Syracuse, NY

Daily Orange

Syracuse native captures 50-year-old love story in new documentary

On Friday, Bill Muench will be returning to his hometown of Syracuse, eager to reunite with his friends from Jamesville-Dewitt High School. This homecoming isn't part of a high school reunion, but the premiere of Muench's passion project.
Daily Orange

Non-profit organization AdaptCNY is holding a Syracuse city flag redesign contest

In 2015, 100 years after the Syracuse city flag's conception, architecture podcaster Roman Mars pointed to it as an example of a bad flag design in a TedTalk. After an ensuing debate in the Syracuse community, volunteer initiative Adapt CNY is now holding a contest to fix those design issues and create a new flag.
Daily Orange

Syracuse English Equestrian Team offers opportunities for student riders

Liz Rolon was nervous about joining the Syracuse English Equestrian Team when she arrived at SUNY ESF. She had only been riding for two years, but joined a team that featured a blend of life-long and intermediate riders with just a few beginners.
Daily Orange

Joey Spallina has waited to be the next No. 22. Now he can restore Syracuse lacrosse

J — oey Spallina has always wanted to play lacrosse at Syracuse, and he's always wanted to wear No. 22. The jersey — the most famous one in the sport — hangs in his bedroom in Mount Sinai, and the No. 22 was always on his back as he became the nation's best recruit. And like past SU No. 22's, Spallina still remembers how he found out the jersey would be his.
Daily Orange

Syracuse Housing Authority announces scholarship in memory of Brexialee Torres-Ortiz

The Syracuse Housing Authority announced on Tuesday evening the creation of an annual scholarship in memoriam of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was killed in a drive-by shooting outside of Dr. King Elementary School earlier this month. The SHA will also rename the Central Village Boys & Girls Club in honor of Torres-Ortiz.
Daily Orange

InclusiveU's OnCampus program welcomes SCSD students to college experience

Matthew Falanga, a former Syracuse City School District student with an Individualized Education Plan, didn't have a clear-cut plan for his education after graduating from a high school in the SCSD. Through the OnCampus program, Falanga ended up spending the next year living a college experience on Syracuse University's campus.
Daily Orange

SU's Black History Month kickoff ceremony sets tone for events in February

Jordan Pierre stressed belonging, restoration and acknowledging the contributions of the Black student community to begin Syracuse University's Black History Month kickoff event. "I want you to remember to be unapologetically yourself, and to...
Daily Orange

Beat writers undecided on if Syracuse can win its 1st game of the season

Syracuse returns to the field for its first game since last May, when it lost by seven to No. 7 Notre Dame on Senior Day to conclude a disappointing 4-10 campaign — the Orange's first double-digit loss season in program history. SU lost several key players from that team, including leading goal scorer Tucker Dordevic. But second-year head coach Gary Gait brought in a highly-touted recruiting class, and Owen Hiltz is back at attack.
Daily Orange

Blackboard Ultra pilot wins over SU faculty, official start pegged for 2024

After its first semester of trials in 12 different fall 2022 courses at Syracuse University, a new Blackboard "Ultra" interface is being piloted this semester in 50 more courses and 2,100 students. Blackboard's...
Daily Orange

With the rise of ChatGPT, SU professors navigate its role in the classroom

At the start of the spring semester, Syracuse University's Center for Teaching and Learning Excellence disseminated a resource document for professors on artificial intelligence in academics. While making their spring syllabi, some faculty said they were unsure about how to address the opportunities for cheating and plagiarism following the introduction of ChatGPT in November 2022.
Daily Orange

Lopsided scoring numbers for SU play large part in 2nd-straight loss

Dyaisha Fair brought the ball up the court with Virginia Tech's Georgia Amoore ahead of her. She crossed the ball over from left to right, catching Amoore off-balance. Rising off of her left foot, Fair let go a high-arcing floater, over her defender's arm, that nestled in the back of the net.
Daily Orange

Beat writers split on whether Syracuse will defeat Boston College

Syracuse rebounded from a dreadful defensive showing against Virginia Tech by almost defeating its stronger in-state rival, Virginia. The Orange didn't back down from Virginia, but they couldn't escape empty trips to the free-throw line and inopportune turnovers late in the 67-62 loss.
Daily Orange

No. 13 Virginia Tech defeats Syracuse behind 14-0 4th-quarter run

Syracuse was right there once more with another ranked team, this time No. 13 Virginia Tech. It was neck-and-neck for three quarters but it ultimately resulted in the same story, just like against Notre Dame and NC State, the latter of which SU had a nine-point lead.
Daily Orange

Opponent preview: What to know about 11-12 Boston College.

Syracuse is desperate for a bounce-back game. After a complete defensive collapse against Virginia Tech and a close loss to Virginia, the Orange have struggled through their hardest stretch of conference play. Now, SU...
