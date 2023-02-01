On Tuesday, January 31st, the Knights traveled across the Wabash to face the Red Devils of West Lafayette. The first quarter was a back and forth battle that had the Knights up 11-10 after 6 minutes. Mikey Stapleton (6 points) and Ethan Boutelle (5 points) had all the Knights points in the first. Every starter for the Knights scored in the second quarter, as the Knights eeked out another close quarter, going into the break up 21-19. In the third quarter, the Knights blew the game wide open. The Knights scored the first 10 points of the quarter on back to back threes by Noah Smith and Mikey Stapleton to lead 31-19. The Knights were in control, opening up their largest lead of 14 after a Noah Smith offensive rebound and then assist to a cutting Chase Siemers. Up 37-23, the Red Devils scored an and1 bucket and hit a buzzer beater to end the third quarter on a 5-0 run that brought the score within 9. Noah Smith hit another three pointer to open the 4th quarter, pushing the Knights lead to 40-28. From there, it was all Red Devils. They immediately answered with a three, and after a Knights layup by Romeo Huerta, hit another three and scored a layup. All of a sudden it was a 6 point game, 42-36, with 3:54 to play. A Chase Siemers layup pushed the lead to 8, but West Lafayette answered with 2 buckets in a row after a Knights turnover to bring it to 4 at 44-40. After another turnover, a Central Catholic technical foul from on the floor, gave the Red Devils two free throws and the ball. They hit one free throw, and then got an offensive rebound layup to bring it to 44-43. Noah Smith answered with a quick layup to put the Knights up 3. After a Red Devil miss, a Knights turnover, and another Red Devils miss, the Knights had the ball and kept care of it while West Lafayette fouled to force the Knights to the free throw line. With 12.7 seconds left, the Knights missed the front end of the 1-and-1 free throw, and West Lafayette called timeout. They drew up a play and Dylan Salazar hit a three pointer from the left wing right at the buzzer to push this game to overtime at 46-46. The Red Devils had come all the way back from 14 down just a few moments ago. In overtime, an offensive rebound putback put the Red Devils ahead 48-46. A Knights miss and then yet another Red Devil offensive rebound putback pushed the lead to 50-46. The Knights drove to the basket, got fouled, and went 0-2 from the free throw line. West Lafayette scored yet again and now the Knights found themselves down 6, 52-46 with 45 seconds left. A deep Mikey Stapleton three pointer got the game to 52-49 with 38.3 seconds left. West Lafayette missed the ensuing free throw but a Knights turnover at the worst time gave the Red Devils the ball back, and they went 2-2 from the line to be up 54-49 with 22 seconds left. A Noah Smith putback bucket made it a one possession game again, 54-51 and then a Red Devils turnover with 1.2 seconds left gave the Knights the ball back. The Knights tried to draw up a play, but once the ball was passed in, unfortunately couldn’t get a shot up. After going up 40-28, the Knights were outscored by the Red Devils 26-11 over the final 8 minutes and 30 seconds of the game (5:30 in regulation, 3 minute overtime). That really was the difference in this game. The Knights had their opportunities to win the game, but sometimes momentum gets the best of you, and the Red Devils seized the momentum and crushed the Knights in the final minutes. Chase Siemers (8 points) and Ethan Boutelle (9 points) both scored their season high in points. The Knights continue to struggled from the foul line, going 5-11 tonight, 0-3 in the 4th quarter and overtime. The Knights suffered only their 3rd loss of the season (all on the road) and are now 1-1 in overtime games. The Knights shift their focus to this weekend, as they aim to be the first Central Catholic team to win the Cathedral freshman tournament.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO