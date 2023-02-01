ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3A girls: No. 8 Mishawaka Marian survives Jimtown upset bid with fourth-quarter shutout

By John Fineran
South Bend Tribune
 5 days ago

MISHAWAKA — The happiest team in the Marian High School gymnasium Tuesday night was the team which saw its season come to an end in the first game of the Class 3A-Sectional 19 girls basketball tournament.

Coach Shaunte Williams had plenty of reasons to smile after her Jimmies almost pulled off a Hoosier Hysteria shocker against coach Steve Scott’s No. 8 Marian Knights, who pitched a fourth-quarter 10-0 shutout for a 49-38 victory over a team they had beaten by 30 points earlier in the season in Baugo Township.

“I thought Jimtown played awesome, give them a lot of credit,” Scott said after his team improved to 20-5 heading into Friday’s second semifinal against 13-8 New Prairie, which was watching at Demetrius Jackson Court. The opening semifinal at 6 p.m. matches up South Bend schools Clay (7-15) and Saint Joseph (4-20).

Roundup: Washington begins life without Amiyah Reynolds with sectional win

Senior Nevaeh Foster scored a game-high 18 points and classmates Aliyah Hershberger and Shayla Alexander added 12 and 10 points respectively for Marian, which didn’t have the services of seniors MaKaya Porter and Grace O’Hara and likely won’t Friday against the Cougars. Porter only recently returned from knee surgery for a torn ACL suffered last May, and O’Hara was on crutches with an ankle sprain suffered last week in Marian’s 70-35 regular season-ending victory over John Glenn.

Sophomore forward Natalie Butler had 16 points and six rebounds for Jimtown and junior guard Justyce Williams, the coach’s daughter, had 14.

“We knew we had to handle their pressure and we had to know where she (Foster) was all the time,” coach Williams said. “We just tried to control the tempo. We knew if we could slow it down and play our tempo, we felt we had a good chance at an upset.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MBokn_0kYEjpX700

Marian, which led 13-10 after the first quarter, looked like it was in control at halftime with a 32-16 lead. But then the Jimmies came out blazing, hitting 8 of 10 shots and outrebounding the Knights 15-4. They pulled within one point, 39-38, thanks to two 3-pointers in the final 25 seconds by Williams, who had 12 points in the third quarter while Butler had six.

“We talked about blocking out and rebounding,” coach Williams continued. “Offensively, we still wanted to stay aggressive and play together. We haven’t backed down from anybody this season. We talked that the worse thing we could do was to let Marian do its thing.”

Marian couldn’t. “The third quarter has been usually our best quarter all year,” Scott said. “We came out flat and didn’t play any defense at all.”

Between the third and fourth quarters, Scott had a message for his team.

4A at Concord: Northridge sends Penn packing in sectional opener

“I told them let’s just lock in and get a stop,” said Scott, who decided to go box-and-1 on Williams with Foster. The Knights knew where Williams was the entire quarter, and she didn’t get off a shot. Marian also locked down on Butler, who had just one shot.

The Jimmies managed just four shots in the quarter and made five turnovers. Hershberger, who had a key 3-pointer late in the third quarter to keep Marian ahead, made four free throws in the final quarter as the Knights’ pulled away. “Aliyah has made big shots all year for us,” Scott noted.

Jimtown closed out the season 9-14 and the future seems bright for the Jimmies. They won just six games in their previous two seasons under coach Williams, who as Shaunte Calhoun was a basketball and track standout at Jimtown and later Bethel College.

“It’s not the outcome we wanted,” Williams said, “but this team has improved so much since the beginning of the season. Our goal was to play our best in the sectional and I felt we did.”

Scott knows his team needs to play much better if it hopes to advance to Saturday’s championship. But first, the Knights must beat 13-8 New Prairie.

“We’ve got a very tough game Friday,” Scott said. “New Prairie is much improved, has four kids averaging in double figures. Our work is cut out for us Friday.”

MARIAN 49, JIMTOWN 38

At Mishawaka Marian High School

JIMTOWN (38): Justyce Williams 14, Abbey Brown 2, Natalie Butler 16, Kylie Wiegand 2, Alexis Garretson 4, Madison Woolwine 0, Caite Wolfe 0, Libby Dover 0. TOTALS 15 6-6 38.

MARIAN (49): Nevaeh Foster 18, Aliyah Hershberger 12, Shayla Alexander 10, Samantha Gruber 9, Abilina Dubree 0, Nadalyn Gerwels 0. TOTALS 16 12-15 49

Jimtown 10 16 38 38
Marian 13 32 39 49

3-point goals: Jimtown 2 (Williams 2), Marian 5 (Foster 2, Hershberger 2, Alexander 1). Shooting: Jimtown 15 of 32 for 47 percent, Marian 16 of 38 for 42 percent. Rebounds: Jimtown 17 (Butler 6), Marian 22 (Alexander 9). Turnovers: Jimtown 15, Marian 11. Total fouls (fouled out): Jimtown 16 (Wiegand, Brown), Marian 10 (none). Records: Jimtown 9-14, Marian 20-5. Officials: Zachary Sliwa, Ryan Labis, Tim Hamann.

