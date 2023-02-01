ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
blackheartgoldpants.com

Previewing Iowa vs Northwestern

The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) look to keep it rolling at home against the surprise second-place team in the Big Ten Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3). In the brief write-up yesterday, I alluded to just how compressed the conference standings are, with 1.5 games separating the ‘cats from the four-way tie at 7th (through 10th), which include the Hawks.
blackheartgoldpants.com

How to watch Iowa vs Northwestern & game thread

Final details on the Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) against the Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3). A little deeper look, including at Ahron Ulis’ importance(?) & need to start hot. Miscellany. It’s Iowa’s third game in six days but Northwestern’s fourth in nine. They’ve got another one on Thursday at home...
