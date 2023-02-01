ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
yourdailylocal.com

Lady Dragons Topple Franklin for Fifth Consecutive Win

WARREN, Pa. – Warren won its fifth consecutive game and tightened its grip on the top spot in Region 5 with a 47-17 win over Franklin. Alana Stuart led a balanced offensive effort with 11 points, while Gracie Ruhlman, Peyton Wotorson, Meea Irwin, and others helped lead a defense that allowed just 10 points in the final three quarters.
WARREN, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Sheffield Holds Off Brockway

BROCKWAY, Pa. – Up just six going to the fourth quarter, visiting Sheffield hit 11 of 16 fourth-quarter free throws to pull away from Brockway, 64-52, in AML crossover action. The Wolverines led 49-43 after 24 minutes of action but watched Leihden Woterson hit 6 of 8 charity shots,...
BROCKWAY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Youngsville Drops Battle With Region 3 Leader Cambridge Springs

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. – Josh Reisenauer scored 21 points as Region 3 leader Cambridge Springs earned a 59-38 win over Youngsville. Cambridge Springs built a 33-19 halftime lead en route to the win. Parker Schmidt added 13 points and Owen Riley 11 for the Blue Devils. Koby Hendrickson led...
CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, PA
wesb.com

Obituary: Kenneth B. Vosler (1951-2023)

Kenneth B. Vosler, 71, of Erickson Drive, Bradford, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo after a recurring battle with cancer. Born on May 19, 1951, in Marietta, Ohio, he was a son of Kenneth and Imogene (Williams) Vosler Jr. In 1998, he...
BRADFORD, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Rooke is Tionesta Builders Supply East Forest Student of the Month for January

TIONESTA, Pa. – Junior Kaylie Rooke is the inaugural Tionesta Builders Supply/Your Daily Local East Forest Measuring Up Student of the Month. Rooke earns the honors for January 2023. She was chosen for her “outstanding academic achievements and her involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities.”. Rooke is...
TIONESTA, PA
yourdailylocal.com

One Water Art Contest Being Hosted by WCCD

WARREN, Pa. – The Warren County Conservation District (WCCD) is holding another art contest titled “One Water.”. It explores the concept that all creatures on earth share one water source. The WCCD is coordinating with the Warren County School District and other schools in the county with students in grades K-8.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Hunt Thriving in New Role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman

CLARENDON, Pa. – Emily Hunt is settling nicely into her role as Environmental Education Director at Chapman State Park. Hunt took over in December for Jen Moore, who left for another post, and has hit the ground running. “I wanted the Environmental Education Specialist position for a while,” Hunt...
CLARENDON, PA
YourErie

Erie High School ‘soft lockdown’ lifted after search

A soft lockdown was implemented at Erie High School on Thursday afternoon, allegedly caused by reports of a weapon in the building. Erie High School went into a soft lockdown after staff was notified that a weapon was suspected to be inside the school. However, Erie Police found no weapon after conducting a search of […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Propane Truck Accident Leads to Route 89 Shut Down

An accident involving a propane truck forces a busy road North of Wattsburg to shut down for several hours. It happened around 1:00 Tuesday afternoon, on Route 89, between Page Rd. and Hanna Hall Rd. A truck hauling propane lost control and went off the road, propane fumes filled the...
WATTSBURG, PA
explore venango

Pedestrian Standing in Middle of Route 62 Struck, Killed by Vehicle

PINE GROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man who was walking on Route 62 in the center of the roadway was struck and killed by a vehicle on Wednesday morning. According to Warren-based State Police, the incident happened around 6:46 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1, on Market Street (State Route 62), in Pine Grove Township, Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Winterfest Returns Feb. 4 With New Wrinkles

CLARENDON, Pa. – Winterfest will have a couple of new events when it returns to Chapman State Park on Feb. 4. The Warren County Chamber of Business and Industry’s John Papalia met with Your Daily Local on Tuesday to explain everything that’s happening at Winterfest 2023. Your...
WARREN COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Mercer School District Closes After Threat Received of Student-Created ‘Hit List’

MERCER CO., Pa. (EYT) – Mercer Area School District cancelled classes on Wednesday following threats made by a student. According to a post on Mercer Area School District’s website, the district received two threats through the Safe2Say Anonymous Reporting System on Tuesday evening, January 31, 2023. Both threats...
YourErie

Gov. Shapiro orders flags flown at half-staff for late Greenville EMT

Emergycare in Greenville is mourning the loss of one of their EMT’s. According to the Emergycare Facebook page, EMT Michael Harrington died unexpectedly. Along with his duties at Emergycare, Harrington also worked as an LPN and was attending Butler County Community College. The announcement was made Tuesday and Wednesday Governor Josh Shapiro ordered flags to […]
GREENVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy