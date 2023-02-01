ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

No. 3 Houston 70, Wichita St. 61

HOUSTON (21-2) Roberts 4-5 2-3 10, J.Walker 6-15 0-0 15, Mark 4-7 2-2 12, Sasser 4-12 6-6 15, Shead 5-11 3-4 13, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Arceneaux 1-3 0-0 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 70.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Youngstown St. 91, Wright St. 89, 3OT

WRIGHT ST. (13-11) Noel 4-9 0-0 9, Sisley 2-5 0-0 4, Calvin 18-38 4-6 44, Finke 2-11 0-0 5, Huibregtse 3-10 0-0 8, Braun 4-4 4-6 12, Norris 2-3 0-0 5, Welage 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Wilbourn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-87 8-12 89.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WVNews

Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67

CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Dallas 111, New Orleans 106

NEW ORLEANS (106) Ingram 10-20 5-6 26, Murphy III 3-6 3-3 9, Valanciunas 5-11 6-6 16, Jones 4-9 0-1 9, McCollum 9-14 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 1-2 11, Nance Jr. 5-6 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 17-21 106.
WVNews

No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61

WASHINGTON (13-11) Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111

L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

FINAL: Arizona 91, Oregon 76

* The refs tonight are Verne Harris, Gerry Pollard, and Shawn Lehigh. Harris was the ref for Arizona's games against Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon State. Pollard and Lehigh have yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Will Richardson started the game with a basket and Jermaine...
TEMPE, AZ
WVNews

East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, WV
247Sports

Short-handed TCU basketball takes care of West Virginia at home

It's a mantra that has started gaining momentum surrounding TCU Athletics this year, charged by star athletes on campus like TCU football's Tre Tomlinson and TCU basketball's Mike Miles. Well, the new nickname was both literal and figurative for TCU hoops on Tuesday night, as they took down West Virginia...
FORT WORTH, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best photos from the Oklahoma Sooners win over TCU and Taylor Robertson night

The Oklahoma Sooners snapped their two-game skid in a big way with a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Madi Williams did what Madi Williams does and poured in 26 points to lead the way. Taylor Robertson was fantastic on a night when she’d be honored for breaking the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a career. Robertson as 4 of 8 from three and scored 18 points.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy