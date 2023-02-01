Read full article on original website
No. 3 Houston 70, Wichita St. 61
HOUSTON (21-2) Roberts 4-5 2-3 10, J.Walker 6-15 0-0 15, Mark 4-7 2-2 12, Sasser 4-12 6-6 15, Shead 5-11 3-4 13, Chaney 1-1 0-0 2, Arceneaux 1-3 0-0 3, Francis 0-0 0-0 0, Sharp 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 13-15 70.
Youngstown St. 91, Wright St. 89, 3OT
WRIGHT ST. (13-11) Noel 4-9 0-0 9, Sisley 2-5 0-0 4, Calvin 18-38 4-6 44, Finke 2-11 0-0 5, Huibregtse 3-10 0-0 8, Braun 4-4 4-6 12, Norris 2-3 0-0 5, Welage 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 1-4 0-0 2, Wilbourn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 36-87 8-12 89.
Detroit 85, Cleveland St. 67
CLEVELAND ST. (14-10) D.Johnson 3-6 2-3 8, Williams 1-7 0-2 2, Lowder 6-10 0-0 14, Parker 2-4 2-4 6, Enaruna 7-12 4-9 18, Hill 3-6 0-0 7, Woodrich 1-5 3-4 5, Drake 1-3 1-2 4, Price 0-0 0-0 0, Pryor 1-1 0-0 3, Middleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-54 12-24 67.
Dallas 111, New Orleans 106
NEW ORLEANS (106) Ingram 10-20 5-6 26, Murphy III 3-6 3-3 9, Valanciunas 5-11 6-6 16, Jones 4-9 0-1 9, McCollum 9-14 0-0 19, Marshall 4-8 1-2 11, Nance Jr. 5-6 0-0 10, Alvarado 1-4 2-3 4, Lewis Jr. 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 42-84 17-21 106.
No. 9 UCLA 70, Washington 61
WASHINGTON (13-11) Brooks 9-17 3-6 23, Meah 4-4 2-3 10, Bajema 4-7 0-0 11, Fuller 3-10 2-2 11, Menifield 0-2 0-0 0, Bey 2-9 2-2 6, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Wilson 0-0 0-0 0, Grant 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-49 9-13 61.
Inside College Basketball: #7 Kansas State Falls Short to #8 Kansas
Our 'Inside College Basketball' analysts break down the twelve-point loss from the #7 Kansas State Wildcats to the #8 Kansas Jayhawks.
Texas and Oklahoma officially joining SEC in 2025 instead of 2024
The Longhorns and Sooners won't be joining the league early in 2024.
Quick Recap: Oklahoma State earns Bedlam sweep with 71-61 win over Oklahoma
NORMAN, Okla. — Oklahoma State basketball went wire-to-wire again in a Bedlam beatdown as the Cowboys defeated rival Oklahoma, 71-61 on the road in Norman on Wednesday. Below is a quick recap with highlights, scores and stats:. 1ST HALF. * Oklahoma State wins the tip*. Oklahoma State 10, Oklahoma...
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111
L.A. LAKERS (112) Hachimura 3-9 1-3 7, James 11-19 2-2 26, Davis 13-27 5-5 31, Beverley 3-4 0-2 7, Schroder 4-8 2-4 12, Bryant 4-4 2-2 11, Brown Jr. 1-3 0-0 2, Walker IV 1-2 4-5 6, Westbrook 2-16 6-8 10. Totals 42-92 22-31 112.
FINAL: Arizona 91, Oregon 76
* The refs tonight are Verne Harris, Gerry Pollard, and Shawn Lehigh. Harris was the ref for Arizona's games against Creighton, Tennessee, and Oregon State. Pollard and Lehigh have yet to do an Arizona game this season. First Half. * Will Richardson started the game with a basket and Jermaine...
East Fairmont boys brush past Liberty for seventh straight win
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Coach Tyrone Asterino doesn’t believe his East Fairmont boys basketball team was at its best Thursday. But it was still enough for the Bees to defeat Liberty on the road, 66-47. “Didn’t play very well execution-wise, effort-wise,” Asterino said. “But to come on the road and get a win in the league, it’s a good positive thing there.”
Boulden scores 41 to lead SH to win over Doddridge
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — Corey Boulden poured in a game-high 41 points to lead Class AA No. 4 South Harrison to a 87-52 victory over Class A No. 7 Doddridge County in Little Kanawha Conference boys basketball action Thursday night at Craig M. Kellar Gymnasium. Boulden was...
Short-handed TCU basketball takes care of West Virginia at home
It's a mantra that has started gaining momentum surrounding TCU Athletics this year, charged by star athletes on campus like TCU football's Tre Tomlinson and TCU basketball's Mike Miles. Well, the new nickname was both literal and figurative for TCU hoops on Tuesday night, as they took down West Virginia...
Best photos from the Oklahoma Sooners win over TCU and Taylor Robertson night
The Oklahoma Sooners snapped their two-game skid in a big way with a 101-78 win over the TCU Horned Frogs on Tuesday night at the Lloyd Noble Center. Madi Williams did what Madi Williams does and poured in 26 points to lead the way. Taylor Robertson was fantastic on a night when she’d be honored for breaking the NCAA record for three-pointers made in a career. Robertson as 4 of 8 from three and scored 18 points.
