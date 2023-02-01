ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Island, NE

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

LB 535 would help voters obtain IDs, require mail-in ballots be notarized

AXTELL, Neb. — This year Nebraska state senators will debate multiple important bills, including one which requires those requesting early mail-in ballots to send election officials proof of valid state-issued photo ID or “a photocopy of any other valid photographic identification issued to the voter.”. LB 535 was...
Nebraska Extension: February is Nebraska 4-H Month!

Nebraska 4-H is getting ready to be in celebration mode as they head into Nebraska 4-H month!. Jordan Wilbur with Nebraska Extension has more on the celebrations happening throughout February. February 7th is 4-H Spirit Day. Nebraska Extension invites all 4-H members and supporters to wear their gear that day...
Fonner Park names new track announcer

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Fonner Park has named its new track announcer. Dustyn Stortzum, 24, of Silver Creek, will announce horse races beginning with the 2023 Thoroughbred racing season. He succeeds Steve Anderson who called races at Fonner Park for 19 years before passing away in 2022 after a battle with cancer.
Schrock Medical Clinic offers Healthy Living program

Don't miss these educational opportunities to learn about healthy living through Schrock Medical Clinic. If you are seeking weight loss guidance we can help with that too! This is the COMPLETE PROGRAM that is guided and directed by Whitney, our Nurse Practitioner. This program is covered by most insurance companies.
Grand Island Senior High Signing Day

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island had nine seniors sign their national letters of intent on Wednesday for national signing day. Kaden Kuusela Hastings College Baseball and Bowling. Jalen Jensen Hastings College Soccer. Colton Marsh Hastings College Football. Hailey Kenkel Wayne State College Golf. Emma McCoy Concordia College Golf.
Farming Today with KRVN: February 3, 2023

LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Cattlemen have a big presence at this year's Cattle Industry Convention and NCBA Trade Show. Bryce Doeschot with KRVN has more from Pete McClymont, executive vice president of the group, as he says there are not any big policy issues on the table.
Proposal for legal sports wagering goes into effect Feb. 1 in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. — Parlays and point spreads may be coming to a casino near you soon. The proposal for legal sports wagering drafted by the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission goes into effect Feb. 1. Although the regulations have gone through the legal process, each individual casino must first...
Colorado minor arrested following I-80 pursuit near Gretna

OMAHA, Neb. — A Colorado man has been arrested following a high-speed chase on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning. At approximately 12:40 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Subaru WRX speeding at over 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near Gretna, at mile marker 435. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the driver refused to yield and accelerated to a higher rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.
Kearney High Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Six Kearney High seniors signed their letters of intent to play various sports at the college level. Ezzy Castro-TorresSoccerNortheast Community College. Jhordy SolaresSoccerWestern Nebraska Community College. Zack WatsonTrack and FieldUNK. Violet TimmonsSoccerMidAmerica Nazarene University. Gavin GoodnerBaseballCentral Methodist University. Brayden Self-TrefferSoccerCCC - Columbus.
2023 District Bowling Results

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — District Bowling continues across the area as teams fight for a chance to play in the state tournament. DISTRICT B5 (Hastings, GI Northwest, York, McCool Junction, and Superior) GIRLS RESULTS. Individual Qualifiers:. 1. Winter Martin (12), Hastings, 511. 2. Morgan Thieman (10), McCool Junction, 468.
GI teen sentenced to decades in prison for shooting at police

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen accused of shooting at police will spend decades behind bars. Hall County District Court records say Favion Lara, 18, was sentenced to 45 to 80 years in prison on two counts of attempted first-degree assault on a peace officer, two weapons counts, and conspiracy to commit a felony.
Kearney man sentenced to prison for possessing meth, firearm

LINCOLN, Neb. — A Kearney man will serve time in prison after investigators found a loaded pistol, more than 200 grams of methamphetamine in five different bags and marijuana after he fled from Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) on a motorcycle. Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced to 17.5...
UNK adds 25 to roster on National Signing Day

KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. The Nebraska Kearney football team announced today the names of seven transfers and 18 high school seniors who will play for the Lopers this fall. The class breaks down to 13 defensive players, 10 on offense and two specialists. By...
Hastings Crossroads back open

HASTINGS, Neb. — Hastings Crossroads is back open. The shelter posted on its Facebook page Sunday that it is open for shelter assistance. Hastings Crossroads has been closed since Christmas night after a sprinkler head froze and an electrical panel was damaged. This led to numerous Hastings churches taking in those who were staying at the shelter.
