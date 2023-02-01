Read full article on original website
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
AZFamily
Super Fail! Inaccurate photos of Phoenix and State Farm stadium get roasted online
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- With the nation’s eyes turning towards Arizona as Super Bowl LVll nears, Phoenix and State Farm Stadium in Glendale have taken center stage. Unfortunately, some of the heavily edited depictions sent out by the City of Phoenix and the NFL of the Valley have been...well...interesting.
chatsports.com
Oregon expert previews the Arizona men’s basketball game, makes a prediction
Arizona showed last weekend that it knows how to learn from its mistakes, particularly against the team it made those mistakes against. The Wildcats avenged their home loss to Washington State and then dismantled a Washington team they had to rally from down 14 to beat in the previous matchup.
Cardinals Facilities Slammed on Pat McAfee Show
The Arizona Cardinals didn't win the Sean Payton sweepstakes, and the Pat McAfee Show believes their facilities in Tempe could have played a role.
"He Wanted To Be A Star." He Was Found In The California Desert With All Of His Organs Missing
Ryan Singleton was a model from Atlanta, Georgia. Since he was young, he "wanted to be a star," his mother, Iris Flowers, remembers, reports WUSA 9. When Ryan was 21 years old, he left Atlanta and went to New York to pursue his dream.
prosportsextra.com
Boston Celtics Player and NBA Champion Sadly Passes Away From Heart Attack
If you’re a fan of the Boston Celtics you’ll be sad to learn that a Boston Celtics champion has sadly passed away. Chris Ford who also coached the Celtics passed away. He was a member of the Boston Celtics 1981 championship team and the player credited with scoring the league’s first 3-point basket. After his player career he coached from 1983 – 2004.
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Arizona
Wednesday's Powerball drawing is right around the corner, but two Arizona lottery players may want to cash out now. Officials with the Arizona Lottery announced Tuesday morning that a pair of winning Powerball tickets were sold in Arizona ahead of last night's drawing, each amounting to $100,000 after both tickets opted for the Powerplay.
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a Month
Phoenix, AZ. - In addition to being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Phoenix also led the nation with the highest inflation rate last year, due in large part to the number of new residents moving to the area, which is making everything more expensive.
tourcounsel.com
Christown Spectrum | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Christown Spectrum is the oldest operating mall in Phoenix, Arizona and was the third shopping mall built in the city. It is located at 1703 W. Bethany Home Road in Phoenix, Arizona. The name Christown Spectrum is derived from Chris-Town Mall and Phoenix Spectrum Mall, previous names. Today it exists as an enclosed shopping mall, although the enclosed portion of the mall was greatly reduced when redevelopment changed the configuration closer to a power center.
Arizona should treat Midwesterners the same as Mexicans
To anyone considering moving to Arizona, find somewhere else to go. We’re full. Seriously. (Well, as “seriously” as an opinion can be taken from someone who isn’t a demographer and didn’t bother to consult with one before writing this screed.) We’re running out of water,...
3 unclaimed winning lottery tickets in Wittmann, Phoenix and Mesa
Check your lottery tickets because three unclaimed winning tickets were bought across Arizona this weekend. On Friday, one $87,000 winning ticket for the Fantasy 5 Jackpot was sold at Carioca 30, just off U.S. Highway 60 in Wittmann. Those numbers were 2, 3, 5, 18 and 25. On Friday in...
Eater
Where to Dine and Drink Near State Farm Stadium
Super Bowl LVII is almost here, and if you’re headed to Glendale, Arizona, for the big game you’re going to need to be prepared for a celebratory (or consolatory) meal. The stadium is located in the rapidly growing West Valley, which has a pocket of familiar mainstay chains — both local and national — largely clustered around the popular Westgate Entertainment Center. While the area might not be a dining hot spot (yet!) there are still plenty of options to keep NFL football fans fed throughout the weekend with a variety of cuisines ranging from barbecue to sushi.
tourcounsel.com
Arrowhead Towne Center | Shopping mall in Glendale, Arizona
Arrowhead Towne Center, often referred to by locals as Arrowhead Mall, is a super-regional shopping mall located in Glendale, Arizona (west suburban Phoenix). The mall is owned by Macerich & GIC Private Limited. It is anchored by Macy's, Dillard's, JCPenney, and Dick's Sporting Goods. The mall was previously anchored by...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them definitely check them out next time you get the chance.
Azuolas Tubelis (40 points) carries No. 5 Arizona past Oregon
Azuolas Tubelis scored a career-high 40 points as No. 5 Arizona avenged an earlier loss to Oregon with a 91-76
ABC 15 News
Seven best AZ landmarks for Super Bowl visitors to check out
PHOENIX — Thousands of people from all over the country will flock to the Valley of the Sun for Super Bowl LVII in Glendale. While most will be focused on the week-long festivities, Arizona provides unmatched beauty across its land. Here are some of the state's best landmarks to...
chatsports.com
Ducks and Wildcats Battle in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. – Oregon men's basketball heads to Tucscon to face Arizona on Thursday. Radio: Eugene: KUJZ 95.3 FM | Portland: KFXX 1080 AM. Oregon is 37-52 all-time against Arizona. » The Ducks are 14-9 against Arizona under Coach Altman. » UO has won 8 of the last...
NBA
10 Black-owned restaurants to visit in Phoenix
Each day during Black History Month, we will be spotlighting several Black-owned restaurants in NBA cities. Below are 10 places to visit in Phoenix to support local Black businesses. 2. Honey Bear’s BBQ. 3. The Larder + The Delta. 4. Monroe’s Hot Chicken. 5. Ocho Rios Jerk Spot.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Arizona (And What Lives Within It) While Arizona is best known for its diverse cacti population and mountainous desert regions, there are still plenty of forests to explore. Whether you are planning a trip to Arizona or simply want to learn more about the different ecosystems found within this state, just how large is the largest forest in Arizona?
