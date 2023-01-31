Read full article on original website
Jobs report jolts Wall Street bulls as inflation fears return
NEW YORK (Reuters) - Much stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth stopped early-year rallies in stocks and bonds dead in their tracks on Friday, forcing Wall Street to recalibrate expectations for how much more hawkish the Federal Reserve will need to be in its fight against inflation. An unexpectedly dovish message from...
S&P 500 slides as blowout jobs report dents Fed pause hopes
Investing.com -- The S&P 500 fell Friday in choppy trading as a rout in Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) weighed on consumer stocks just as a blowout jobs report dented hopes for a sooner Federal Reserve pause on rate hikes. The S&P 500 fell 1.01%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.46%, or...
Big stimulus unlikely as China considers steps to support consumers-sources
BEIJING (Reuters) -China's policymakers plan to show more support for domestic demand this year but are likely to stop short of splashing out big on direct consumer subsidies, keeping their focus mainly on investment, three sources close to policy discussions said. In recent weeks, top policymakers have repeatedly signalled their...
India's market regulator says markets stable amid Adani stock rout
MUMBAI (Reuters) - India's market regulator on Saturday said that Indian financial markets remain stable and continue to function in a transparent and efficient manner. The statement by the Securities and Exchange Board of India comes amid a rout in shares of the Adani group and follows a similar assurance from the central bank which said that the banking sector remained stable.
Gold down 3%, way off $2,000 target after blockbuster U.S. jobs report
Investing.com - Gold tumbled almost 3% on Friday after a blockbuster U.S. jobs report for January triggered profit-taking on the precious metal’s long-running rally, putting it way off the $2,000-an-ounce target eyed by bulls in the space. Gold for April delivery on New York’s Comex settled at $1,868.30 an...
European stock futures lower; German factory orders rebound
Investing.com - European stock markets are expected to open weaker Monday as investors digest the global economic outlook in the wake of strong U.S. payrolls data amid raised Sino-U.S. geopolitical tensions. At 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.5% lower, CAC 40 futures in France...
Japanese yen slides as report pegs Amamiya as BOJ governor
Investing.com -- The Japanese yen fell to an over three-week low against the dollar on Monday after a report said that Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Masayoshi Amamiya - who is a proponent of ultra-loose monetary policy - will take over as the bank’s governor. The Nikkei newspaper reported...
Asian stocks slammed by U.S.-China tensions, Fed jitters
Investing.com -- Most Asian stock markets fell on Monday amid fears of worsening Sino-U.S. relations after the shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon, while markets also reassessed their outlook on U.S. monetary policy following strong payrolls data. Chinese markets were among the worst performers for the day, with...
Germany's Habeck optimistic that EU and U.S. can reduce trade tension
BERLIN (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck expressed optimism before departing on a trip to the United States on Monday that a European Union trade dispute with Washington can be resolved soon. Many EU leaders are worried the local content requirements of $369 billion of green subsidies in the...
The Debt Ceiling Is All the Rage in Democrats’ Fundraising Emails
(Bloomberg) -- Democrats have warned in speeches from the US Capitol and appearances on cable-news shows that the standoff over the debt ceiling threatens to rattle financial markets and wreck the economy. But if their fundraising appeals are any indication, they also see political benefit to an ongoing drama that,...
UK Treasury signals no new money for defense - Sky News
(Reuters) - The UK Treasury has signaled that there is no money for defense despite recognizing the urgent need to rearm in the wake of Russia's war in Ukraine, Sky News reported on Sunday citing defense sources. Britain will be unable to offer as many troops as NATO allies would...
Thai inflation below forecast in Jan, seen slowing further
BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's headline inflation cooled to its lowest rate in nine months and came in below analyst forecasts, helped by easing energy and food prices, with the commerce ministry predicting consumer prices will decline further this year. The headline consumer price index (CPI) rose 5.02% in January from...
Corporate financial health to worsen, says Janus Henderson
LONDON (Reuters) - Corporate financial health will worsen across the globe this year, failing to gain respite from signs that inflation has peaked and hopes for an economic soft landing, asset manager Janus Henderson said in a report released on Monday. Its global credit risk monitor's indicators - debt loads,...
South Korea, Australia central banks renew currency swap agreement
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's central bank said it renewed on Monday a currency swap agreement with its Australian counterpart, valued at 9.6 trillion won or A$12 billion, for five years until early 2028. The agreement, first signed in 2014, allows either party to exchange funds in own currency for...
U.S. warns Turkey on exports seen to boost Russia's war effort
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -The United States warned Turkey in recent days about the export to Russia of chemicals, microchips and other products that can be used in Moscow's war effort in Ukraine, and it could move to punish Turkish companies or banks contravening sanctions. Brian Nelson, the U.S. Treasury Department's top...
Gold moves little after worst week in 7 months, Powell talk awaited
Investing.com -- Gold prices were muted on Monday after logging their worst week in seven months, with focus now turning to a discussion with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell after stronger-than-expected U.S. employment data ramped up fears of more monetary tightening. Gold prices plummeted 2.5% on Friday and lost over...
U.S. working to recover suspected Chinese spy balloon
(Reuters) - The United States is working to recover a suspected Chinese spy balloon that was shot down off the coast of South Carolina, according to a statement released by the Pentagon on Sunday. "Our U.S. Navy component is currently conducting recovery operations, with the U.S. Coast Guard assisting in...
Major earthquake hits Turkey, Syria; hundreds dead, many trapped
ADANA/ANKARA, Turkey (Reuters) -More than 600 people were killed and thousands injured on Monday when a major earthquake of magnitude 7.8 struck central Turkey and northwest Syria, collapsing buildings and triggering searches for survivors in the rubble. The quake, which hit in the early darkness of a winter morning, was...
Samsung LED settlement worth $150 million, nanotech firm says
(Reuters) - Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) Co has agreed to pay $150 million to British nanotechnology company Nanoco Technologies to settle patent lawsuits over technology used in Samsung (KS:005930)'s LED televisions, Nanoco and an investor in its cases said Friday. Nanoco and Chicago-based litigation funding firm GLS Capital said in a...
Ukraine to replace defence minister in wartime reshuffle -top lawmaker
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine is set to replace Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov with the chief of its military spy agency, a close ally of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday, in a reshuffle at the forefront of Ukraine's war campaign. Reznikov would be transferred to another ministerial job and replaced by...
