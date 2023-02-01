Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
This week’s high school basketball standings
These are the regular-season standings through Jan. 28 for area teams. Each team’s overall record and area record are listed.
High School Basketball changes due to inclement weather
SAN ANGELO, TX. — With the winter storm still hanging around the Concho Valley, high school basketball games that were expected to play Monday or Tuesday have now been postponed again. Below is the most up-to-date information regarding the rescheduling of games. Midland Legacy @ Central- rescheduled for Thursday, February 2nd. Varsity girls at 4:30 […]
PREP BASKETBALL: Area tournaments tipping off Tuesday
CULLMAN, Ala. – Brackets for next week’s area tournaments have been released and most of our local teams will tip off their postseason campaigns at home Tuesday night. On the girls’ side, the Good Hope Lady Raiders, the Addison Lady Bulldogs, the Cold Springs Lady Eagles and the West Point Lady Warriors earned top seeds for their area tournaments on the boys’ end, the Meek Tigers and Holly Pond Broncos claimed the top seeds as well. St. Bernard, Hanceville and Fairview’s girls will travel for their opening-round area tournament matchups and Arab, Fairview and West Point’s boys will be on the...
PREP BASKETBALL: Cold Springs collects senior night wins over West Point
BREMEN, Ala. – It was Senior Night inside Jesse George Gymnasium at Cold Springs High School Tuesday night and the Eagles and Lady Eagles both celebrated with wins over West Point in their final home games of the regular season. A big second half from the Lady Eagles allowed them to get past the Lady Warriors 58-44 and in the boys’ game, Cold Springs held the lead in the fourth quarter and had to fend off a West Point rally to win the game 56-51. Cold Springs 58 – West Point 44 (Varsity Girls) There was a very special moment when the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Rudder boys basketball team bests A&M Consolidated 68-58 for first place in 21-5A
In the battle for sole possession of first place in District 21-5A, the Rudder Rangers boys basketball team triumphed over A&M Consolidated 68-58 on Thursday at Tiger Gym. With four games left in the district, Rudder (27-4, 9-1) is in the driver’s seat for the district championship. The win combined with the rest of Thursday’s district results guaranteed Rudder at least a playoff spot.
lccathletics.com
Freshman Boy’s Basketball Falls to West Lafayette 51-54 in Overtime
On Tuesday, January 31st, the Knights traveled across the Wabash to face the Red Devils of West Lafayette. The first quarter was a back and forth battle that had the Knights up 11-10 after 6 minutes. Mikey Stapleton (6 points) and Ethan Boutelle (5 points) had all the Knights points in the first. Every starter for the Knights scored in the second quarter, as the Knights eeked out another close quarter, going into the break up 21-19. In the third quarter, the Knights blew the game wide open. The Knights scored the first 10 points of the quarter on back to back threes by Noah Smith and Mikey Stapleton to lead 31-19. The Knights were in control, opening up their largest lead of 14 after a Noah Smith offensive rebound and then assist to a cutting Chase Siemers. Up 37-23, the Red Devils scored an and1 bucket and hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter on a 5-0 run that brought the score within 9. Noah Smith hit another three pointer to open the 4th quarter, pushing the Knights lead to 40-28. From there, it was all Red Devils. They immediately answered with a three, and after a Knights layup by Romeo Huerta, hit another three and scored a layup. All of a sudden it was a 6 point game, 42-36, with 3:54 to play. A Chase Siemers layup pushed the lead to 8, but West Lafayette answered with 2 buckets in a row after a Knights turnover to bring it to 4 at 44-40. After another turnover, a Central Catholic technical foul from on the floor, gave the Red Devils two free throws and the ball. They hit one free throw, and then got an offensive rebound layup to bring it to 44-43. Noah Smith answered with a quick layup to put the Knights up 3. After a Red Devil miss, a Knights turnover, and another Red Devils miss, the Knights had the ball and kept care of it while West Lafayette fouled to force the Knights to the free throw line. With 12.7 seconds left, the Knights missed the front end of the 1-and-1 free throw, and West Lafayette called timeout. They drew up a play and Dylan Salazar hit a three pointer from the left wing right at the buzzer to push this game to overtime at 46-46. The Red Devils had come all the way back from 14 down just a few moments ago. In overtime, an offensive rebound putback put the Red Devils ahead 48-46. A Knights miss and then yet another Red Devil offensive rebound putback pushed the lead to 50-46. The Knights drove to the basket, got fouled, and went 0-2 from the free throw line. West Lafayette scored yet again and now the Knights found themselves down 6, 52-46 with 45 seconds left. A deep Mikey Stapleton three pointer got the game to 52-49 with 38.3 seconds left. West Lafayette missed the ensuing free throw but a Knights turnover at the worst time gave the Red Devils the ball back, and they went 2-2 from the line to be up 54-49 with 22 seconds left. A Noah Smith putback bucket made it a one possession game again, 54-51 and then a Red Devils turnover with 1.2 seconds left gave the Knights the ball back. The Knights tried to draw up a play, but once the ball was passed in, unfortunately couldn’t get a shot up. After going up 40-28, the Knights were outscored by the Red Devils 26-11 over the final 8 minutes and 30 seconds of the game (5:30 in regulation, 3 minute overtime). That really was the difference in this game. The Knights had their opportunities to win the game, but sometimes momentum gets the best of you, and the Red Devils seized the momentum and crushed the Knights in the final minutes. Chase Siemers (8 points) and Ethan Boutelle (9 points) both scored their season high in points. The Knights continue to struggled from the foul line, going 5-11 tonight, 0-3 in the 4th quarter and overtime. The Knights suffered only their 3rd loss of the season (all on the road) and are now 1-1 in overtime games. The Knights shift their focus to this weekend, as they aim to be the first Central Catholic team to win the Cathedral freshman tournament.
LHSAA Soccer Playoffs Released As the Regular Season Ends on Monday
The LHSAA Soccer season came to an end for both the boys and girls on Monday and a quick turnaround for the announcement of the playoff brackets on Tuesday. The first round of the playoffs will be played between Wednesday, February 1, and Sunday, February 5.
