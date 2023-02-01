Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
8 Phoenix Apartments Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyPhoenix, AZ
California Reportedly Suggests Cutting Off Major Cities from Water SupplyDaily News NowCalifornia State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Phoenix Favorite Grocer Expands to Surprise with Grand Opening CelebrationAsh JurbergSurprise, AZ
NBA Star Expected to Return SoonOnlyHomersPhoenix, AZ
Related
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game
Tragedy struck during the Philadelphia Eagles’ NFC title win over the San Francisco 49ers Sunday. 17-year-old Anthony Alexander Jr. was watching the game with friends in Collingdale, Pennsylvania. As per a report from 6ABC in Philadelphia, Alexander, who was set to be awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor for his lifesaving efforts last year, was Read more... The post 17-year-old hero tragically killed while watching Eagles game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FOX Sports
"I am not completely convinced about Patrick Mahomes" — Skip Bayless | The Skip Bayless Show
Patrick Mahomes is making history with five AFC Championship appearances, a Super Bowl, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year, regular season and MVP, with the chance to add more in Glendale. However, Skip Bayless is not sold yet. Watch as he explains why he is not 'completely convinced' about the Kansas City Chiefs QB.
Chiefs fan starts petition to have Donna Kelce do honorary coin toss at Super Bowl LVII
Fan wants the mother of the Chiefs and Eagles star players to be chosen for the honorary coin toss.
How to watch Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles
How to watch Super Bowl 57 on television and stream the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.
Kansas City Chiefs win the AFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City narrowly defeated the Cincinatti Bengals by a score of 23-20 in the AFC Championship to advance to Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs finished the season 14-3 and came into the playoffs as the AFC's #1 seed. After suffering a high ankle sprain last week against the Jacksonville Jaguars, in the divisional game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes led his team to victory in riveting game that went back and forth until the end.
Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts to make NFL history during Super Bowl LVII
Super Bowl LVII is poised to be a historic day, no matter who wins the Vince Lombardi Trophy. The NFL announced that Patrick Mahomes II and Jalen Hurts would be the first Black starting quarterbacks to face off during the big game. Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, and Hurts, the quarterback for the Philadelphia […]
KCTV 5
Kansas City planning $750,000 Chiefs parade. Now they just need to win the Super Bowl.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We’re a week and a half out from the Super Bowl, but city leaders are already prepping for another celebration if the Chiefs win. With a Super Bowl win, Kansas City would celebrate its third championship parade in less than a decade---joining the Royals in 2015 and the Chiefs in 2020.
CBS Sports
Super Bowl 2023: A look at where Super Bowl LVII will be played, time, location, date, stadium history
Super Bowl LVII is fast approaching and the excitement is growing among teams and fans. The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs will face off at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The Cincinnati Bengals had a chance to make their second consecutive Super Bowl, but they lost a heartbreaker...
Eagles fans hoping for another Super celebration
Eagles fans celebrated Sunday night at Frankford and Cottman avenues and hope to be back at the intersection on the evening of Feb. 12. Thousands of people gathered in Mayfair after the Eagles clobbered the San Francisco 49ers, 31-7, in the NFC championship game. Next up is Super Bowl LVII....
AZFamily
Super Bowl matchup strikes up friendly Scottsdale bar rivalry
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s the battle of green and red in the desert where two watering holes in Scottsdale pledge their loyalties to only one team. The arrowhead will point you to Pub Rock, and you can find your nest at Rockbar. Die-hard fans of the Eagles...
Comments / 0