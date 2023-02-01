ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Photo Gallery: Iowa Too Much for Northwestern

By Rob Howe
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 2 days ago

Hawkeyes Roll at Home Tuesday Night

Iowa’s Payton Sandfort celebrates a three-pointer against Northwestern on Jan. 31, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

POLK COUNTY, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
