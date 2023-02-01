ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ty D.

Egg Smuggling On The Rise As Prices Continue To Soar: People Risk Fines And Penalties For Affordable Eggs

Egg prices in the United States have recently skyrocketed, increasing by 49.1% in November. This increase is largely due to a bird flu outbreak, which has impacted about 57.8 million birds, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. The outbreak of bird flu is a recent phenomenon in the United States and has left many scrambling to find affordable eggs.
Healthline

How Long Do Eggs Last Before Going Bad?

In the United States and certain other countries, including Australia, Japan, Sweden, and the Netherlands, eggs require refrigeration (1,. This is because eggs in these countries are washed and sanitized soon after they are laid in an attempt to prevent contamination with Salmonella, the bacteria often responsible for food poisoning from poultry products (
AM 1390 KRFO

Why Are Egg Prices So High and When Will They Drop?

Inflation has made the cost of a trip to the grocery store an expensive one for your bank account but the eggs... we can hardly bare to look. What is causing the price surge and how soon will it be before egg prices begin to drop?. Since last February, nearly...
KPEL 96.5

Looking For Less Expensive Eggs? Buy Organic Instead of Conventional

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Things have really changed over the last couple of years. Inflation has caused grocery prices to skyrocket and prices of several items have flip-flopped in many cases. The price of eggs have become very expensive. According to CBS News, the price of eggs have soared...
Time Out Global

Australia is currently in the middle of a serious potato shortage

We hate to be the bearers of bad news, but sometimes it’s unavoidable. Australia is currently in the throes of a potato shortage. Yes. This is not a drill. The humble spud is one of those things that makes life bearable. Whether it be a crispy and delicious chip, a delightfully sauced-up hot number smothered in tomato sauce, a crispy scallop, mashed, fried, roasted – you name it, the potato is our saving grace and to it, we are eternally thankful. This is why this news really, really hurts.
MsBirgith

Egg Shortage in United States, but listen what farmers say

The egg shortage crisis has been a major concern for farmers and consumers alike. In recent times, hundreds of egg farmers have reported that corporate feed is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. This has resulted in a significant decline in egg production and a corresponding increase in egg prices.
Eden Reports

'Mixed With Sugar, Beetles Taste Like Meat': 200,000 Tons of Insect-Based Foods to be Produced Annually

The recent trend of promoting insect consumption as a sustainable food source is hard to ignore. A simple Google search reveals numerous articles with headlines such as "How Humans Eating Insects Can Save the Planet" and "Your Ancestors Probably Ate Insects. So What's Bugging You?" However, it may be best to leave insect consumption to frogs and other natural predators.
Kathy LaFollett

Keeping chickens and the real cost of a dozen of their eggs.

Million Buck Lady. A paint mare. They offered her at auction with her colt, a tobiano not yet named. I brought them home to a small homestead. A double sized stall fit their needs perfectly. Fill a barn with oats, hay, horse, and tack. You've got a barn needing chickens to eat the bugs. Plant a garden nearby, you really need bug control. I tell this story not to discuss horses, but to shed a little light on the reality of chickens. I brought home a dozen chicks. One turned out to be a rooster. That's another story. Chickens are work. Happy healthy chickens are as much work as parrots. If you've read any of my writing, you know how much work and negotiations go into living with parrots. You'll lose an argument with a parrot. And you will lose an argument with a chicken.
agupdate.com

Missouri family adapts into hog production

Matt Stubblefield is adamant about the fact that he is a cattleman, not a hog farmer. But with generations of pork producers in his family, raising hogs was just a part of the farm operation. “The hog barn on my father-in-law’s property was built by his grandpa in the 1950’s...
