ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Comeback

17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game

Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLLINGDALE, PA
Tina Howell

Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl

The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NorthEast Times

Eagles fans hoping for another Super celebration

Eagles fans celebrated Sunday night at Frankford and Cottman avenues and hope to be back at the intersection on the evening of Feb. 12. Thousands of people gathered in Mayfair after the Eagles clobbered the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC championship game. Next up is Super Bowl LVII....
HOME, PA
AZFamily

Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy