Terrible Episodes of Barbarianism Including the Evisceration and Utilization of a 14-Year-Old Happened in JamestownSafa FarooqJamestown, NY
A large number of migrants might "overwhelm" services in a rural New York town.Sherif SaadJamestown, NY
Fast-growing food chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersJamestown, NY
Popular Clothing & Lifestyle Retailer is Closing a Location in New YorkBryan DijkhuizenLakewood, NY
yourdailylocal.com
Lady Dragons Topple Franklin for Fifth Consecutive Win
WARREN, Pa. – Warren won its fifth consecutive game and tightened its grip on the top spot in Region 5 with a 47-17 win over Franklin. Alana Stuart led a balanced offensive effort with 11 points, while Gracie Ruhlman, Peyton Wotorson, Meea Irwin, and others helped lead a defense that allowed just 10 points in the final three quarters.
yourdailylocal.com
Sheffield Holds Off Brockway
BROCKWAY, Pa. – Up just six going to the fourth quarter, visiting Sheffield hit 11 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away from Brockway, 64-52, in AML crossover action. The Wolverines led 49-43 after 24 minutes of action but watched Leihden Woterson hit 6 of 8 charity shots,...
yourdailylocal.com
Watch Live: Corry at Warren Boys’ Basketball
WARREN, Pa. – Watch live as Corry takes on Warren in boys’ basketball in Region 6 action. Andy Close and Brian Hagberg or on the call.
yourdailylocal.com
Youngsville Drops Battle With Region 3 Leader Cambridge Springs
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Region 3 leader Cambridge Springs earned a 59-38 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 33-19 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt added 13 points and Owen Riley 11 for the Blue Devils. Koby Hendrickson led...
wesb.com
Obituary: Kenneth B. Vosler (1951-2023)
Kenneth B. Vosler, 71, of Erickson Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo after a recurring battle with cancer. Born on May 19, 1951, in Marietta, Ohio, he was a son of Kenneth and Imogene (Williams) Vosler Jr. In 1998, he...
yourdailylocal.com
Rooke is Tionesta Builders Supply East Forest Student of the Month for January
TIONESTA, Pa. – Junior Kaylie Rooke is the inaugural Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local East Forest Measuring Up Student of the Month. Rooke earns the honors for January 2023. She was chosen for her “outstanding academic achievements and her involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities.”. Rooke is...
yourdailylocal.com
One Water Art Contest Being Hosted by WCCD
WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District (WCCD) is holding another art contest titled “One Water.”. It explores the concept that all creatures on earth share one water source. The WCCD is coordinating with the Warren County School District and other schools in the county with students in grades K-8.
wtae.com
Report of 'hit list' leads to closure of the Mercer Area School District on Wednesday
MERCER, Pa. — The Mercer Area School District canceled classes and extracurricular activities on Wednesday after two threats were reported on the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System referencing a student-created “hit list” at the middle-high school. The district announced that it has notified law enforcement about the threats,...
Diocese gives OK to keep Kennedy Catholic schools open
The Diocese of Erie has given the OK to register students at Kennedy Catholic schools for the next school year.
yourdailylocal.com
Hunt Thriving in New Role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman
CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt is settling nicely into her role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman State Park. Hunt took over in December for Jen Moore, who left for another post, and has hit the ground running. “I wanted the Environmental Education Specialist position for a while,” Hunt...
Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search
A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building. Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of […]
Winning $200K Powerball ticket sold at local Sheetz
The Sheetz earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
erienewsnow.com
Propane Truck Accident Leads to Route 89 Shut Down
An accident involving a propane truck forces a busy road North of Wattsburg to shut down for several hours. It happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, on Route 89, between Page Rd. and Hanna Hall Rd. A truck hauling propane lost control and went off the road, propane fumes filled the...
echo-pilot.com
Pa. archer: 'It was like hitting the lottery' after three months of hunting
Perseverance paid off for a Pennsylvania archer who shot the buck of his lifetime in January. Scott Rodgers, 42, of Lewis Run, McKean County, harvested a trophy 14-point buck with an 18.5-inch inside spread, using his crossbow. He hunted most days during the early archery season, which began in October,...
yourdailylocal.com
Measuring Up: Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local Forest Area Students of the Month
Starting in January 2023, Tionesta Builders Supply and Your Daily Local began honoring a Student of the Month from both West Forest and East Forest Schools. The student from each school will be chosen by the school and can be either an elementary or a high school student. The student...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Tire Center Wind Chill Advisory Issued for Warren, McKean Counties Friday
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Wind Chill Advisory for Warren and McKean Counties beginning at 5 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. The advisory runs until 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4. Wind chills between 15 and 20 below zero are expected.
explore venango
Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle
PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
yourdailylocal.com
Winterfest Returns Feb. 4 With New Wrinkles
CLARENDON, Pa. – Winterfest will have a couple of new events when it returns to Chapman State Park on Feb. 4. The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry’s John Papalia met with Your Daily Local on Tuesday to explain everything that’s happening at Winterfest 2023. Your...
explore venango
Mercer School District Closes After Threat Received of Student-Created ‘Hit List’
MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Mercer Area School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following threats made by a student. According to a post on Mercer Area School District’s website, the district received two threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. Both threats...
Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff for late Greenville EMT
Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s. According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly. Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College. The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to […]
