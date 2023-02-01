ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

FlameThrower
2d ago

This is Predatory Lender. Preying on the vulnerable who are just trying to get by.. You will never be able to pay that loan off with that type of interest rate. These type of lenders should be ILLEGAL!!

James Brien
1d ago

Jesus, the Mafia needs to take lessons from these guys. Oklahoma seriously needs to comb their damn books. Who the hell introduced, and when did the state, approve of 204% interest??

