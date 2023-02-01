Read full article on original website
Related
WALB 10
Georgia Hospital Association, colleagues honor Dr. Anthony Parker
Phoebe to host groundbreaking for 2 new facilities in Albany. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. Sen. Ossoff makes a stop in Albany to highlight the needs of new mothers. How can social media affect students’ mental health?. Updated: Jan. 19,...
WALB 10
Tifton middle school students win across the board at the Future Business Leadership Conference
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Students at Eighth Street Middle School in Tifton were in the winning business, while also learning more about business through the National Future Business Leaders of America Leadership (FBLA) Conference. 57 students from the school competed in 24 different events. Out of those students, there were...
Albany State University student’s design featured in Target stores
ALBANY — Albany State University senior visual and performing arts major Cameron Burnam is one of three winners of the 2023 Target HBCU Design Challenge. Burnam’s design is featured on T-shirts sold in Target stores nationwide. “The entire ASU campus community celebrates Cameron’s national debut and Target’s recognition...
Delay in equipment delivery holds up opening of Albany Transportation Center
ALBANY — Driving by Albany’s new bus station on West Oglethorpe Boulevard, everything looks ready for business. The same is true for the interior of the building. But there’s one little holdup. “What we’re waiting for is the main breaker that powers the electrical board,” city Transportation...
Spark Thomasville helping build small businesses for minorities
A free 12-week entrepreneur program that specializes in training opportunities and resources for potential and existing small businesses.
WALB 10
How boxing has changed a young Albany boxer's life
Leaders of Visit Albany want people to know that it takes the whole community working together to execute an idea that highlights Albany's rich history. Sheriff Ashley Paulk says the gun violence in Valdosta, especially between our younger generation, is trending for the worst. Downtown Albany development: What’s next?
Committee assignments for the Dougherty County Commission announced
ALBANY — The legality of county money being spent on a Black History Month concert was among the topics of a Monday Dougherty County Commission meeting during which Chairman Lorenzo Heard announced his committee appointments for 2023. Frank Wilson, the former executive director of the Albany Civil Rights Institute,...
New Phoebe CEO adapting well to hospital, community
ALBANY — Given the arc of her career trajectory, Deborah Angerami probably could have had her pick of jobs and locations had she taken the time to extensively explore her opportunities. But Angerami is where she wants to be, thank you, and she’s been able to hit the ground...
WALB 10
Thomasville City Schools parents, students concerned about school leaders’ actions
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some controversy within the Thomasville City Schools is creating tension between concerned parents, the school board and the superintendent. Some concerns parents and students have included the downsizing of the Thomasville football team’s field house and a potential cutback in AP courses. Ava Fletcher, a...
Albany Herald
Former Lee County star Baron Hopson transfers
KENNESAW - Former Lee County football star Baron Hopson is coming back to Georgia. An announcement from Kennesaw State football showed that Hopson has signed to continue his college playing days for the Owls at the university near Atlanta. As a linebacker at Jackson State, he played in all thirteen...
Albany Herald
Albany Area football players sign scholarship offers
ALBANY — National Signing Day didn’t bring too many surprises in Albany except that two of Albany’s best running backs did not ink letters of intent. Dougherty’s Jacob Stallworth and Westover’s Aiden Griffin were not among the athletes who made their college decisions Tuesday. At...
Five Lee County Trojans sign scholarship letters
A ceremony at Lee County High School Wednesday afternoon saw five Lee County Trojans sign national letters of intent to play college football. (Front Row l--r) Kason Hooks signed with Army, Lake Wilson signed with Thomas University, and JD Fugerson with the University of Buffalo. (Back row l-r) Kam Bell with Albany State University, Dontae Tinson with Albany University and Lee County head coach Dean Fabrizio.
Dougherty Commission hears recommendations for health department, Albany Rescue Mission projects
ALBANY — When is a bargain not a bargain? For local procurement officials, a bid for a wall restoration and weather-proofing project raised questions because it came in considerably lower than other proposals. And, procurement officials noted at a Dougherty County Commission meeting Monday, the contractor couldn’t explain the...
Golden Rams Reversal: Albany State Head Coach Apologizes For HBCU Offering Scholarship To White Teen Who Used Racial Slur
Back in November, it was reported that Caucasian student football player Marcus Stokes lost his scholarship to the University of Florida because—despite all the news stories we constantly see about white people paying consequences after videos of them using racial slurs went viral, Stokes decided it was a good idea to post a two-second clip of him rapping, “Welcome back, n***a.”
Americus Times-Recorder
Sumter County holds forum to discuss public safety
The Sumter County community met at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, January 30, 2023, to discuss public safety. The panel consisted of City of Americus (COA) officials, Diadra Powell and Lee Kinnamon, law enforcement officers (LEO) Chief Mark Scott and Sheriff Eric Braynt, and public school officials, Walter Knighton and Travis Lockhart. Mark Scott set the context for the event in describing the recent illegal activity. About two weeks ago there was a “series of shots fired where people were injured.” In the span of about 24 hours there were four separate shooting incidents within the City of Americus. Chief Scott reports, while working hand in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrests have been made on eight people, with warrants on two more. They have seized three rifles and eight handguns. Sheriff Bryant reports they assist APD by way of manpower and added patrol. Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, Walter Knighton, reports in the same time frame on January 19, with relevance unknown, fights broke out at Sumter Conty High School, causing the school to close for face-to-face contact while reverting to a virtual classroom until the time tensions were lowered. The CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Travis Lockhart, reports that since one of the shooting incidents happened close to the school, the school went on a soft lock down, meaning extra security measures where applied to keep the students safe. One of these was to utilize non-invasive search methods for students entering the building. One student refused to be searched and go through the metal detector. In refusing, Fresh Start contacted his parents saying he must be picked up from the school. The parent(s) declined to pick him up and told the Fresh Start staff to let him and his sister walk home. “As they left the school, the young lady got shot on McCoy Hill.” Which accounts for one of the incidents of the day. Another shooting, days later, also caused Fresh Start to employ additional security measures. As Travis reports, anytime there are shots fired in the vicinity of the school, located on North Lee Street, such a measure is employed to keep staff and students safe. However, learning continues.
WALB 10
Family still mourning death of Ben Hill Co. teenager
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a Ben Hill County teenager is still mourning following his tragic death. Michael Huffman, 15, was killed after he was run over by a truck during a fishing trip in Berrien County. Georgia State Patrol troopers said Huffman was riding on the trunk when he was run over.
Albany Herald
12 squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana, officials say
Twelve squirrel monkeys have been stolen from a zoo in Louisiana after their facility was broken into over the weekend. The theft happened shortly before midnight Saturday and authorities are investigating, Zoosiana said on its Facebook page. The Partnership for Southern Equity brought together community leaders and organizations in Albany...
WALB 10
Albany woman killed in Grady Co. car crash
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - An Albany woman died in a Grady County crash on Wednesday, according to the Georgia State Patrol (GSP). At around 4 p.m. Adrienne McAfee, 47, was driving east on Highway 84 and about to make a turn on the Grady and Thomas County line. She then...
Albany Herald
Naval Academy quarterback, local players among 20-plus signees for Albany State football
ALBANY - Albany State's new head coach Quinn Gray said in his first press conference that you would be impressed with his first recruiting class and the coach was right. On the job just a few weeks, Gray and his staff pulled 22 plus new football players into the Albany State football family. Not only did the Rams get 17 high school letters of intent, they also added seven players who are transferring from other colleges. One of the most interesting recruits might be quarterback Isaiah Knowles who is transferring from the Naval Academy.
Albany, February 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Monroe Comprehensive High School basketball team will have a game with Westover Comprehensive High School on February 01, 2023, 15:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Comments / 0