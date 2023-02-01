Photo Gallery: Iowa Too Much for Northwestern

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Iowa Foils Plan of Illinois Students to Invade Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday
Saturday's Iowa-Illinois men's basketball game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City is a sellout. Now, a disagreement between the Iowa Athletics Department and the Illinois student section is making things even more interesting. Each year during the college basketball season, the Illinois student section (which calls itself The Orange Krush)...
westerniowatoday.com
Patrick McCaffery returns and Iowa beats Northwestern
(Iowa City) Iowa took down Northwestern 86-70 at home on Tuesday night in men’s college basketball. The game was rescheduled from last Wednesday. Filip Rebraca went 9/13 from the field and finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 4 assists. Payton Sandfort also scored 20 points. He made 6/8 field goal attempts including 5/7 from 3-point range. Kris Murray notched 16 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and 2 blocks. Patrick McCaffery played for the first time since taking a leave of absence for mental health reasons. He came off the bench and saw nine minutes of action. Iowa went 18/22 from the free-throw line.
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
WATCH: Fran McCaffery talks Iowa's 86-70 win over Northwestern
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke with the media following Iowa's 86-70 win over Northwestern on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Hawkeyes are now 14-8 overall and 6-5 in Big Ten play. Check out McCaffery's pressor in the embedded video above. 48 HOUR FLASH SALE: You can pick up a new...
Yardbarker
College Stock Watch: Iowa’s Kris Murray
While one-and-done college prospects are often the most appealing players in the NBA Draft, there’s always quite a few players that end up spending multiple years at that level before becoming impactful pieces in the league. That trend will continue this year, as there’s multiple upperclassmen that have legitimate...
Homestead’s Leeper signs with Iowa football
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead High School’s Grant Leeper is taking a leap to the Big Ten as the senior tight end signed to play college football for the Iowa Hawkeyes. At six-foot-six, 215 pounds, Leeper has the frame to make an impact for the Hawkeyes. He only played one season of high school […]
Look: College Football World Is Shocked By Iowa's Decision
The Iowa football program is retaining offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz after a sub-par offensive season in 2022. Head coach Kirk Ferentz, Brian's father, announced that the program will have no coaching staff changes heading into the 2023 season. "I think we do have a terrific staff. I ...
Iowa Football Banking on Offensive Improvement
Coach Kirk Ferentz Believing in Staff, Development for '23
Clark, Czinano, Murray Late Season Wooden Top 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa junior guard Caitlin Clark and fifth-year post player Monika Czinano was named to the John R. Wooden Award Women’s Late Season Top 20 on Monday. Hawkeye junior Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Men's Late Season Top 20. The announcement was made ...
Video, Transcript: Tyler Barnes 2-1-23
Iowa Football Recruiting Coordinator Speaks on Late Signing Day
First official Iowa girls state wrestling tournament is here
By Dana Becker | Photos by Matthew Putney For the first time, officially, the state of Iowa will crown state champions in girls wrestling. The two-day tournament kicks off Thursday in Coralville from the Xtream Arena. A total of 14 champions will be crowned on Friday night, with others ...
CBS Sports
How to watch Iowa vs. Northwestern: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Northwestern Wildcats have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Iowa Hawkeyes and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 15 of 2017. Northwestern and Iowa will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9 p.m. ET Tuesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
saturdaytradition.com
Gary Barta explains why he has confidence in Brian Ferentz
Gary Barta followed Kirk Ferentz’ press conference on Wednesday, and was asked about Iowa’s offense in recent years, and why he supports offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz. Kirk Ferentz earlier Wednesday said there would not be staff changes before next season. Iowa’s offense last season finished 123rd nationally after...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
4 Amazing Burger Spots in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations
The Best Ice Cream In Eastern Iowa Reopens Two Locations. Not one but two locations will be opening up for the season this month!. One of the most popular ice cream franchises in the Cedar Valley is slowly returning for the 2023 season. 4 Queens Dairy Cream is a staple of the area with several locations scattered around the Cedar Valley.
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Restaurant in the Whole State
Every year, Yelp releases a list of the Top 100 places to eat across the country. But, before we get to that list, we should probably know HOW the folks at Yelp narrow it down to just 100 restaurants. The article reads:. "To create Yelp’s Top 100 US Restaurants list,...
KCRG.com
Mount Pleasant college bus carrying 10 crashes in Polk County
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Five people were taken to the hospital for minor injuries after the Iowa Wesleyan University bus they were riding crashed in Polk County Wednesday morning. KCCI reports the bus, which was carrying 10 people, was heading from Mount Pleasant to Des Moines when it crashed...
