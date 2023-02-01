Disciplinary committee votes to draft recommendations to censure Frye-Mueller

PIERRE — Nearly three hours after a legislative staffer testified for an hour behind closed doors about her interactions with Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion voted to allow staff to draft recommendations that would condemn the senator for her actions.

As part of the motion, lawmakers recommended Frye-Mueller, R-Rapid City, be censured, have her access to legislative staff and offices limited until the end of the legislative session and be immediately reinstated to the Senate. The motion passed 9-0 and now, legislative staff will work overnight to draft and deliver the recommended report by noon Wednesday to the select committee for a final vote.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, who made the motion, said it was the Senate's duty to protect the legislative staff.

"We have a duty to ensure that this is a safe and professional nonpartisan environment for them to do their work on our behalf," the Sioux Falls Democrat said. "And so this isn't a trial. This is a personnel matter. And, and we have a duty to try and create an environment here where the legislators can work, where staff can work."

The four-hour long meeting also saw Frye-Mueller and her husband, Mike Mueller, publicly testify about what they say happened the day of Jan. 24.

Each denied the allegations the staffer released in a redacted statement to the select committee on Monday, detailing allegations of graphic gestures and explicit advice about breastfeeding, along with comments about childhood vaccines.

The staffer alleged Frye-Mueller came to her on Jan. 24 with her husband for discussion on a proposed bill. The staffer said after the conversation about the bill, Frye-Mueller asked about her child and the conversation turned to vaccines. The staffer alleges that Frye-Mueller had said the staffer's baby could "get down syndrome or autism" or even die, because of childhood vaccinations.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vaccinations do not cause autism.

And when asked if the staffer was breastfeeding her baby and the staffer informed the senator she was using formula instead, Frye-Mueller then allegedly told the staffer how "(the staffer's) husband could 'suck on (the staffer's) breasts' to get milk to come in," according to the complaint.

"She proceeded to provide hand gestures to her chest area and motion to her husband to see if he agreed," the complaint stated. "He smiled and nodded."

That conversation led to Frye-Mueller being stripped of her committee assignments on Jan. 25, and ultimately, to her being suspended from her duties in the Senate on Jan. 26.

Frye-Mueller, who originally was not going to testify but did so after a conversation with her lawyers, balked at the allegations, saying the conversation between her and the staffer had been a private conversation between friends. She alleged the staffer had brought up breastfeeding first.

"The staffer brought up the nursing issue, which indicates her comfort level to speak freely about topics," she said. "I had no reason to bring up nursing. That that is not me."

Frye-Mueller said she had asked for an opportunity to speak with the staffer, with Sen. David Wheeler present.

Wheeler, R-Huron, who chaired the committee, agreed the senator's request to talk with the staffer about the incident happened prior to the staffer's written statement being released, but he felt it best that the meeting between the two should not happen.

Frye-Mueller's husband said he had perceived the conversation as one between a mother and a daughter and had tried to leave the moment the conversation turned to nursing.

It's unclear what the staffer disclosed to the nine-member committee Tuesday, because that part of the proceeding is allowed to be behind closed doors under state law when concerning personnel matters. Reporters were told a redacted version of the staffer's testimony would be available sometime Wednesday.

Throughout the procedure − which ran more like a courtroom procedural between Wheeler, members of the committee and Frye-Mueller's attorneys Steven Haaguard and Stephanie Trask − attorneys stressed the lack of time they had to prepare and to bring their own set of witnesses.

Haaguard requested repeatedly Frye-Mueller be reinstated to the Senate and the committee process delayed.

"You might want to expedite it, but the fact is, this is a position that she was elected to, and she has a right to defend herself," Haaguard said. "Not to have a slam dunk, 24-hour event."

On Monday, when the committee was sworn in, Frye-Mueller's lawyer filed a federal lawsuit against President Pro Temp Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R-Watertown, alleging his client's First Amendment rights had been violated and pressing for an injunction that Frye-Mueller be immediately reinstated.

A federal judge denied the motion Tuesday to pause the disciplinary proceedings against Frye-Mueller and said the lawsuit filed should be seen as a request for a restraining order without notice to Schoenbeck.

Judge Roberto Lange said there was no indication that Haugaard, also a former representative, had attempted to give proper notice to Schoenbeck about the pending lawsuit.

"Schoenbeck's whereabouts at this time of year are well-known; he is here in Pierre serving in the state senate," Lange said.

The federal judge has said a hearing on the preliminary injunction will take place either Feb. 7 or Feb. 10.

"This Court wants to hear from both sides before issuing a substantive order,and thus prefers transforming this injunction request from an ex parte request for temporary restraining order to a preliminary injunction hearing," the judge stated. "This Court understands the need for prompt attention to the ease, indeed to the point of entering this order the morning after the filing of the Complaint."

The judge has also ordered Frye-Mueller to go through the the proper channels to serve Schoenbeck with pleadings in the case.

The ruling also came down about the same time the Senate voted for the Attorney General's office to represent Schoenbeck.