Photo Gallery: Iowa Too Much for Northwestern

(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO