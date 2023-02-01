Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed an executive order on Jan. 30 to declare a state of emergency in the midst of severe winter weather across the state. The order also directs $250,000 from the Governor’s Disaster Response and Recovery Fund to be used at the discretion of the director of the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management. The purpose of the funds, according to the order, is to “defray both program and administrative costs.”

