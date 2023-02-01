ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin delegation weighs in on debt ceiling debate

By Bill Glauber, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 2 days ago
Well, it's February. And it's still winter. But we've got a Wisconsin warmup, of sorts, with temperatures reaching 25 degrees under sunny skies.

Debt ceiling debate

In Washington, D.C., it's all about leverage.

Who has it? Who's using it? And how it all plays out in the coming showdown over raising the federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The Republican-led House is aiming to strike a hard bargain with budget cuts in exchange for voting to raise the ceiling. The White House is aiming for a clean bill. President Joe Biden is due to meet Wednesday with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California.

Lawrence Andrea checked in with the Wisconsin's House delegation to take the political pulse. Naturally, things are split over party lines.

Republicans are playing the "wait-and-see" card.

“The debt ceiling is a serious area that has to be dealt with," U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald said, noting Republicans have not yet formally laid out where they'd like to see spending cuts. "So I’m going to wait and kind of see where the conference is at and what the speaker comes up with.”

Wisconsin Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, a committee that deals with government funding, last week accused Republicans of "playing a weird game of MAGA chicken," referencing former President Donald Trump's campaign slogan.

Rural areas and suicide

Suicide is now Wisconsin's 10th leading cause of death.

With care and compassion, reporter Natalie Eilbert focuses on one segment of the crisis, rural areas where farmers find themselves under great stress.

She writes that "over the last three years combined, suicide rates were higher among rural residents than among urban residents. And overwhelmingly, the suicides were among men.

"Some rural counties dwarf the state suicide rate."

She details the problems and provides a list of resources for those in need.

You can read the article here.

Don't miss these

Wauwatosa's brewery boom

Apparently, there's quite a bit of drinking going on in Wauwatosa.

Four breweries have opened in the last four years in Wauwatosa, making it something of the beer capital of Milwaukee's suburbs.

Reporters Chelsey Lewis and Beck Andrew Salgado took what amounts to a pub crawl to find out what's fueling the boom.

Mayor Dennis McBride declared: "It might not be hip to say hip anymore but I think that's what Wauwatosa is, and as people from similar neighborhoods like Bay View and Milwaukee's East Side choose to move to the suburbs, I think that same feeling they loved in those neighborhoods can be found here."

You can read the article here.

WISCONSIN STATE
