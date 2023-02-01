ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KLST/KSAN

Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
Reuters

FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said.
Vox

Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?

Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
CNBC

The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000

Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy