Charlotte, NC

FOX Sports

Bucks play the Clippers on 5-game win streak

Los Angeles Clippers (29-25, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (34-17, second in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee heads into a matchup with Los Angeles as winners of five games in a row. The Bucks are 21-5 on their home court. Milwaukee has a 4-0 record in...
MILWAUKEE, WI
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Albany Herald

Cavaliers hand Grizzlies sixth straight road loss

Darius Garland had 32 points and 11 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame star Donovan Mitchell's third-quarter ejection to beat the visiting Memphis Grizzlies 128-113 on Thursday. Cedi Osman scored 21 points for Cleveland, which moved 10 games over .500 and improved to 22-6 at home. Jarrett Allen contributed 18...
CLEVELAND, OH
Clayton News Daily

RJ Barrett (30 points), Knicks withstand Heat's late comeback

RJ Barrett collected 30 points and eight rebounds and Julius Randle added 23 and 10, respectively, to fuel the host New York Knicks to a 106-104 victory over the Miami Heat on Thursday. Barrett made 13 of 23 shots from the floor to record a bounce-back performance after he was...
Albany Herald

Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54 points lead Bucks past Clippers

Giannis Antetokounmpo reached the 50-point mark for the third time since the start of January, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a comeback 106-105 win over the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night. Antetokounmpo shot 21-for-39 from the floor and grabbed 19 boards. Khris Middleton added 16 points off the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

After delays in Dallas, Pistons ready to take floor vs. Hornets

The Detroit Pistons had an unexpected layoff this week, though it wasn't pleasant. The team got stuck in Dallas, thanks to a combination of mechanical issues with its plane and poor weather conditions. The Pistons will return to action with a back-to-back set of home games, beginning with a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.
DETROIT, MI
Albany Herald

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic (heel) exits Mavs' win over Pelicans

Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Nikola Jokic nets another triple-double, Nuggets top Warriors

Nikola Jokic recorded his league-leading 17th triple-double and the Nuggets used a 16-0 third-quarter burst to break a tie and pull away for a 134-117 victory over the short-handed Golden State Warriors on Thursday night in Denver. Jokic put up 22 points to go with game-highs in rebounds with 14...
DENVER, CO
Albany Herald

Luka Doncic injured, Mavs still beat Pelicans

Luka Doncic scored 31 points before being sidelined by an injury midway through the third quarter and the host Dallas Mavericks held on to hand the New Orleans Pelicans their 10th consecutive loss, 111-106 on Thursday night. Doncic scored 21 points as the Mavericks took a 40-22 lead after one...
DALLAS, TX
Albany Herald

Top 25 roundup: No. 9 UCLA bounces back vs. Washington

Ninth-ranked UCLA led wire to wire and held off a second-half rally from visiting Washington to snap a two-game losing streak with a 70-61 win Thursday in Los Angeles. The Bruins (18-4, 9-2 Pac-12), who had won 14 straight before the back-to-back losses, pounced on the Huskies early. UCLA scored the first eight points and held Washington without a point for the opening 3:37. The Bruins' lead swelled to 18 points and was 16 at intermission.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

Anthony Davis' late-game heroics help Lakers stun Pacers

Anthony Davis spoiled the Indiana Pacers' welcome-back party for Tyrese Haliburton, making the go-ahead basket to rally the Los Angeles Lakers to a 112-111 win Thursday in Indianapolis. Davis came through in the clutch for Los Angeles, scoring what proved to be the game-winning shot with 35.3 seconds remaining on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Albany Herald

NBA announces 14 reserves for playground-style All-Star Game

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo now know who will join them on the playground for what is the 2023 version of the NBA All-Star Game. The league announced 14 reserves -- seven from each conference -- who will join the previously announced starters that will suit up for either Team James or Team Giannis on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.
Albany Herald

Raptors looking for more stops against Rockets

There are no definitive means to measure how much the trade deadline rumors are adversely affecting the Toronto Raptors, but what is abundantly clear is their uneven play of late. The Raptors suffered a 131-128 road setback to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, their sixth loss in nine games, dropping...
HOUSTON, TX

