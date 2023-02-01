OMAHA — Two Omaha police officers were shot and a 38-year-old man was killed during an attempted burglary at a storage facility Monday night, police said. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the two officers responded to a report of a burglary at Dino's Storage, 5328 Center St., about 10:30 p.m. Monday. The officers were let into the building by employees and, at some point, gunfire was exchanged between the officers and Steven Docken.

OMAHA, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO