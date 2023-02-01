OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department took advantage of Friday’s freezing temperatures and sunny skies to prepare for future cold-weather rescues. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say the crews from Engine one, Rescue one, and Ladder one went to Bluegrass Commons Lake and used the remaining ice to practice rescues in ice and cold water.

