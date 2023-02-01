Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
KITV.com
Assault outside Mililani supermarket now an attempted murder investigation, HPD says
MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- An assault that left two people injured in Mililani is now being investigated as an attempted murder case, Honolulu Police say. One person has been arrested after police were called out to a report of an aggravated assault in the Mililani Walmart parking lot located in the 95-600 block of Lanikuhana Avenue just after 9 a.m.
southarkansassun.com
Alleged Suspect Commits Suicide After Murder Of Missing Woman In Hawaii
Frank Camaro has committed suicide after allegedly murdering Johnalynn Ilae in Honolulu, Hawaii. Ilae was reportedly missing for 3 days before she was found tied up and strangled to death in a bathtub. Honolulu Police Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes stated that Frank Camaro and Johnalynn Ilae, 36, have met up at...
Hawaii man accused of running over woman pushing stroller in Walmart parking lot
A Hawaii man is accused of intentionally running over a woman who was pushing a 6-month-old child in a stroller across a Walmart parking lot, authorities said.
2 victims in Kealoha case to get paid nearly $3M by the city
The City has agreed to pay nearly three million dollars to two of the victims in the Kealoha conspiracy scandal.
KITV.com
Honolulu Police release 2022 Disciplinary Report
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Police Department has released its 2022 disciplinary report. Overall, HPD disciplined 22 officers for 14 incidents. Several of the cases resulted in the officers being let go.
Honolulu To Pay $2.85 Million In Kealoha Corruption Lawsuit
Gerard Puana and the estate of his late mother, Florence Puana, are set to receive a $2.85 million settlement from the City and County of Honolulu, bringing a close to a lawsuit that has dragged on for years, the plaintiffs’ lawyer said Wednesday. The Puanas sued the county in...
KITV.com
Life after wrongful conviction: Ian Schweitzer talks about re-entering society
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The newly-freed Albert "Ian" Schweitzer, one of the three men convicted in the rape and murder of Dana Ireland, is making his first public appearance to share his story and raise awareness on wrongful convictions. It's only been a week and a half since Hawaii island judge...
Popular Ewa store hit in smash-and-grab again
Honolulu police are investigating a second-degree burglary at a popular Ewa convenience stop and the owner said it is not the first time.
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Suspect intentionally ran over woman pushing stroller, beat man in Walmart parking lot
A Manoa turf battle as UH moves to redevelop land used by an historic school. The principle here at the University Lab School says their relationship with the University of Hawaii dates back all the way to the 1930s. New regulations for commercial bike tours on Maui now in effect.
Fatal crash in Kailua leaves 1 man dead
Honolulu Police are investigating a crash in Kailua that left a bicyclist dead.
KITV.com
Man arrested on drug charges in connection with death of Marine found at MCBH
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in federal custody in connection to the death of a Marine found at the Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe in mid-January. Rayshaun “Nova” Ducos was arrested on Monday in connection to the Marine’s death.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jail or treatment. It’s a choice now given to some homeless addicts who are repeatedly caught breaking the law. Under a pilot project, treatment is approved by the court before a judge ever rules on the case. The idea is to get homeless drug addicts into...
String of stolen vehicles used in ATM thefts on Big Island
Big Island police are investigating a string of early morning ATM thefts.
KITV.com
Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Investigators seek cause of early-morning blaze that destroyed Waipahu house
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Investigators are looking into the cause of an early-morning blaze that destroyed a house in Waipahu on Thursday. The incident happened around 1:40 a.m. on Peke Lane. Upon arrival, fire crews found a single-story home fully involved with smoke and flames. One neighbor told Hawaii News Now...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Punchbowl residents mourn ― and demand action ― after crash kills a father of 2 young sons
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A deadly car crash in Punchbowl over the weekend left residents shaken ― and demanding action. Police say around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, 59-year-old Elmer Milikini was heading eastbound on Iolani Avenue when an Oahu woman tried to overtake him and sideswiped his car. Milikini lost control...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Bicyclist in critical condition after being struck by truck near Mokuleia Beach Park
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a truck near Mokuleia Beach Park Tuesday evening. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. along Farrington Highway. On January 31, 2023, at about 6:45 PM, a critical motor vehicle collision involving a bicyclist occurred in the area...
Truck strikes bicyclist while on opposite bound lane
The City and County of Honolulu said that Kamehameha Highway is closed in both directions due to a vehicle collision.
Neal Milner: Honolulu's Rail Is More About Incompetence Than Corruption
Thirty years ago last month, “The Simpsons” aired “Marge Versus the Monorail” about a con man who persuades the small town of Springfield to build a monorail. “Well sir,” he tells the town meeting in “The Monorail Song”:. “There’s nothing on earth.
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 1