Popular restaurant chain opening new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersNorman, OK
Oklahoma is Steeped in the History of the Old WestLarry E LambertOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness uses night vision goggles to see oval-shape craftRoger MarshOklahoma State
Oklahoma witness says silent triangle-shaped object hovered just above rural roadwayRoger MarshOklahoma County, OK
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Oklahoma?Ted RiversOklahoma State
Slick road conditions proved to be deadly in Oklahoma
It was a messy morning commute for Oklahoma drivers early Thursday morning.
KFOR
OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000
OBN seizes 250 pounds of meth with a street value $500,000
Slick roadways lead to multiple wrecks on Oklahoma highways
The freezing rain that moved through the state overnight caused slick roads across certain parts of the Oklahoma City metro.
OHP: Man killed in crash along icy roadway
Officials say a 45-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in a crash along an icy roadway.
Expired tags on Oklahoma roadways may lead to problems for drivers
An Oklahoma man is raising questions about the amount of out-of-date car tags on the road.
KFOR
Sheriff: Gun is accidentally fired near Oklahoma elementary school, bullet strikes truck
A man was moving a loaded rifle from the backseat of a vehicle to make room for a girl being picked up from a Geary school when it went off, authorities said.
KFOR
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
Man slammed with triple digit interest rate on loan
KFOR
Edmond USPS robbed
One person is in custody after a chase in Oklahoma City. OK Tourism courting new restaurants for State parks. Norman, OG&E working after franchise agreement voted down. Longtime Oklahoma high school teacher arrested for
Police investigate hit-and-run in Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City are investigating after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle.
KFOR
Mobile meth lab discovered during traffic stop
Officers say they found a mobile meth lab in Wilson.
Oklahoma Tourism courting new restaurants for state parks
The Oklahoma Tourism & Recreation Department held its fifth open house to gather responses from all parties or suppliers interested in providing restaurant services at Oklahoma State Parks.
OHP: Oklahoma County driver caught going 117-120 mph in 70 mph zone
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a driver is now left with a hefty fine Wednesday after a Trooper caught them speeding over 100 mph on I-40.
Crews battle blaze in NE OKC home, officials say it was a hoarding situation
Oklahoma City fire crews battled a blaze in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday morning that officials on scene called a hoarding situation.
Oklahoma families claim severe ongoing issues after purchasing mobile home
Families are claiming they’re having never ending problems with their mobile home after they bought it from a manufactured, modular and mobile home company in Oklahoma.
‘An angel’: Vet returns wallet in chance encounter
Ann-Lisette Caveny did something perhaps we've all done in our lives: she lost her wallet.
No charges: Norman business owner won’t be charged in deadly shooting
Officials say charges have been declined after a man was killed after allegedly attempting to burglarize an ice cream shop in Norman.
KFOR
Brother doesn’t believe brother’s death in Oklahoma jail was suicide
The first jail death of the year brings new scrutiny to the dangers of short stints at the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
One person in critical condition after Stillwater stabbing
Stillwater Police Department says one person is in critical condition in a Oklahoma City Hospital after a stabbing in Stillwater.
OG&E, Norman working after voters reject franchise agreement
This week, the two parties announced to residents they're working "diligently" to avoid significant consequences, such as the city losing $3 million in revenue.
Stillwater man arrested after alleged assault, chase
A Stillwater man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a woman, leading police on a chase and hiding in the woods earlier this week.
