ABC 33/40 News
UAB takes down No. 19 FAU, ending nation's longest winning streak in Walker's return
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — There have certainly been some disappointing moments during UAB's stretch of conference games during its final season in Conference USA. But one of the biggest moments of the season came Thursday night in Bartow Arena when No. 19 Florida Atlantic came to town, putting a 20-game winning streak on the line.
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama| Distinguished Young Woman 2023: Shelby County | 1.31.2023
City, AP State – On Saturday, Jan 21st, Carrington Hodge of Helena, AL, was named the Distinguished Young Woman of Alabama for 2023 and awarded cash scholarships during a statewide scholarship program for high school girls held in Montgomery, AL. Hodge was one of 42 high school senior girls...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa City Schools start paid student-teacher intern pilot
TUSCALOOSA, Ala (WBMA) — To help overcome the teacher shortage, Tuscaloosa City Schools System now pays its student-teacher interns. The hope is to attract more student-teacher interns and then get them to stay in the school system as fulltime teachers. The pilot program started in January. Teaching has been...
ABC 33/40 News
COVID vaccine developments boost UAB scientists' search for elusive HIV vaccine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Kendall Lawson and his colleagues at AIDS Alabama can't help but imagine what their job might be like if HIV was an illness which could simply be vaccinated against. "There's probably not a day that goes by that we don't have some type of discussion about...
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa County to vote on school district millage rate increase
People in Tuscaloosa County will soon have to vote on a proposed property tax increase the will shift the county millage rate from 4.5 mills to 12 mills. That increase in funds is supposed to provide an extra $15 million dollars to be used for improvements within the county’s school system.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa McWright's Ferry Road extension project starts this month
On Thursday, Feb. 9, the City of Tuscaloosa will hold a Public Notice Meeting for the McWright’s Ferry Road Extension project at the Phelps Activity Center from 4 to 6 p.m. The City's engineering team will be on site to answer any questions from the public. The two-mile extension...
ABC 33/40 News
Missing person alert issued for man last heard from in November 2022
The Birmingham Police Department has issued a missing person alert for a man who was last heard from in November 2022. 49-year-old Jerry Wayne Barclays Jr. was reported missing two weeks ago on Jan. 19 but he was last heard from months prior to that report. Police said his family last heard from him in November when he told them he may be going to Georgia.
ABC 33/40 News
Two suspects arrested in Huntsville in connection to Birmingham homicide
Two men were arrested Thursday in Huntsville and have been charged in connection to a homicide which took place Tuesday night in Birmingham. Tanarence Bernard Murphy, 27, and Aaron Elijah Bearden, 24, were arrested after detectives obtained warrants for capital murder (robbery). Both suspects are currently being held without bond in the Jefferson County Jail.
ABC 33/40 News
Talk of Alabama: Grief Share: Help for All | 1.31.2023
GriefShare is a 13-week grief recovery program for anyone who has suffered the loss of a close family member like a spouse, parent, sibling, or child. GriefShare provides participants with a friendly, caring group of people who will walk alongside them. Trained facilitators, who have experienced grief themselves, will guide participants through one of life’s most difficult experiences and provide them with the tools and resources (group discussion, video, workbook, etc.) to move forward and adjust to what we call the “new normal”. All this in a safe, secure, and confidential setting.
ABC 33/40 News
Tuscaloosa Public Library may get help amid financial troubles
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — After cutting hours at all three of its locations back in October of 2022 due to funding troubles, the Tuscaloosa Public Library may soon be getting some help. During a finance meeting, Mayor Walt Maddox presented a proposal for short-term help for the library.
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham Promise opens applications for paid internship program for BCS students
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Birmingham City Schools students who will be seniors next school year can now apply to compete for paid internships with the Birmingham Promise program. Internships will be available at a range of local businesses. The deadline for applications for fall 2023 internships is April 7.
ABC 33/40 News
25-year-old killed in crash near Northport
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A Northport man was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 25-year-old David J. Lancaster was fatally injured when the 2016 Ford F-250 that he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The crash...
ABC 33/40 News
Birmingham City Council unanimously approves funding $5 million for amphitheater project
At Tuesday morning's city council meeting, Birmingham leaders approved their portion of funding for the amphitheater project. The city was asked to commit $5 million in funding for the facility which would go at the former Carraway Hospital location. The council passed this unanimously. Back in October, Mayor Randall Woodfin...
ABC 33/40 News
'Not a livable situation': Woman searching for answers to mold problem, water damage
A woman in Akron said she has been dealing with a mold problem in her apartment after water came through her ceiling from the upstairs unit. She lives on the first floor at Cherokee Apartments. "It was horrible," Naomi Carr said. "There were nights where, you know, when you get...
ABC 33/40 News
Body discovered inside vacant apartment in Center Point
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — The body of what authorities believe is a man was found inside a vacant apartment in Center Point Tuesday afternoon. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said shortly after noon, deputies were called to the 100 block of 14th Avenue NE on reports of the discovery.
ABC 33/40 News
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
A 57-year-old man is dead, found inside a home in Birmingham Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4200 block of Fairmont Avenue just after 8:00 A.M. on January 31, 2023. When they arrived, they found Robert Chandler with visible signs of trauma. Chandler died at the scene. It is...
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting near Huffman community
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made Tuesday in connection the shooting death of a Jaylen Andarrius Clark near the Huffman community Sunday. The Birmingham Police Department said an 18-year-old was charged with murder and attempted murder. Police said the shooting happened in the 100 block of Nekoma...
ABC 33/40 News
'Right time, right place': Walker County woman reflects on her role in school bus accident
A Walker County woman is feeling grateful after helping save a man from a burning car. The accident occurred on Jan. 31 around 3:30 p.m. A Walker County School bus and another vehicle collided on the side of AL 102 eastbound at the intersection with AL 124. The bus was...
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA set to open disaster recovery center in Eutaw
The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is coordinating with local and state EMAs to open the first disaster recovery center in Greene County since the Jan. 12 storms. The center will be opened Sunday, Feb. 5 at the RH Young Community Center located at 720 Greensboro Ave. in Eutaw. FEMA will have the center opened from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman arrested, accused of using protein drinks to smuggle drugs into Walker County Jail
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A woman was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempting to bring illegal drugs to an inmate at the Walker County Jail, using protein drinks. The Walker County Sheriff's Office said 60-year-old Janice Niblett Johnson, of Sumiton, was arrested for Distribution of a Controlled Substance, and Promoting Prison Contraband.
