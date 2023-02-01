ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Magic 1470AM

Is Whataburger Really Coming To Sulphur & Lake Charles, Louisiana?

That is the question we all have right? Is Whataburger really coming to Sulphur and Lake Charles? I mean we haven't seen any movement in Lake Charles or Sulphur. No one has seen a sign go up yet on any piece of land in Lake Charles or in the Sulphur area saying future home of Whataburger. I mean Deridder has one already, so that begs the question, is a Whataburger coming to Lake Charles and/or Sulphur or not?
SULPHUR, LA
107 JAMZ

New Blue Bell Flavor In Lake Charles, Louisiana Stores Now

The Ice Cream Gods once again heard our cries with Blue Bell announcing they're releasing yet another new flavor of ice cream to Lake Charles stores. Blue Bell stunned ice cream lovers all over the nation during the holidays releasing several fan favorites like Christians Cookies, Egg Nogg, and Peppermint Bark. They weren't finished there.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
beauregardnews.com

It’s official: Tornadoes touched down last week

The National Weather Service in Lake Charles confirmed damage from high winds in Calcasieu and Beauregard parishes last week was from separate EF-1 tornadoes. A 225-foot-wide tornado touched down near Jackson Gimnick Loop in Longville just after 5 p.m. on Jan. 24 and traveled 7.2 miles before lifting ahead of the Allen Parish line. Wind speeds from the tornado were captured at 100 mph.
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Man arrested for hit-and-run on La. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - One person remains in the hospital after an early morning hit-and-run on La. 14, authorities say. Two people were walking on La. 14 near Tom Hebert Road around 2:40 a.m. when one was struck, according to State Trooper Derek Senegal, Troop D spokesman. The other person was not injured and was able to go to a nearby residence and call 911.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
GATOR 99.5

Keith Frank Is Coming Back To Lake Charles For Our Legendary Lundi Gras Party on Feb. 20

It’s been three years since he has played in Lake Charles but NOW the wait is over! Get ready as Townsquare Media Lake Charles proudly presents the 12th Annual Lundi Gras Party featuring the one and only, Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank & The Soileau Zydeco Band! That’s right, for more than a decade it's been the biggest Mardi Gras party in Southwest Louisiana and now it's BACK!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate tornadoes from last week’s storms confirmed in Calcasieu, Beauregard

BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 31, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 31, 2023. Dominique Keith Henry, 28, Westlake: Probation violation; contempt of court (2 charges). Casey Alexander Menard, 35, Lake Charles: Burglary. Jesse Ross Dupin, 25, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; theft under $1,000; possession of stolen things under...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

C is for cookie: Three Lake Charles entrepreneurs offer their own unique take on these popular baked treats

Unleashing the inner Sesame Street Cookie Monster is getting easier in Lake Charles. One “cookie” franchise opened here before the end of 2022, another will open soon and Cash and Carry Farmers Market has recently added a cookie vendor. Lindsey LeBleu, Le Macaron; Priscilla Healy, Crumbl Cookies and Jerica Balket, Janae’s Cookies, tell why each of their business models is far from cookie cutter.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kjas.com

Alleged Cameron Parish fraudster arrested in Sabine County

An alleged fraudster out of Cameron Parish has been arrested in Sabine County. Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Department records say that 48-year-old Bobby Lee Spoonmore, of Sulphur, was wanted on felony charges of Residential Contractor Fraud, Money Laundering, Misappropriation of Fiduciary or Financial Property, and Exploitation of Disabled or Elderly.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KLFY News 10

Abbeville man killed after truck hits utility pole, overturns

VERMILION PARISH, La. (KLFY) A man died Wednesday in a crash on Louisiana Highway 3267 near Louisiana Highway 82 in Vermilion Parish. State Police identified the deceased as Brian D. Broussard, 61 of Abbeville. Troop I Spokesperson Thomas Gossen said the Broussard was driving a Ford F150 southbound on LA 3267 when for unknown reasons, […]
ABBEVILLE, LA
