playground-style All-Star Game
LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo now know who will join them on the playground for what is the 2023 version of the NBA All-Star Game. The league announced 14 reserves -- seven from each conference -- who will join the previously announced starters that will suit up for either Team James or Team Giannis on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.
Albany Herald
Raptors looking for more stops against Rockets
There are no definitive means to measure how much the trade deadline rumors are adversely affecting the Toronto Raptors, but what is abundantly clear is their uneven play of late. The Raptors suffered a 131-128 road setback to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, their sixth loss in nine games, dropping...
