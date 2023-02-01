'They always fight back:' Bucyrus holds off resilient Crestline for county bragging rights

BUCYRUS — With a combined eight wins between the two entering Tuesday's county game, Bucyrus and Crestline know how important each victory is down the stretch.

"You've got two programs in Crawford County fighting for wins," Bucyrus coach Scott Gifford said.

Fighting is a good word to describe Tuesday's game as both teams battled it out in a high-paced, physical game that featured 136 total points as host Bucyrus picked up its fourth win of the season, 73-63.

"When you go back and look at Crestline's film, they've been getting down early but they always fight back," Gifford said. "We knew what we'd face tonight, so I told the kids no matter what the score is we'd have to keep going because they're not going to give up."

That's exactly what happened as the Bulldogs quickly found themselves in a hole with five turnovers in the first 2:29 of the game.

"The way we started was really bad," Crestline coach Tyler Sanders said. "We got down 4-0 then I looked up and we were up 11-8. Got our groove going again, but their zone took us out of what we were trying to do. But we also put up 63, which is our season high, so it's confusing. Our guys were relentless on the glass in the second half, which helped make that up."

Crestline led 15-12 at the end of one quarter before being outscored 23-9 in the second to trail Bucyrus 35-24 at the half. The hosts kept a nine-point lead (50-41) through three quarters before a 45-point fourth quarter between the two gave the crowd a thrilling end to an exciting game.

Isaiah Perry led four Bulldogs in double figures with 26 points and added four rebounds and four assists. Logan Huber had 12 points, five rebounds, five blocks and three assists, Trevor Shade 11 points, and Jake Bruce 10 points and 11 rebounds. Kieran Barnett's three points rounded out Crestline's scoring.

"It typically is (good enough to win) for us, but that speaks to how lousy our defense was tonight," Sanders said of his offense. "We've been giving up around 46 a game and to give up 70 tonight was absurd. You'd expect when our team scores like this that the outcome would be different."

Six Bucyrus players scored and three reached double figures, led by Malachi Bayless's 25 points, six assists, four rebounds and three steals. Crestline did a decent job at times on Bayless, holding him to four points in the first quarter and two in the third, but he made up for it with a 10 points in the second quarter and nine more in the fourth.

"Malachi is a good player, but I wouldn't expect him to get his," Sanders said. "We held (Mansfield Christian's) Amarr Davis to nine points and one at halftime, we did a good job on (Colonel Crawford's) Braxton Baker at the beginning of the year, we held the Mason brothers (Seneca East's Isaac and Luke) to four at halftime.

"Tonight we just no-showed defensively."

That allowed Noah Burke and Randy Banks to have career nights. Burke had 16 points, six rebounds and three assists, while Banks matched his 16 points to go with five rebounds, five steals and three assists.

"Noah hurt his wrist a few weeks ago, but I think he's fine recuperating from that," Gifford said. "Noah is 6-foot-5 and has a good game. I think he's capable of 15 and 10 a night. He's strong. Our post play is getting better.

"Randy is so fast, we try to get those guys to feed off each other. He's a state high jumper — good luck guarding that in the paint."

Kavan Combs (eight points, four steals, three assists), Blayne Barto (four points, four steals) and Kam Lewis (four points, three assists) also contributed for Bucyrus.

"That's what we're working on," Gifford said of his team's balance. "Our transition creates so many chances for everybody, we're just constantly working on our sets trying to get the ball moving around. We try not to lean on Malachi so much."

Bucyrus (4-12) still has big games to come, but they are games the team feels are winnable. Up next are Upper Sandusky at home on Friday and Carey away on Saturday.

"We have games Friday, Saturday, Tuesday, Friday, Saturday," Gifford said. "But that's fun for the kids. The times you have to wait a week for a game are rough because you run out of things to do in practice.

"And the kids are seeing that things are clicking. We were in all the games we have coming up in the first half so we feel like there's some victories on the board there we can get and finish the season on the upswing."

For the Bulldogs (5-13), only a few games remain in the regular season. And they'll all be a challenge for Crestline, which is exactly what you want late in the year. First up is a trip to Loudonville this weekend.

"We have four games left," Sanders said. "One against Loudonville, who beat us this season, then three games against teams with winning records. Other than Northmor, we seem to have the other two teams' numbers, so hopefully we can keep that going. That's the optimism we're going in with. Every day we just have to get better. I still don't think we're playing bad basketball. We're seeing the ball go in more than we did the first half of the season.

"It's just about being at our best at the end of the season."

