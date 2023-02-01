ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

KTLO

Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for Arkansas ice storm

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the ice storms move through Arkansas.The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days. Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break....
ARKANSAS STATE
armoneyandpolitics.com

Gov. Sanders Declares Emergency, Issues Executive Order over Winter Weather

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 30 to declare a state of emergency in the midst of severe winter weather across the state. The order also directs $250,000 from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. The purpose of the funds, according to the order, is to “defray both program and administrative costs.”
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company across the state is making the trek to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
5NEWS

Arkansas in a state of emergency whilst covered in a sheet of ice

ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
KATV

More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARKANSAS STATE
WREG

ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex

Arkansas’ attorney general is seeking a third-party receiver to collect rent, pay utility bills and make repairs at a Little Rock apartment complex that faces allegations of deceptive business practices. Attorney General Tim Griffin sent a request Wednesday for the court to allow his office and Big Country Chateau three days to agree upon a […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
agfc.com

Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report

Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

ARDOT speaks on current road conditions

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week

Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5NEWS

5NEWS

Fort Smith, AR
ABOUT

Fort Smith local news

 https://www.5newsonline.com/

