Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major U.S. Shopping Mall Loses Its Anchor Store as Dillard’s Permanently Closes on March 21Joel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Major U.S. Shopping Mall, Which Lost Dillard’s as its Anchor, Plans Re-Development Including Housing and a HotelJoel EisenbergGrand Island, NE
Historic retail chain closing another location in NebraskaKristen WaltersGrand Island, NE
Fifty vulnerable minors found working illegally at slaughterhouses in Nebraska and MinnesotaEdy ZooGrand Island, NE
Related
NebraskaTV
LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized
AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
NebraskaTV
Technology improves the odds with goal of improving fire response time
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Saving time can save lives. And while firefighters were unable to stop a Grand Island house fire this week they say technology improves the odds. The fire at a home in southeast Grand Island was spreading quickly in subzero temps with no hydrant in sight to feed their hoses.
NebraskaTV
Crop insurance noted as top concern for many farmers in Farm Bill talks
AURORA, Neb. — Ag Day returned to Hamilton County. For many years, Nebraska Extension has hosted this event in Aurora. “This is a major corn and soybean production area, this is just a great location and facility,” said Extension Educator Steve Melvin. Ag Day is all about giving...
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Extension: February is Nebraska 4-H Month!
Nebraska 4-H is getting ready to be in celebration mode as they head into Nebraska 4-H month!. Jordan Wilbur with Nebraska Extension has more on the celebrations happening throughout February. February 7th is 4-H Spirit Day. Nebraska Extension invites all 4-H members and supporters to wear their gear that day...
NebraskaTV
Fonner Park names new track announcer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park has named its new track announcer. Dustyn Stortzum, 24, of Silver Creek, will announce horse races beginning with the 2023 Thoroughbred racing season. He succeeds Steve Anderson who called races at Fonner Park for 19 years before passing away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
NebraskaTV
Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program
Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
NebraskaTV
Hall County faces new pressure on courthouse as judges send letter asking for space
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — Hall County faces new pressure to build a courthouse as judges now inform the county more courtrooms are needed. While they stop short of demanding new courtrooms, the judges say Hall County needs two more. A letter from Judge Art Wetzel and Judge Al Corey...
NebraskaTV
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
NebraskaTV
Farming Today with KRVN: February 3, 2023
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cattlemen have a big presence at this year's Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has more from Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the group, as he says there are not any big policy issues on the table.
NebraskaTV
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
NebraskaTV
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna
OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
NebraskaTV
Kearney High Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
NebraskaTV
2023 District Bowling Results
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — District Bowling continues across the area as teams fight for a chance to play in the state tournament. DISTRICT B5 (Hastings, GI Northwest, York, McCool Junction, and Superior) GIRLS RESULTS. Individual Qualifiers:. 1. Winter Martin (12), Hastings, 511. 2. Morgan Thieman (10), McCool Junction, 468.
NebraskaTV
UPDATE: GIPD says peaceful resolution reached in standoff situation
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police were able to peacefully end a standoff situation Thursday morning. GIPD Captain Dean Elliot said they responded to a disturbance call around 5 a.m. involving an intoxicated man in the 700 block of Orleans Drive. GIPD asked the public to avoid the...
NebraskaTV
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
NebraskaTV
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm
LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
NebraskaTV
Online pharmacy market continues to grow, bringing along multiple disadvantages
RAVENNA, Neb. — For the past 20 years, the concept of the online pharmacy market has been around. Making many people switch their visits to their local pharmacy to ordering their prescriptions online. According to the Alliance for Safe Online Pharmacies (ASOP) nearly half of Americans (42%), are currently...
NebraskaTV
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
NebraskaTV
Hastings Crossroads back open
HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Crossroads is back open. The shelter posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it is open for shelter assistance. Hastings Crossroads has been closed since Christmas night after a sprinkler head froze and an electrical panel was damaged. This led to numerous Hastings churches taking in those who were staying at the shelter.
NebraskaTV
Lincoln man charged following fire, pursuit in Greeley County takes plea deal
GREELEY, Neb. — A Lincoln man charged following a fire and subsequent pursuit in Greeley County has taken a plea deal. According to Greeley County District Court records, Martin Markvicka, 34, pleaded guilty last week to charges of first-degree arson and possession of less than 10 grams of meth.
Comments / 0