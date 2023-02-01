The Iowa Hawkeyes (13-8, 5-5) look to keep it rolling at home against the surprise second-place team in the Big Ten Northwestern Wildcats (15-5, 6-3). In the brief write-up yesterday, I alluded to just how compressed the conference standings are, with 1.5 games separating the ‘cats from the four-way tie at 7th (through 10th), which include the Hawks.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO