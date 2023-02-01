Read full article on original website
Alpena Hockey Prepares for MIHL Showcase
ALPENA, MI- It is the weekend that many Michigan hockey teams circle when the schedule is released. 25 of the top teams from Michigan and Ohio will gather in Trenton for the MIHL showcase. Alpena comes into the weekend ranked 4th in the state and riding a 14 game win...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
This Michigan Town Holds the State Record for Highest Recorded Temperature
No, not Detroit, Kalamazoo, Ann Arbor, or any other city, town, village, or hamlet in the southern half of Michigan. The Michigan town that holds the state record for highest recorded temperature is..... Mio. That’s right. Mio. Mio sits in Oscoda County, just 32 miles east of Grayling, up...
Alpena Township Fire Department Receives New Emergency Vehicles
The Alpena Township Fire Department has received two new emergency response vehicles in place of their old ones, and they have already taken one of them out on calls. The Fire Committee recommended they upgrade from their old 2003 vehicle that had a failing transmission. Dean Arbour Ford of Alpena happened to have a 2020 Ford F–150 available, and the department purchased one of them while two more are being built. Once the two pickup trucks come in, the one they currently have will become the chief’s main vehicle. The new trucks allow the department to respond to emergencies in a safer manner.
