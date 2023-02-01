The Oklahoma Sooners snapped their two-game skid in a big way with a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Madi Williams did what Madi Williams does and poured in 26 points to lead the way. Taylor Robertson was fantastic on a night when she’d be honored for breaking the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a career. Robertson as 4 of 8 from three and scored 18 points.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO