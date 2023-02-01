ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Wednesday marks three weeks since the day 63-year-old Peggy Anderson’s brother-in-law, Keith Harmon, and his family’s life, turned upside down. “Peggy’s gone, and doesn’t get to enjoy what she normally enjoyed. Picking up her grand-kids, and being a great mom,” said Harmon. “My wife did her hair, so that her kids wouldn’t be as traumatized as they were when they saw her freshly murdered.”

