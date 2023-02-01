Super Bowl LVII is almost here, and if you’re headed to Glendale, Arizona, for the big game you’re going to need to be prepared for a celebratory (or consolatory) meal. The stadium is located in the rapidly growing West Valley, which has a pocket of familiar mainstay chains — both local and national — largely clustered around the popular Westgate Entertainment Center. While the area might not be a dining hot spot (yet!) there are still plenty of options to keep NFL football fans fed throughout the weekend with a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue to sushi.

