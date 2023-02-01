Read full article on original website
Governor Sanders declares state of emergency for Arkansas ice storm
Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency Tuesday as the ice storms move through Arkansas.The declaration removes regulations on commercial transportation hauling consumer goods or power transmission equipment for the next 30 days. Sanders cited the possibility of power failures as ice causes power lines to break....
armoneyandpolitics.com
Gov. Sanders Declares Emergency, Issues Executive Order over Winter Weather
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 30 to declare a state of emergency in the midst of severe winter weather across the state. The order also directs $250,000 from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. The purpose of the funds, according to the order, is to “defray both program and administrative costs.”
Thousands of Arkansans without power during ice storm
This week’s ice storm left thousands of Arkansas customers without electricity Thursday morning.
Kait 8
Biden-Harris Administration announces $2 Million for Arkansas to improve roads
WASHINGTON (KAIT) - On Wednesday, Feb. 1, U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $800 million in grant awards for 510 projects through the new Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, including six grants for communities in Arkansas. The six communities include Batesville, Fort Smith, Forrest City, Mississippi County, Metroplan (a council of local governments in Arkansas), and Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission Metropolitan Planning Organization.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative heads south to help with power outages
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) – With thousands of people battling power outages in the southern part of Arkansas, one company across the state is making the trek to help out. On Thursday, Feb. 2, the North Arkansas Electric Cooperative said some of its line personnel were heading to the C&L Electric Cooperative following a barrage of sleet and freezing rain.
KHBS
Road crews in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley give update on conditions
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas road crews have continued to treat streets and highways while seeing a final round of sleet and freezing rain in the River Valley. The Arkansas Department of Transportation's focus has shifted primarily to the River Valley and central Arkansas. Sebastian County:. Sebastian County officials...
Kait 8
State of emergency declared for Arkansas amid winter weather
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues to move through Arkansas, more action is being taken at the state level. On Monday, Jan. 30, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders passed an executive order to direct $250,000 to be obligated from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used by the Director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.
Arkansas in a state of emergency whilst covered in a sheet of ice
ARKANSAS, USA — Icy weather in Arkansas has lead to Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders to declare a state of emergency through an executive action announced Tuesday, Jan. 31. "On or about January 30, 2023, severe winter weather began in Arkansas and continues to cause dangers, hardships, and suffering throughout the state, which in turn, warrants this executive action," the announcement said.
In the dark: 74,000 customers in south Arkansas without power
The ice storm’s aftermath on Thursday is taking out power lines and putting tens of thousands in the dark in south Arkansas.
Attorney General Tim Griffin responds to concern after hundreds of Summit Utilities bill complaints
Hundreds of customers with Summit Utilities have been seeing their gas bill skyrocket leaving some Arkansans frustrated and demanding answers. Arkansas leaders like Attorney General Tim Griffin responded to the concern after his office received hundreds of complaints.
KHBS
Arkansas food banks face challenge posed by winter weather
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The winter weather posed a challenge for Arkansas food banks. The Northwest Arkansas Food Bank opened back up Thursday for the first time this week. Kent Eikenberry, food bank CEO, said some of the volunteer pantries they work with had trouble getting food deliveries. He said the NWA Food Bank was able to help people who came directly to the facility.
MDOT prepares for another round of ice storms in Mississippi
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The roads were slick and slushy in DeSoto County Tuesday as residents grabbed last-minute essentials before another round of ice storms hit the Mid-South. At one point, there was a lot of freezing rain, which not only made the roads dangerous but also led to power outages. We saw accidents in the […]
KATV
More than 67,000 power outages across Arkansas on Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Story updated at 9:51 a.m.:. The number of Arkansans without power has reached a staggering 67,325 people. The power outage number is more than 30,000 Thursday morning, the majority of power outages is in the southern region of Arkansas. James Bryant over on Twitter is...
ARDOT provides update on Arkansas road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — State officials in Arkansas say keeping the roads clear is their top priority as the state braces for a third round of ice storms while still recovering from the first two. Tuesday night’s winter storm left roads across east Arkansas covered in a thick sheet of ice. Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesperson […]
Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex
Arkansas’ attorney general is seeking a third-party receiver to collect rent, pay utility bills and make repairs at a Little Rock apartment complex that faces allegations of deceptive business practices. Attorney General Tim Griffin sent a request Wednesday for the court to allow his office and Big Country Chateau three days to agree upon a […] The post Arkansas attorney general seeks receiver in case against Little Rock housing complex appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ualrpublicradio.org
Proposed work requirement for federal housing assistance advances in Arkansas House
A legislative committee approved a proposed Arkansas law on Wednesday that would require able-bodied adults to work or volunteer part-time to receive federal housing assistance. House Bill 1196 passed on a split vote after state lawmakers and witnesses debated the legality of the proposal and the feasibility of implementing it.
KATV
Entergy reassures that it is 'over-prepared' for ice storm in central AR
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Icey weather has already taken down power lines in Arkansas, mostly in the northeast part of the state early Tuesday morning. Entergy said that about 7,500 Arkansas households experienced power outages in the early morning hours, the majority of which have had power restored. Tuesday...
agfc.com
Arkansas Wildlife Weekly Fishing Report
Jim Harris Managing Editor Arkansas Wildlife Magazine. Reports are updated weekly, although some reports may be published for two weeks if updates are not received promptly or if reporters say conditions haven’t changed. Contact the reporter for current news for the lake or stream you plan to fish. TOP:...
Kait 8
ARDOT speaks on current road conditions
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – As winter weather continues in Northeast Arkansas, many are wondering when the ice will go away. Region 8 News spoke with District 10 Engineer Brad Smithee with the Arkansas Department of Transportation on current road conditions. You can view the interview above. You can find...
fayettevilleflyer.com
City trash and recycling services suspended Thursday, early-week collections will be picked up next week
Might as well roll that trash can back up the driveway this week. Or let it sit the curb for another week. Your choice. City of Fayetteville officials today announced that trash and recycling services would be suspended on Thursday, and the uncollected routes originally scheduled Monday-Thursday would be picked up next week due to slick road conditions resulting from this week’s winter weather.
5NEWS
