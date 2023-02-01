Blue Jackets rally from two-goal deficit but fall 4-3 in overtime to Washington Capitals

Coming off a four-game road trip through Seattle and western Canada, with just one game remaining before their bye week, the Blue Jackets could have approached Tuesday's game against the Washington Capitals as one final box to check before a week off.

And when the Capitals led 2-0 at the 14:28 mark of the first period, it appeared the Blue Jackets were going to do just that: play with a lighter pace and glide through the game with more of a focus on their upcoming vacation than what Washington was doing on the ice in front of them.

But just 12 seconds after Trevor van Riemsdyk scored to give the Capitals the two-goal lead, defenseman Andrew Peeke got the Blue Jackets on the board with a seeing-eye shot from the point that took two deflections on its way past goaltender Charlie Lindgren.

The goal seemed to snap the Blue Jackets back into focus, and their energy level was visibly higher for the rest of the game. In the second period, when the Capitals pulled ahead 3-1, it took less than three minutes for Eric Robinson to score his fourth goal of the season, finishing an odd-man rush opportunity created by Mathieu Olivier.

Johnny Gaudreau tied the game at three goals apiece at 12:44 of the third, but though the Blue Jackets put pressure on Lindgren throughout the final moments of regulation, they couldn't get the go-ahead goal past the Capitals' netminder. Evgeny Kuznetsov scored the game winner 26 seconds into overtime as the Blue Jackets fell 4-3.

"Obviously didn’t come out how we wanted to, down 2-0 pretty quickly there," Peeke said. "I think being able to get one on that next shift was huge for us, just in terms of, ‘We’re in this game, it’s one goal away now. Let’s get right back to how we can play.’ That’s what we did for the rest of the game."

The overtime loss kept the Blue Jackets (15-32-4) in last place in the NHL standings heading into the All-Star break. The final two games before the break feature four teams ahead of the Blue Jackets in the standings — in fact, all four teams are in the playoff hunt — so Columbus is assured of remaining at the bottom at least until games resume next Monday, Feb. 6.

"I thought it was a solid game by us," coach Brad Larsen said. "Few mistakes there, some breakdowns, and it cost us there at the end."

Andrew Peeke finding offensive confidence for Blue Jackets

Peeke was a healthy scratch a month ago, sitting against Chicago on Dec. 31 and Ottawa on Jan. 3. But since returning to the lineup, he's steadily risen the line chart — he's now playing on the top pair alongside Vladislav Gavrikov — and is feeling his confidence grow.

"I think he’s one of those guys you root for because he’s all in," Larsen said. "He’s physical at the puck. He’ll block anything, doesn’t matter who’s shooting it. He just continues to work at his game as far as moving the puck and making quick decisions. I think he’s certainly improving, for sure."

Peeke's main role for the Blue Jackets will always be defense first, and the 24-year-old blueliner is well aware of that. But after scoring just two goals last season, both into empty nets, he has five so far this year — a mark that leads all of the Blue Jackets' defensemen.

His goal Tuesday deflected off both a stick and a leg on its way to the net, but not all of his goals this season have come on fortunate bounces, as Peeke was quick to point out after Tuesday's game.

"Sometimes it’s just a couple bounces, which tonight was," Peeke said. "It hit off a stick and hit off the pants. No one’s going to complain about that. I think my two previous goals were pretty good shots. It’s just building confidence and trusting that you have that skillset in you."

Peeke played 23:55 Tuesday, the second-most among the Blue Jackets' defensemen, and recorded three shots on goal, two missed shots and three hits while blocking one shot along with the goal he scored. He showed off his newfound confidence in the third period, streaking down the wing and firing a shot at Lindgren from close range that forced the goaltender into a challenging save.

Gavrikov and Peeke also drew the assignment of checking Alex Ovechkin's line, and they held Ovechkin, who has scored the second-most goals in NHL history, without a point and to just three shots on goal.

"I know my role, the biggest role for my team, is being that defenseman and taking care of my own end," Peeke said. "But when you gain that confidence offensively and start seeing the puck go in the net, you build some trust in yourself."

Up next for the Columbus Blue Jackets

Fifty-one games into the 2022-23 season, it's time for the Blue Jackets' bye week. The Blue Jackets are off until next Friday, Feb. 10, when they host the Toronto Maple Leafs. Gaudreau will be headed to Florida for at least some of his off week, but it won't be a vacation — he'll be the Jackets' representative at the All-Star game in Fort Lauderdale. The All-Star skills competition is Friday at 7 p.m. and the All-Star game is Saturday at 3 p.m.

After the bye week, the Blue Jackets will resume practice on Feb. 9.

