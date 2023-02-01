Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Woman identified 37 years after she went missing in Florida
SYLVESTER, Ga. (AP) — Law officers say they've identified a woman who went missing in Florida and died in south Georgia after 37 years of not knowing who she is. The woman, who suffered blunt trauma to her head and died after being injured, has been identified as Mary Anga Cowan, who went missing in Seminole County, Florida, in the mid-1980s, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced this week.
Ewing caddie for a week to see Pebble ahead of Women's Open
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The two-month break in the LPGA Tour's domestic schedule worked out beautifully for Ally Ewing, who is at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in a different role. She's a caddie.
Lebioda leads on a day of ever-changing conditions at Pebble
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Changes in weather and fortunes can happen without notice in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which seems to suit Hank Lebioda just fine these days. Playing his sixth different course in his last six rounds on the PGA Tour, Lebioda ran off six birdies in an eight-hole stretch for an 8-under 63 on the Shore course at Monterey Peninsula and a one-shot lead after the opening round Thursday.
