Before He Died Cardinal Pell Penned Damning Anonymous Memo on Pope Francis
A harsh memo criticizing the papacy of Pope Francis as a “disaster” and “catastrophe” that circulated on the Catholic blog Settimo Cielo last spring was written by disgraced Cardinal George Pell, who died this week after a routine hip replacement surgery. The blogger Sandro Magister, who runs the popular blog, said Wednesday that the damning memo, which sounded the alarm on Francis’ “confusing” reign and got tongues wagging in Rome, was written by Pell, who fancied himself as an ally of the current pope. The memo warned that future popes not take the road Francis has chosen to lead the Catholic Church, which he described as a “toxic nightmare.” Francis is slated to take part in Pell’s funeral in St. Peter’s basilica this weekend. Francis openly supported Pell’s innocence when he was tried, convicted and acquitted of historic sex abuse against choirboys in Australia.Read it at Associated Press
Hundreds of people marched in protest in Sydney today, 2, February, outside the funeral service for Cardinal George Pell, a former Vatican official who was acquitted in 2020 of sexual abuse accusations.A demonstration was planned by Community Action for Rainbow Rights (Carr), a LGBT+ grassroots campaign group, in protest against the cardinal’s opposition to marriage equality.At the ceremony in St Mary’s Cathedral, former prime minister Tony Abbott hailed Cardinal Pell as “the greatest Catholic Australia has ever produced.”Cardinal Pell died at the age of 81 in January following heart complications after a hip surgery.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Tyre Nichols’ mother calls for passage of George Floyd bill at funeralShell announces record annual profits of £32.2bnRare green comet glows in London night sky
Australian police plan to ask a judge to ban gay rights protesters from demonstrating outside the funeral of Cardinal George Pell in Sydney on Thursday due to public safety concerns.Pell, who was once considered the third-highest ranking cleric in the Vatican and spent more than a year in prison before his child abuse convictions were squashed in 2020, died in Rome this month at age 81.The staunchly conservative church leader will lie in St. Mary’s Cathedral starting Wednesday and will be interred at the cathedral after a funeral Mass the following day.The New South Wales Police Force said on...
"The question at the heart of the conflict, is Francis a legitimate Pope?" one conservative commentator wrote on Twitter.
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
A Catholic priest who has performed thousands of baptisms over the past two decades and discovered that they were all invalid due to a minor error resigned last year. Instead of "I baptize you," he inaccurately said, "We baptize you" for a long time.
Pope Francis criticized "unjust" laws criminalizing homosexuality in an interview Tuesday. "Being homosexual isn't a crime," he told The Associated Press in a wide-ranging interview at the Vatican, and if it's a sin, so is not being charitable to gay people. This was the first time a pope has publicly condemned laws criminalizing homosexuality, AP reported Wednesday. "Some 67 countries or jurisdictions worldwide criminalize consensual same-sex sexual activity, 11 of which can or do impose the death penalty." Some Catholic bishops support laws criminalizing same-sex relationships and other discrimination against LGBT people, Pope Francis said, and "these bishops have to have...
Pope Francis' LGBTQ comments are not surprising but sincere, gay Vatican adviser says
Pope Francis says that homosexuality is a sin, but it is not a crime. And then he went further, saying the church must work against unjust laws that make it a crime. He made the comments in an interview with the Associated Press just before an upcoming trip to South Sudan, one of at least 67 countries with anti-gay laws. Joining us now to discuss the significance of these statements is Juan Carlos Cruz. He first met Pope Francis in 2018 when he and other survivors of sexual abuse by a Chilean priest were invited to the Vatican. Cruz is openly gay and now an adviser to the pope on LGBTQ+ issues. He's also a member of the Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors. Good morning. Thank you for being here.
Hundreds of mourners gathered Friday for the funeral of the verger who was killed when a machete-wielding assailant attacked two churches in Spain as investigators probed the reasons for the deadly assault. Valencia, who was in his 60s, was first injured inside the church, fleeing outside to escape the attacker who pursued him into the square and killed him.
Angry protesters disrupted the solemn funeral for scorned cardinal George Pell at Sydney’s St. Mary’s cathedral on Thursday, yelling “Pell, burn in hell” so loud it drowned out the funeral mass inside. “Pell stood for blatant homophobia, misogyny,” protest organizer Kim Stern told the BBC. “We...
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis will deliver a final send-off for Cardinal George Pell during a funeral Mass on Saturday, the Vatican said, as revelations emerge of the Australian prelate’s growing concern about what he considered the “disaster” and “catastrophe” of the papacy under Francis. The Vatican on Thursday said the dean of the college of cardinals, Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re, would celebrate Pell’s funeral Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica. As is custom for cardinal funerals, Francis will deliver a final commendation and salute. Pell, who had served as Francis’ first finance minister for three years before returning to Australia to face child sex abuse charges, died on Tuesday at a Rome hospital of heart complications following hip surgery. He was 81. He had been dividing his time between Rome and Sydney after he was exonerated in 2020 of allegations he molested two choirboys while he was archbishop of Melbourne. Australia’s High Court overturned an earlier court conviction, and Pell was freed after serving 404 days in solitary confinement.
SYDNEY – Mourners at the Sydney funeral for Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was once the most senior Catholic convicted of sex abuse, remembered him Thursday as a victim of a campaign to punish him regardless of his guilt. Meanwhile, a few hundred protesters yelled slogans from the street...
Civilian protesters and police have been marching through Haiti's capital Port-au-Prince to demonstrate against a slew of killings of police officers by armed gangs in worsening violence in the Caribbean nation. Streets were blocked with barricades the day after gangs, who control much of Haiti and regularly kidnap people for ransom, attacked police headquarters in Liancourt, a town in the north of Haiti, killing six officers. For more on the gang violence that has ripped through the country, FRANCE 24 is joined by Dr. Jean Eddy Saint-Paul, Haitian American sociologist, professor, scholar, and public intellectual who currently serves as a professor of sociology at Brooklyn College of the City University of New York (CUNY,) where he's the founding director of the CUNY Haitian Studies Institute.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is opening a six-day visit to Congo and South Sudan on Tuesday, aiming to bring a message of peace to two countries riven by poverty, conflict and what Francis has called a lingering “colonialist mentality” that still considers Africa ripe for exploitation.
