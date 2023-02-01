Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Non-profit opens new Cumberland County location
NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday’s hometown heroes now have their feet firmly planted in the community they serve. New Hope Ministries is opening a new location in New Cumberland, located on Old York Road. The organization has operated a mobile food pantry in the area after the Red Land Food Ministry closed its doors in 2019.
abc27.com
Manheim Township to host 3rd annual Groundhog Day Celebration
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department will be hosting their 3rd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration on Thursday, Feb. 2. The public is welcome to attend the event, which will begin at 7 a.m. at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion, located at 1241 Lititz Pike in Lancaster.
abc27.com
Harrisburg pet store to host small pet ‘adopt-a-thon’
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a post shared on Abrams & Weakley’s Facebook page, the pet store will be hosting a guinea pig, rat, and rabbit adopt-a-thon on February 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Facebook post stated that the guinea pigs and other small...
abc27.com
Historic 200 year old York County home is for sale
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic 200-year-old home in Wrightsville, York County is currently listed for sale by Lusk & Associates Sotheby’s International Realty for $745,000. According to the listing, this historic ‘Gregorian’ style home was built back in 1823 and has two-foot-deep stone walls around the entire exterior of the home. Additionally, the 1800s home is still made up of much of the original hardware.
pahomepage.com
Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County school district
The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the district. Bomb threat causes early dismissals in Adams County …. The Upper Adams School District dismissed classes early on Wednesday, Feb.1 due to a threat that was made toward the...
abc27.com
New Cumberland County physical therapy clinic opens
UPPER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Messiah University has expanded its Health curriculum with a new way to serve the community. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday for the new Phoenix Physical Therapy outpatient clinic, located at Messiah’s Winding Hill facility in Upper Allen Township. The clinic will...
local21news.com
Luxury senior living changing the skyline in Lancaster City
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The Lancaster city skyline is changing. All in an effort to make the city more friendly for retirees. U.S. News named Lancaster the best place to retire. So Willow Valley Communities is setting up shop where the over 55 community says they want to...
abc27.com
York County Race Club Pledge of Allegiance
Today’s Pledge of Allegiance is brought to you by the York County Race Club. If you would like to submit a video from your organization, please follow the directions below:. Hold your phone as still as possible. Avoid recording the Pledge in an area that has a lot of...
abc27.com
Fire reported in Lebanon County
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A large fire has been reported in North Cornwall Township, Lebanon County. Pictures from the 1800 block of Cornwall Road showed large plumes of black smoke coming up over the area from what officials say is currently a 1st alarm fire. The cause of...
abc27.com
A place for all children: New childcare center in York County now open
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A new childcare center, WeeConnect Early Learning Center (WeeConnect), is reimagining childcare, and designing it for children of all abilities. WeeConnect officially opened up in York County on 1497 S. Queen St., back in the Fall 2022 and is owned and operated by Liz Jones, who is an occupational therapist, and Rande Fregm, a developmental specialist.
This Bucks County Restaurant Has Been Listed as One of the Top PA Establishments to Check Out This Year
One of Bucks County’s most popular eateries has been listed as a must-stop for those looking for a new dining spot this year. Kalena Thomhave wrote about the establishment for The Keystone.
Lancaster County doesn't need Phil, they have their own oracle
KIRKWOOD, Pa. — Move over, Punxsutawney Phil. Lancaster County has their own weather prognosticator, and it lives at the The Slumbering Lodge of Hibernating Governors. Octoraro Orphie, called "the One True Groundhog" for his allegedly undefeated streak of correct predictions since 1908, gives the Hibernating Governors the future forecast every Feb. 2.
abc27.com
Changes coming to Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County
LEBANON, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carriage House Car Wash in Lebanon County is going to be undergoing a major renovation in the coming months. Carriage House Car Wash was purchased in September 2020 by Kyle Wenger, who also owns a second car wash called 16th Street Car Wash & Storage, which is located at 22 N. 16th St. in Lebanon.
WGAL
Food pantry in York County reaching people with refrigerated van
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County charity has a new set of wheels that will help it reach more people in need. Catholic Harvest Food Pantry is ready to hit the road with its new refrigerated van, which has built in shelfing. The food pantry based in downtown...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
Wawa inches closer to bringing store to Dauphin County
Plans for Wawa to construct a convenience store in Swatara Township are moving forward. During a Wednesday hearing, Swatara Township Board of Commissioners voted 4-1 to adopt a zoning text amendment change to an ordinance that allows for a convenience store to be built at Hoss’s Steak & Sea House, off Route 322, near Hummelstown.
tourcounsel.com
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
WGAL
Fire sends up huge plumes of black smoke in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Huge plumes of black smoke poured from a fire on Thursday in Lebanon County. The fire happened after noon at a construction site along the 1800 block of Cornwall Road in North Cornwall Township. WGAL viewers shared a video (posted above) and a photo...
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
Mifflin Community Days announce location change for 47th annual festival
The Greater Governor Mifflin League has announced a new location for its 47th annual Community Days festival. The full week event will take place on the campus of the Governor Mifflin Intermediate School. Event organizers say the change in location is due to construction on the High School Campus. The...
