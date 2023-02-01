ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crestline, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crawfordcountynow.com

Bucyrus defense throttles Galion

GALION — Carson Early is aware of the work still ahead of him in rebuilding the Galion Lady Tigers’ basketball program. For a couple of years, Bucyrus was in a similar position and the Lady Red are just now beginning to see the turnaround. Early may want to borrow the blueprint.
GALION, OH
continentalenews.com

OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results

Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
OTTAWA, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Paul Richard Ramsdell

Paul Richard Ramsdell, 83, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his son’s residence in Ashland. Born October 29, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Eastman) Ramsdell. He married Janice Fisher on August 30, 1964, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2010,
GALION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Ryan J. Martin

Ryan John Martin, 43, of rural Bucyrus, died of natural causes on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born January 21, 1980 in Bucyrus to John F. and Patty L. (Wright) Martin. Ryan was a 1998 graduate of Col. Crawford High School where he was active in FFA, 4-H and played football and baseball. He studied at Mount Vernon Nazarene College and later completed his associate’s degree in electrical engineering technology from Marion Technical College.
BUCYRUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
13abc.com

Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor

OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
OAK HARBOR, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Buckeye Chuck makes his yearly prediction

MARION―Today is February 2nd, Ground Hog Day, and in Marion, Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s Official Weather Reporting Groundhog, made his prediction at 7:41 AM. Buckeye Chuck refused to come out of his burrow, indicating that he is hunkering down for six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck was proclaimed...
MARION, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Galion Grad publishes novel

GALION—Galionite Sydney Miller is proud to announce the publication of her first book, Close Call: Lucky Shot, the first novel in a planned trilogy. The novel follows protagonist Ashley, who has suffered the loss of her parents but has found purpose in excelling at tennis along with her best friend, Jenna. The girls have found mentorship in Krista, their head tennis coach, and her best friend and assistant tennis coach, Nicole. All four are members of the Women Power Club, a local non-profit.
GALION, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31

This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution

COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Route 23 closed south of Columbus

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
COLUMBUS, OH
richlandsource.com

Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million

MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P. Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office....
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Look: 2 Ohio State Football Veterans Will Not Return

Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State football fans learned that two players will not return next season. Veteran linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and defensive end Tyler Friday decided not to use their sixth year of eligibility to return, head coach Ryan Day announced. Both Gaoteote and Friday had a ...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy