Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
MILILANI, HI
southarkansassun.com

Alleged Suspect Commits Suicide After Murder Of Missing Woman In Hawaii

Frank Camaro has committed suicide after allegedly murdering Johnalynn Ilae in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ilae was reportedly missing for 3 days before she was found tied up and strangled to death in a bathtub. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated that Frank Camaro and Johnalynn Ilae, 36, have met up at...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
WAIPAHU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

