Phoenix, AZ

Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
prosportsextra.com

Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack

If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
BOSTON, MA
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona

Wednesday's Powerball drawing is right around the corner, but two Arizona lottery players may want to cash out now. Officials with the Arizona Lottery announced Tuesday morning that a pair of winning Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona ahead of last night's drawing, each amounting to $100,000 after both tickets opted for the Powerplay.
ARIZONA STATE
Evan Crosby

8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month

Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
PHOENIX, AZ
Eater

Where to Dine and Drink Near State Farm Stadium

Super Bowl LVII is almost here, and if you’re headed to Glendale, Arizona, for the big game you’re going to need to be prepared for a celebratory (or consolatory) meal. The stadium is located in the rapidly growing West Valley, which has a pocket of familiar mainstay chains — both local and national — largely clustered around the popular Westgate Entertainment Center. While the area might not be a dining hot spot (yet!) there are still plenty of options to keep NFL football fans fed throughout the weekend with a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue to sushi.
GLENDALE, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Arrowhead Towne Center | Shopping mall in Glendale, Arizona

Arrowhead Towne Center, often referred to by locals as Arrowhead Mall, is a super-regional shopping mall located in Glendale, Arizona (west suburban Phoenix). The mall is owned by Macerich & GIC Private Limited. It is anchored by Macy's, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The mall was previously anchored by...
GLENDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Seven best AZ landmarks for Super Bowl visitors to check out

PHOENIX — Thousands of people from all over the country will flock to the Valley of the Sun for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale. While most will be focused on the week-long festivities, Arizona provides unmatched beauty across its land. Here are some of the state's best landmarks to...
ARIZONA STATE
chatsports.com

Ducks and Wildcats Battle in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon men's basketball heads to Tucscon to face Arizona on Thursday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 37-52 all-time against Arizona. » The Ducks are 14-9 against Arizona under Coach Altman. » UO has won 8 of the last...
TUCSON, AZ
NBA

10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix

Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
PHOENIX, AZ
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
ARIZONA STATE

