Columbus Bed Bath & Beyond among slew of stores closing

By Nia Noelle
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dxsde_0kYEjt4100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VBCOb_0kYEjt4100

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

According to NBC4i, some 140 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are shutting down as the company teeters on bankruptcy, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. released a list of stores on Monday that would be closing across the United States. Included inside was the storefront near the Easton Town Center mall, located at 3750 Easton Market. To view the full standing list of closings, click here.

The chain of home goods and appliance vendors has been preparing to seek bankruptcy protection, and was trying to secure a loan on Monday with the Sixth Street investing firm, Reuters reported.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Related
614now.com

This Grandview donut shop has closed

A Columbus donut concept is down to one storefront. According to a statement posted to Dragon Donuts’ Instagram account, the bakery has officially closed its Grandview-area storefront, which is located at 1288 W. 5th Ave. “This decision did not come lightly. Unfortunately, our Grandview location will be closed permanently....
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

National burger chain opening Dublin-area restaurant next week

The northwest side of Columbus will soon be home to another sought-after restaurant. According to a press release, Shake Shack will open its newest Columbus location on Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The new eatery is located at 3734 W. Dublin-Granville Rd., just east of Dublin. The new eatery will...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Speck Italian Eatery Opens Downtown; Ho Toy Closes After 64 Years

The highly anticipated opening of Speck is here. Chef Josh Dalton’s riff on fine-dining Italian, which originally opened in 2019 in Delaware, made its Downtown debut this week on the ground floor of the Nicholas building at 12 W. Gay St. You can have a look at Speck’s opening menu here, which includes housemade focaccia, rigatoni Amatriciana, lobster risotto, gnudi cacio e pepe and more. Speck, which is named after the Italian cured ham, was honored as a Best New Restaurant by this magazine in 2019. Chef Dalton is also the chef-owner behind Veritas in Downtown Columbus, as well as Delaware’s 1808 American Bistro and Cove: A Seafood Joint. His next project is a French bistro, which is slated to open across the street from Speck on the northeast corner of High and Gay streets.
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Paczki have arrived: Learn where to find this unique, seasonal donut in Columbus

Believe it or not, the Midwest actually has its own variety of regional donut, and now’s the perfect time to try it. The paczki (pronounced PUNCH-key, PAUNCH-key, or POONCH-key, depending on who you ask), is a pastry that’s unique and delicious in its own right, and it’s traditionally served on or around Fat Tuesday. And in case you were wondering, the plural form of paczki is also paczki.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

12 New Restaurants Headed for the University District

A wave of new restaurants is headed for the University District. From Lane Avenue to the north and King Avenue to the south, a dozen new (or recently opened) restaurants, coffee shops and more are populating High Street to feed the Ohio State masses. Starting south and working our way...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Lohcally Artisan Chocolates opening first central Ohio location

POWELL, Ohio (WCMH) — A local chocolatier is fulfilling her dream of owning an artisan chocolate shop by launching a central Ohio storefront this week. Lohcally Artisan Chocolates is opening its first location at 77 W. Olentangy St. in Powell on Friday. The two-story retail space sprawling 1,597 square feet will showcase the chocolatier’s small-batch, […]
POWELL, OH
WSYX ABC6

OSHA issues $294K in penalties for safety hazards at Morse Road Dollar Tree Store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Citing "repeated" safety violations at a Columbus Dollar Tree store, the federal government Tuesday assessed fines totaling $294,657. “Repeatedly our inspectors find similar hazards at Dollar Tree stores exposing workers to risk of injury from stacked merchandise and blocked aisles and exit ways,” said Occupational Safety and Health Area Director Larry Johnson in Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus drag queen elevates cookie business for LGBTQ+ acceptance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Baker is one of many titles for a Columbus small business owner known for his specialty cookies. He’s also a drag queen and a Food Network contestant. Owner of Plenty O’Cookies, Canton native Alex Copeland is a local baker specializing in an array of cookies adorned with distinct designs celebrating various […]
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

Anticipated eatery from star Columbus chef Josh Dalton opens Downtown

The wait is over; Speck Italian Eatery has officially reopened at its new Downtown home.. The popular eatery–which is the brainchild of standout Columbus chef Josh Dalton–initially opened in Delaware, inside Dalton’s “restaurant incubator” space, where concepts like Veritas was launched and Cove, A Seafood Joint currently operates.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Redwood proposes 280-unit apartment complex at Addison Farms development in Delaware

DELAWARE, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A multi-building apartment complex that would feature hundreds of units is proposed at a new housing development in Delaware. Northeast Ohio-based Redwood Apartment Neighborhoods received initial approval for its project at the 273-acre Addison Farms development in northwest Delaware. The Delaware Planning Commission...
DELAWARE, OH
614now.com

Columbus barbershop owner will be contestant on newest season of ‘Survivor’

Matthew Grinstead-Mayle is heading from urban barbershop to tropical wilderness. That’s because the Pickerington native is one of 18 individuals who will be featured on season 44 of the hit show “Survivor.”. Grinstead-Mayle co-owns Goodfellows Tonsorial Parlor alongside his brother, Dale Grinstead-Mayle. The Brewery District Shop opened in...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Senior living community to open near Ohio State campus in spring

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Come spring, Columbus seniors will have another housing option for independent living, assisted living and memory care. Harrison on 5th in the Harrison West neighborhood will open its doors to residents in early spring, a spokesperson said last week. Standing at five stories with more than 170 apartments, the senior living […]
COLUMBUS, OH
