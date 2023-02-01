GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.

