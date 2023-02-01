ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, IN

Eastern Hancock's Ruby White a 'huge game-changer' on a mission: 'Do it for the team.'

By Brian Haenchen, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Vkft_0kYEhyY400

FAIRLAND — Shari Doud noticed something different in Ruby White late in the regular season. The 6-1 junior was playing with more assertiveness, the Eastern Hancock coach observed, demonstrating a will to fight and do whatever's necessary for her team to win. "Ruby's been playing like she's on a mission."

White has played with a particular determination and she put together one of her finest performances to date Tuesday night, scoring a team-high 15 points — 10 in the fourth quarter — to lift the Royals to a 49-44 win over host Triton Central in Class 3A Sectional 42 first round action.

Asked about her recent performances, White said she's been motivated by seniors Grace Stapleton and Emma Bolding, whom she's been playing with since the second grade.

Girls sectionals:Pairings, schedule for 2022-23 tournament

"Well, two of my teammates are going to move on after this season and that's just — I'm trying to really do it for them, you know?" White said, fighting back tears as she continued. "That's all I was thinking about in the fourth quarter: Do it for them. Do it for the team. … To get this one tonight, it means a lot."

White on her own is "a huge game-changer," Doud said, distinguished by her versatility and skill on the offensive end. She stretches out opposing defenses and if they opt to collapse on her, the Royals counter with an assortment of outside shooters (Stapleton and Bolding both scored nine points; Sammie Bolding added 10).

To wit, the visitors were looking to work inside-out initially, White said, but as the game progressed, they leaned more heavily on their inside game.

White was up to the task.

She converted the second of two offensive rebounds into a go-ahead layup on a possession early in the fourth quarter, then scored six points amidst an 8-0 rally that gave Eastern Hancock a five-point lead with about two minutes left.

When the Tigers responded with a run of their own to make it a one-score game, White stepped up once more with a critical putback. The EH junior caught a pass on the block and went to her right. Unable to get by the defender, she quickly swung back to her left and went up-and-under. White's shot rimmed out, but she tipped the rebound from the Triton Central defender's reach, took one dribble, and hit the point-blank jumper to push the Royals' lead to 47-42.

"When I'm out there, I'm not thinking 'get this rebound.' It's more just the want to win and intensity," said White, who entered sectionals averaging eight points and six rebounds per game. "That's really what was coursing through me."

White enjoyed similar success against the Tigers during the regular season, scoring 22 points in a 56-34 win on Nov. 12. They guarded her tighter this time, Doud said, but she was able to take them to the basket instead of just shooting jump shots from the paint.

"Ruby does a good job with her size and her height, and she's really gotten stronger over the years," TC coach Bryan Graham added. "We were trying to play that middle ground defensively, and I think we contained most of the outside shooting, but she got us on the inside. Hat's off to her."

White powered the offense down the stretch, but the defense was largely excellent throughout with Emma Bolding limiting Tigers senior Lizzie Graham — the program's all-time 3-points leader — to just four points and only one field goal.

"We knew they had their strong girls and Emma did a great job on her," White said. "Help-side was really there and we knew our game plan."

Triton Central's leading scorer was held in check, but 15 points from Maryrose Felling — including five straight during a 9-2 run to start the fourth quarter — 13 from Brooklyn Bailey and 12 from Hallie Schweitzer had the Tigers within a possession with less than a minute remaining.

They had a couple chances trailing by three in the final 30 seconds, but were unable to cash in with a layup attempt by Felling bouncing out, then a long 3-point try by Graham rimming out with two seconds remaining.

"We were just really guarding the perimeter heavily because they were really wanting to shoot 3s," Doud said. "I think we just stepped up the intensity a little more than we did the entire game. It makes me think we could have been playing just a little bit harder defensively for 32 minutes, but they really did it at the end when they needed to."

Eastern Hancock (20-3) will face Irvington Prep (1-10) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to face either Scecina or Riverside.

Triton Central finishes the season 18-5.

Follow Brian Haenchen on Twitter at @Brian_Haenchen.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

BNL answers the challenge to conquer Jennings in tough sectional opener

BEDFORD – The challenge was issued. Jennings County absorbed the first blow, threw every defensive design in the repertoire at the defending champion, and clawed within a single possession late in the third quarter. Nervous? Sweaty palms? Tight throat? That would have been the time. Challenged accepted. When big...
BEDFORD, IN
Fox 59

Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House

A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy has a new location in the heart of downtown. Pancakes, French toast, breakfast nachos, and more. Sherman visited the new location to bring us more. Where is Sherman? Lincoln Square Pancake House. A popular name in breakfast and lunch around Indy...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
103GBF

This is the Oldest Brewery in the State of Indiana

Here's where to grab the oldest craft brew in Indiana. There's just something about having a locally brewed beer. My husband and I are big fans of hitting up breweries. We love to frequent the breweries around the Evansville area, and when we go out of town the first thing we usually do is find the local breweries to hit up. Usually, breweries have a cool, laid-back atmosphere, and you can typically get certain beers at breweries that you can't find anywhere else. It's also a cool way to experience a new place. So which Indiana brewery is the oldest?
INDIANA STATE
theseymourowl.com

Shelbyville, Indiana: an Alleged Paranormal Hotspot

“It is twilight zone worthy!” commenter Mike Daffron remarked about his trip to the electric bridge in Shelbyville, Indiana. Built in 1974, the bridge lies several miles outside of Shelbyville, bringing about paranormal rumors due to its odd nature. The bridge’s initial purpose was to carry electricity between Shelbyville...
SHELBYVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

A February warm-up in progress for Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s been a cold start to the week and month of February, but warmer air is on the way!. It’s Groundhog Day tomorrow! We’ll see a good amount of sunshine throughout the day. The sun, along with a stronger push of warm south air, will help our high temperatures reach the middle 40s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Nearly 20 Indiana counties remain under travel advisories

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lingering effects of snow and ice had nearly 20 of Indiana’s 92 counties under travel advisories Wednesday afternoon. The yellow “advisory” category is the lowest level of travel restriction. It means that routine travel or activities may be restricted in areas because of hazardous road conditions. Drivers should use caution or avoid those areas.
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

This congested road in Indianapolis is the deadliest in the state.

Drunk driving, speeding and distracted driving are all reasons that make driving dangerous. Between 2018 and 2020, speeding or drunk driving contributed to 42.4% of fatal accidents in Indiana. Out of the 2,342 fatal accidents in Indiana between 2018 and 2020, about 18.6% involved alcohol-impaired drivers. That translates to 435...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Siam Star restaurant now open on 116th St. in Carmel

The lure to return to the restaurant business was too much for James Ly and his wife, Vicky Koonchanok, to suppress. The couple recently opened Siam Star Asian Express, 890 E. 116th St., Suite 155, in Carmel in January. Koonchanok is from Thailand,. “Vicky is behind the scenes. She is...
CARMEL, IN
My 1053 WJLT

This Was Named Indiana’s Most Popular Breakfast Spot

Who doesn't love a good hearty breakfast? Well, if you're looking for the best breakfast in the state of Indiana, look no further!. We have a lot of great restaurants scattered all throughout the state that serve up delicious breakfasts. You can guarantee that you will be waiting for a while at these popular breakfast spots. Rightfully so, the food is delicious, and not only that but you get a lot on your plate. Many of these places have become weekly traditions for breakfast among families. That being said, what breakfast spot in the state of Indiana is the best?
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

More than 30 Indiana counties under travel advisories Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ice, snow, and slick roads had more than 30 counties under travel advisories Tuesday morning. The orange “watch” category is the second level of travel restriction. It means that road conditions are threatening the safety of the public. Only essential travel, such as to and from work and in emergency situations, is recommended.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Here's when Swensons Drive-In is opening in Avon

AVON, Ind. — Swensons Drive-In, known for its fresh-grilled burgers, handspun milkshakes and crispy sides, will officially open its first Indiana location in Avon on Monday, Feb. 6 at 11 a.m. The restaurant will be located at 8894 U.S. 36, in front of Costco and next to Raising Cane's...
AVON, IN
WTHR

Crashes close southern Indiana interstates as roads worsen

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — At least four crashes have closed interstates in southern Indiana as temperatures dropped Monday night. A serious crash closed part of Interstate 65 northbound in Bartholomew County before 10 p.m. as road conditions reportedly deteriorate in the area. According to the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office,...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Abdul-Hakim Shabazz confirms run for Indianapolis mayor

INDIANAPOLIS — Political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has confirmed he will run for Indianapolis mayor. Shabazz, the editor and publisher of IndyPolitics.org, shared with FOX59 that he will officially file on Thursday. He will enter the race as a Republican and will face Pastor James Jackson and John Couch in the primary.  “Public safety, public works and […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy