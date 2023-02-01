Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing
According to NBC4i, some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton Town Center mall, located at 3750 Easton Market. To view the full standing list of closings, click here.
The chain of home goods and appliance vendors has been preparing to seek bankruptcy protection, and was trying to secure a loan on Monday with the Sixth Street investing firm, Reuters reported.
For the full NBC4 story click here
