Tuscaloosa, AL

Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023

City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
HELENA, AL
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Missing person alert issued for man last heard from in November 2022

The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a man who was last heard from in November 2022. 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Barclays Jr. was reported missing two weeks ago on Jan. 19 but he was last heard from months prior to that report. Police said his family last heard from him in November when he told them he may be going to Georgia.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide

Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023

GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
25-year-old killed in crash near Northport

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
NORTHPORT, AL
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
CENTER POINT, AL
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

A 57-year-old man is dead, found inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
FEMA set to open disaster recovery center in Eutaw

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coordinating with local and state EMAs to open the first disaster recovery center in Greene County since the Jan. 12 storms. The center will be opened Sunday, Feb. 5 at the RH Young Community Center located at 720 Greensboro Ave. in Eutaw. FEMA will have the center opened from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
EUTAW, AL

