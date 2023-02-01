ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
klin.com

Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.

Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
OMAHA, NE
KELOLAND TV

Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store

OMAHA, N.E. (KELO) — Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska say the suspect who opened fire inside a Target on Tuesday had 13 loaded magazines. A store employee hid in the changing rooms, recording this video during the shooting. Police say they ordered the man multiple times to drop his AR-15 style rifle. That’s when an officer shot and killed the suspect.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting

Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting

OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
OMAHA, NE
doniphanherald.com

Two Omaha police officers shot, man killed during attempted burglary

OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers were shot and a 38-year-old man was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility Monday night, police said. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage, 5328 Center St., about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The officers were let into the building by employees and, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Steven Docken.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
LINCOLN, NE
Western Iowa Today

Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense

(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'

Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
OMAHA, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy