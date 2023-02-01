Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPLC TV
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Things To Do In Lake Charles And Southwest Louisiana This Weekend Feb 3-5
It's the first week of February 2023 and there are a ton of things to do in Southwest Louisiana this weekend. After being cooped up in the office or at home the past few days because Mother Nature has not been cooperating, we know you are ready to get out and do something fun.
KPLC TV
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?
That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
Things You Need To Know For Buddy Russ Benefit This Sunday, Feb 5 in Sulphur, Louisiana
This Sunday, Southwest Louisiana will come together to support one of our own. Friends and family are putting on a huge benefit for Russ Conrad better known as Your Buddy Russ as he is known on the radio. Russ's cancer has come back with a vengeance and he has been...
KPLC TV
SWLA residents say dangerous dogs should not return to neighborhood after attack
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A week ago, a 74-year-old man who lives southeast of Lake Charles was attacked by two German shepherds. His main concern now is that the dogs do not return to the neighborhood. “I was bit real bad here. They got me here. Then they got...
Lake Charles, Louisiana Meteorologist Donald Jones Talks Ice Storm Headed For Louisiana
Meteorologist Donald Jones from the National Weather Service in Lake Charles discusses the effects of the ice storm heading to Louisiana and what we might see here in SWLA tomorrow. An ice storm is currently beating down our neighbors to the west in Texas. It's causing icy roads and massive...
New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now
The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
beauregardnews.com
It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
Louisiana man found dead in Westlake home
A man was found dead in a Westlake home Wednesday morning.
KPLC TV
Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20
It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
Big Announcement About The Biggest Mardi Gras Party In Lake Charles Coming Thursday, Feb 2
It's the Mardi Gras season and everyone is hitting the Mardi Gras balls and events in Southwest Louisiana. Coming up Mardi Gras week, there are a ton of events taking place in Southwest Louisiana and Lake Charles. Mardi Gras week and weekend gets underway on Friday night, February 17th with...
Lake Charles American Press
Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard
The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
Lake Charles American Press
C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats
Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
Crash Wednesday afternoon kills Abbeville man
Louisiana State Police were notified of a vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82. The crash claimed the life of 61-year-old Brian D. Broussard of Abbeville.
kjas.com
Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County
An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns
VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
GATOR 99.5
Lake Charles, LA
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Gator 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0