Read full article on original website
Related
The tech firms that are laying off workers will regret it because the cuts can leave lasting damage
Almost every big tech company, including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft, has laid off staff. Experts say layoffs do reputational damage and hit morale.
Larry Summers warns of 1970s economic crisis if banks back down on interest rates
Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers warned on Friday that backing down on interest rates as a means of controlling inflation could precipitate a 1970s-style economic crisis. “I think to suppose that some kind of relenting on an inflation target will be a salvation would be a costly error that would ultimately have adverse efforts, as […]
U.S. layoffs surged in January as tech slashed thousands of jobs - report
Feb 2 (Reuters) - Layoffs in the United States hit a more than two-year high in January as technology firms cut jobs at the second-highest pace on record to brace for a possible recession, a report showed on Thursday.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
We just got confirmation that interest rates on mortgages, cars, and credit cards will keep getting more expensive in 2023
The Federal Reserve confirmed in its December minutes that inflation is "unacceptably high," and interest rates won't be cut in 2023 as a result.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit millions of Americans' bank accounts.Photo by𝙂𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙧𝙮 𝙂𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙤𝙨onUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
msn.com
US lenders are starting to go bankrupt with new mortgages down 47% — could this one factor trigger the worst surge of failures since 2008?
The real estate market just can’t catch a break, with inventory of resale homes remaining low and rising interest rates making it harder for buyers to justify making the leap. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked...
The market is headed for a 'tinderbox-timebomb' that will be worse than the 1929 crash, Black Swan fund manager says
Brace for a recession and stock market crash akin to 1929, Universa Investments warned in a client note. The hedge fund is advised by author and market expert Nassim Taleb. The fund has long-predicted a financial crash, and warned that rising debt levels posed a "timebomb". Get ready for a...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Banks Borrow $13,600,000,000 From Federal Home Loan Banks To Meet Customer Withdrawals: Report
Two crypto-friendly US banks have borrowed at least $13.6 billion from Federal Home Loan (FHL) Banks to deal with a tidal wave of customer withdrawals amid the digital asset bear market, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The FHL Bank System was created by the...
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
Major utility company warns customers face 100% energy bill hike this month – see if you’re one of the millions affected
MILLIONS of Americans can expect energy costs to increase by more than 100 percent for January. Utility firm San Diego Gas & Electric (SDG&E) issued a warning this week that the cost per unit of natural gas has shot up to $5.11 this month compared with $2.36 a year ago.
Why is my electric bill so high? 13 ways to lower it
Wondering how to lower your electric bill? From smart bulbs to smart plugs, here are 13 ways to lower your electric bill at home.
A JPMorgan strategist just said that markets are in big trouble if the economy doesn’t fall into a recession
For months, experts have debated whether a “soft-landing,” in which the Federal Reserve slows the economy to reduce inflation without causing a recession, is possible. The idea is to cause some pain, but avoid a more significant downturn caused by a recession, such as tanking stocks and a stagnant economy.
FedEx to cut senior jobs as part of larger staff reduction
LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (Reuters) - FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Wednesday said it would cut its officer and director ranks by more than 10% as part of a broad cost-reduction effort that has reduced staffing at the delivery giant by 12,000 workers since June, a spokeswoman said.
Housing market slump gives homebuilders no choice but to offer aggressive mortgage rate buydowns
As of last month, 75% of U.S. homebuilders were offering mortgage rate buydowns, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting.
Americans struggling to make car payments is highest since Great Recession
Car repossessions are on the rise as more consumers fall behind on their payments amid an inflation crisis that has squeezed millions of U.S. households.
A top fund that returned over 19% last year is betting global bond markets are about to get blindsided again
A fund that bet correctly last year on surprise reversals in British and Japanese bonds has a new contrarian stance. BlueBay Asset Management believes bond markets have underestimated hawkishness from global central banks. It is now shorting Italian, Japanese and US debt, according to Bloomberg. A London-based fund that bet...
Vox
Where will all the laid-off tech workers go?
Rani Molla is a senior correspondent at Vox and has been focusing her reporting on the future of work. She has covered business and technology for more than a decade — often in charts — including at Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal. Tech layoffs have become a...
Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say
The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
CNBC
The 10 best-paying jobs of 2023, according to new research—many pay over $200,000
Some U.S. workers are earning a lot more than the annual average salary of $54,132. The 25 highest-paid occupations all earned an average of six figures annually, each above $120,000 — and many of the top-paying jobs are in health care. Anesthesiologists, orthodontists and physicians are among the top-paid...
Comments / 0