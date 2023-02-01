Read full article on original website
Bucyrus defense throttles Galion
GALION — Carson Early is aware of the work still ahead of him in rebuilding the Galion Lady Tigers’ basketball program. For a couple of years, Bucyrus was in a similar position and the Lady Red are just now beginning to see the turnaround. Early may want to borrow the blueprint.
OHSAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf District Draw Results
Coaches already knew what their seeding would be before the OSHAA Girls Basketball Division IV Ottawa Glandorf seeding meeting thanks to the use of Martin RPI for seeding. #1 seed at OG was Leipsic, #2 Kalida, #3 Columbus Grove, and #4 Cory Rawson. They all took byes to the Sectional Final. The other bye was assigned to #11 Pandora Gilboa. Continental ended up as 1 of 3 teams with a 3-16 record and was awarded the #10 seed. #9 Fort Jennings and #11 Pandora Gilboa were the other teams with 3-16 records. Continental will face #8 Delphos St Johns in a Bluffton University Sectional Semifinal. The winner of that game will take on #1 Leipsic. Sectional games are held at Bluffton University and Van Wert High School. The winner of the OG District will face the winner of the Fostoria District at an Elida Regional Semifinal on March 1.
Paul Richard Ramsdell
Paul Richard Ramsdell, 83, of Galion passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at his son’s residence in Ashland. Born October 29, 1939, in Lima, Ohio, he was the son of the late Paul and Virginia (Eastman) Ramsdell. He married Janice Fisher on August 30, 1964, and she preceded him in death on September 25, 2010,
Ashland search committee recommends Valentine for Arrows' football coaching job
ASHLAND -- The Ashland High School Football Coach Search Committee has recommended Scott Valentine as its head football coaching choice, according to a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon. Valentine was Head Coach at Madison Comprehensive High School last season. The Rams finished 1-9.
Ryan J. Martin
Ryan John Martin, 43, of rural Bucyrus, died of natural causes on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born January 21, 1980 in Bucyrus to John F. and Patty L. (Wright) Martin. Ryan was a 1998 graduate of Col. Crawford High School where he was active in FFA, 4-H and played football and baseball. He studied at Mount Vernon Nazarene College and later completed his associate’s degree in electrical engineering technology from Marion Technical College.
Central Ohio’s first marijuana drive-thru dispensary prepares to open
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Medical marijuana patients near Columbus will soon be able to pick up prescriptions without leaving their cars. Amplify is preparing to open the doors to its second dispensary in Columbus, in the Preserve North neighborhood near New Albany. The dispensary arm of Cleveland-based cannabis grower and processor Buckeye Relief, Amplify’s Columbus […]
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
Ashland County Property Transfers from January 2023
ASHLAND — The following is a complete list of Ashland County property transfers from the Ashland County Auditor's office from Dec. 27 to Jan. 24. Property transfers are published monthly by Ashland Source.
Fire crews extinguish barn fire in Oak Harbor
OAK HARBOR, Ohio (WTVG) - Fire crews battled a barn fire in Oak Harbor on Tuesday night. Fire crews responded to a call of a structure fire along S.R. 163. Portage Fire District Chief Barrett Dorner told 13abc crews that a single-story barn had caught fire. However, there were no injuries.
Buckeye Chuck makes his yearly prediction
MARION―Today is February 2nd, Ground Hog Day, and in Marion, Buckeye Chuck, Ohio’s Official Weather Reporting Groundhog, made his prediction at 7:41 AM. Buckeye Chuck refused to come out of his burrow, indicating that he is hunkering down for six more weeks of winter. Buckeye Chuck was proclaimed...
Galion Grad publishes novel
GALION—Galionite Sydney Miller is proud to announce the publication of her first book, Close Call: Lucky Shot, the first novel in a planned trilogy. The novel follows protagonist Ashley, who has suffered the loss of her parents but has found purpose in excelling at tennis along with her best friend, Jenna. The girls have found mentorship in Krista, their head tennis coach, and her best friend and assistant tennis coach, Nicole. All four are members of the Women Power Club, a local non-profit.
James Laurinaitis discusses why he came back to coach at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State All-American linebacker James Laurinaitis spoke with the media Tuesday about why he came back to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant for the upcoming 2023 season. Laurinaitis spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, which is coached by his former Buckeye teammate […]
OSU Plans to Demolish Historic Near East Side Home for New Hospital Building
A proposal from the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center to build a new, 80-bed rehabilitation hospital on the Near East Side will be presented to the neighborhood next week. The new building would be located at the corner of Taylor Avenue and Atcheson Street, directly south of the existing...
Snow emergencies for central Ohio, Jan. 31
This story was last updated 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. It is now an archived story and no longer being updated. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A thin layer of overnight snow showers, high winds and cold wind-chill temperatures have caused some hazardous road conditions around central Ohio. As of 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Franklin County is not under […]
Primary issues: Richland County Park District seeks first-ever property tax levy
MANSFIELD -- The Richland County Park District, formed almost six decades ago, has never had its own independent funding source. Park district Executive Director Jason Larson hopes that changes in 2023.
Ohio State football’s veteran offensive line problem may have a second-year solution
COLUMBUS, Ohio — It is telling that Ohio State football’s offensive line situation has drawn such scrutiny in the same winter that started a quarterback competition. To be clear, the duel between Kyle McCord and Devin Brown to start the Sept. 2 opener against Indiana still draws the most attention. The process of replacing two tackles and a center headed for the NFL Draft, though, is easily the No. 2 area of concern.
Route 23 closed south of Columbus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A major traffic disruption is taking place on Route 23 Southbound just south of Columbus near the I-270 exit. The highway has been closed due to a tractor-trailer that is blocking both southbound lanes. Law enforcement and a heavy wrecker are currently on the scene...
Richland County property transfers: 101 Cairns Road sold for $2 million
MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P. Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office....
Car crash destroys front of Whitehall home
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The front of a home was destroyed and a Whitehall street was shut down after a car crash early Thursday morning. According to police a driver hit a pole, which tore down power lines, drove into a pickup truck, sending both vehicles through the front of a home on Beechwood Road, […]
Look: 2 Ohio State Football Veterans Will Not Return
Earlier Wednesday, Ohio State football fans learned that two players will not return next season. Veteran linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV and defensive end Tyler Friday decided not to use their sixth year of eligibility to return, head coach Ryan Day announced. Both Gaoteote and Friday had a ...
