Wetumpka Herald

Police seek help with stolen vehicle suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a theft of a vehicle and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photograph through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for a stolen vehicle investigation. “The offense occurred Wednesday, Feb. 1 in the 500 block of...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery officer dismissed after domestic violence charge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery police officer has been charged with domestic violence and relieved of duty after an incident Wednesday. According to police, Daniel Webster III, 37, was charged with domestic violence- harassment third-degree. Police say Webster was placed on administrative leave Thursday after the department was notified...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Montgomery Police searching for burglary suspect

The Montgomery Police Department is investigating a burglary and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo through Central Alabama CrimeStoppers of an unknown subject wanted for burglary. “The offense occurred, Sunday, Jan. 29 in the 2400 block of Central Parkway in Montgomery,” CrimeStoppers said...
WSFA

Arrest warrant of Lamar Vickerstaff reveals that he knew Amore Wiggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “The community needs answers. We want to know what makes an animal do this,” says the Captain Johnathan Clifton Investigator with Opelika Police Department. “. Questions continue for the Opelika Police Department as they work to find answers in the case of Amore Wiggins....
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

Man shot and killed on Montgomery’s Kiwanis Street

Montgomery police have opened up a homicide investigation after a fatal shooting Wednesday morning that left one man dead. Officers responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street around 9:30 a.m. after receiving a call that a person had been shot. Upon their arrival, they found an unidentified adult male...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Illegal drugs and firearms seized at Opelika store, 11 arrested

Opelika police say 11 people have been arrested after a search warrant was executed at a neighborhood market in Opelika. Officials say around 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, OPD and the Lee County SWAT team performed the search at the store in the 500 block of Martin Luther King Blvd. During the...
OPELIKA, AL
WSFA

Suspect charged in Jan. 20 robbery, assault at Wetumpka gas station

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are shedding light on the case surrounding a Montgomery man who has been in the Elmore County Jail for more than a week in connection to the alleged attempted sexual assault and robbery of a gas station employee. Roddrecius Goldsmith was booked into...
WETUMPKA, AL
WTVM

Opelika police executing search warrant in area of Martin Luther King Blvd.

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - According to officials, Opelika Police were executing a search warrant in the area of Martin Luther King Blvd. and Magnolia Street, at approximately 1:00 p.m. The Opelika Police Department, with the assistance of the Lee County SWAT Team, executed a search warrant at the Neighborhood Market,...
OPELIKA, AL
alabamanews.net

CrimeStoppers offers $5,000 reward for nearly 5-year-old cold case

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that may help solve a nearly 5-year-old cold case. 31-year-old Latricia McDade was shot and killed on September 20, 2018, in the 200 block of Alabama River Parkway. Once officers arrived, they found McDade with a life-threatening gunshot wound....
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man arrested after $25,000 worth of narcotics seized in Prattville

Prattville police have arrested a man on multiple drug-related charges. Officials say on Tuesday, January 31, members of the Prattville Police Department’s Drug Enforcement Unit and the Special Operations Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1100 block of Cooper Avenue. During the search, investigators say...
PRATTVILLE, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Jan. 26 to Feb. 1

• Domestic violence was reported on Barnes Court. • Harassment was reported on Hospital Drive. • Domestic violence was reported on Milly Francis Street. • Domestic violence was reported on Red Eagle Drive. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. Jan. 27.
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Millbrook man charged in Auburn man’s Montgomery murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Millbrook man has been charged in the shooting death of an Auburn man, Montgomery police say. According to police, the victim has been identified as Quayshon Williams, 29, of Auburn. Police have charged Jaleel Foster, 21, of Millbrook. The shooting happened on Carter Hill Road...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

MPD: One man dead in shooting on Carter Hill Road

Montgomery police are investigating a fatal shooting that left one man dead. Officers responded around 4:00 p.m. to the 3500 block of Carter Hill Road on a person shot. Once they arrived, they found an unidentified adult male with a fatal gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Police seeking theft suspect in Prattville

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspect. Investigators released a photo of an unknown subject wanted for theft of property. “The offense occurred, Friday, Jan. 13 at a retail business located in the 2700 block of...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

ADOC: Kilby inmate dies after ‘erratic’ behavior in prison dorm

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An inmate serving time at Kilby Correctional Facility has died after Alabama Department of Corrections officials say he began to behave “erratically” and then stopped breathing. Inmate Roderick Demarcus Lee, 33, was serving a 2-year sentence out of Mobile County for second-degree burglary conviction.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery police investigate deadly double shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation following the death of an 18-year-old Montgomery man. According to police, on Sunday around 1:40 a.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to the 2900 block of Canterbury Drive in reference to a person having been shot. There, police found the body of Jaedan Davis, 18, of Montgomery. He was pronounced dead at the scene due to a fatal gunshot wound.
