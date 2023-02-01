Read full article on original website
Omaha Target Store Shooter Killed By Officer Identified.
Omaha Police say 32 year old Joseph Jones was the man who was shot and killed by a police officer inside the Target store near 178th and West Center Road on Tuesday. Police say Jones was armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and had 13 loaded magazines of ammunition. OPD says Jones purchased the rifle at Cabela’s four days before the incident.
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
Omaha police fatally shoot armed man in Target store
OMAHA, N.E. (KELO) — Authorities in Omaha, Nebraska say the suspect who opened fire inside a Target on Tuesday had 13 loaded magazines. A store employee hid in the changing rooms, recording this video during the shooting. Police say they ordered the man multiple times to drop his AR-15 style rifle. That’s when an officer shot and killed the suspect.
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
BREAKING NEWS: UNLPD responds to suspicious items near Hardin Hall
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln Police Department sent an alert to the campus community after staff members found suspicious items near East Campus’ Hardin Hall Thursday morning. The items were found in a suspicious placement on the side of the road shortly before 8 a.m. at the intersection of 34th...
PHOTOS: Omaha Police release body camera images of fatal shooting at storage facility
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police on Wednesday released four body camera images of the man involved in a deadly shootout with officers at a storage unit on Monday night. OPD body camera images show frames of officers’ encounter with 38-year-old Steven Docken of Council Bluffs before he was shot dead.
Witnesses describe what happened inside Target during shooting
Nebraskans speak out at committee hearing for "Parental Bill of Rights" Parents on both sides of the issue made their voices heard in Lincoln today as the committee hearing was held for the "Parental Bill of Rights." Jazz Master classes being held at North Omaha Music and Arts Academy. Updated:...
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
Police respond after reports of shots fired at west Omaha Target
Questions remain following the officer-involved shooting at an Omaha storage facility Monday night. Omaha store shooting: 3 Millard schools put on lockout. Three Millard elementary schools were placed on lockout following the Target shooting on Tuesday. Officers injured in shooting at Omaha storage unit identified. Updated: 5 hours ago. 6...
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says police officers 'saved many lives' reacting to gunman at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert commended the action of police officers in themidst of an active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Omaha police, responding to an active shooter call, shot and killed a gunman inside the store, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, shortly after 12 p.m.
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
Two Omaha police officers shot, man killed during attempted burglary
OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers were shot and a 38-year-old man was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility Monday night, police said. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage, 5328 Center St., about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The officers were let into the building by employees and, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Steven Docken.
85-year-old Lincoln woman loses $53,000 in online scam, police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An 85-year-old woman lost over $50,000 in an online scam on Friday, Lincoln Police say. The woman got a pop-up on her computer, which said someone had used her information to partake in online gambling. She called the number listed on the pop-up and spoke...
Omaha Man Sentenced for Firearm Offense
(Council Bluffs) The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa says 42-year-old Ryan Daniel Linehan, of Omaha, Nebraska, was sentenced on Tuesday to 100 months in prison following his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. After he is released from prison, Linehan will serve three years of supervised release.
Omaha shooting witness: 'He was right outside'
Man says he was ‘not himself’ when he threatened Islamic center
LINCOLN — A Council Bluffs, Iowa, man has been ordered to be placed at a mental health treatment center as part of his sentence for threatening to shoot members of the Islamic Center of Omaha with an AK-47. Senior U.S. District Judge Joseph Bataillon also sentenced the man to time served in detention (about 30 months) while awaiting sentencing.
'I just really appreciate the help': Mother thanks Target employee who helped her
OMAHA, Neb. — Police believe 250 people were in the store when the shooting started. All of them have a story. We're hearing two more. As a customer and an employee came back for their belongings Wednesday. Those two stories actually intertwine. One is a local mom who was...
Escaped inmate caught after crash in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An escaped inmate’s time on the run came to a crashing halt, authorities say. Robert Moss was arrested Wednesday after a vehicle crash in Omaha, according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. He had disappeared from the Community Corrections Center-Omaha on Nov. 17,...
Thief stuffed Burger King’s bathroom pipes in pants, Lincoln Police say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A toilet paper thief escalated and stole the pipes behind the toilet, Lincoln Police say. Police are still looking for the woman, who stole the pipes on Dec. 12 at the Burger King near 60th Street and Havelock Avenue. Security video showed the woman going...
