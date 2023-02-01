The Sumter County community met at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, January 30, 2023, to discuss public safety. The panel consisted of City of Americus (COA) officials, Diadra Powell and Lee Kinnamon, law enforcement officers (LEO) Chief Mark Scott and Sheriff Eric Braynt, and public school officials, Walter Knighton and Travis Lockhart. Mark Scott set the context for the event in describing the recent illegal activity. About two weeks ago there was a “series of shots fired where people were injured.” In the span of about 24 hours there were four separate shooting incidents within the City of Americus. Chief Scott reports, while working hand in hand with the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) arrests have been made on eight people, with warrants on two more. They have seized three rifles and eight handguns. Sheriff Bryant reports they assist APD by way of manpower and added patrol. Superintendent of Sumter County Schools, Walter Knighton, reports in the same time frame on January 19, with relevance unknown, fights broke out at Sumter Conty High School, causing the school to close for face-to-face contact while reverting to a virtual classroom until the time tensions were lowered. The CEO of Fresh Start Academy, Travis Lockhart, reports that since one of the shooting incidents happened close to the school, the school went on a soft lock down, meaning extra security measures where applied to keep the students safe. One of these was to utilize non-invasive search methods for students entering the building. One student refused to be searched and go through the metal detector. In refusing, Fresh Start contacted his parents saying he must be picked up from the school. The parent(s) declined to pick him up and told the Fresh Start staff to let him and his sister walk home. “As they left the school, the young lady got shot on McCoy Hill.” Which accounts for one of the incidents of the day. Another shooting, days later, also caused Fresh Start to employ additional security measures. As Travis reports, anytime there are shots fired in the vicinity of the school, located on North Lee Street, such a measure is employed to keep staff and students safe. However, learning continues.

