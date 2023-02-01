ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police say they were conducting a traffic stop around 3 a.m. Sunday at S. Green River Road and Tecumseh Lane, when a car pulled up next to the officer, then accelerated so quickly the car turned sideways. The officer says he gave the driver who...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Deputies: Drunk driver hits guardrail, spins into median on I-69

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - One of few suspected DUI crashes early Sunday morning happened along I-69. [Related: EPD: Drunk driver crashes while trying to flee police]. [Related: ISP: Driver more than 2.5 legal alcohol limit crashes into another car]. Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Deputies say it was around 4 a.m....
EPD arrests 3 involved in international theft ring

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department has arrested three people, who they say were involved in an international theft ring. According to a press release, it all started after a woman’s pocketbook went missing from her purse while shopping. Police say at the same time that happened...
EVANSVILLE, IN
EPD: Failure to use turn signal leads to drug arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Evansville Police, a woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found drugs during a vehicle search after being pulled over for not using a turn signal. Officials say they were patrolling the area of Culverson Avenue and South Roosevelt Drive when they saw a...
EVANSVILLE, IN
KSP asks for assistance finding missing girl

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing girl from Daviess County. Troopers say Erica McLimore of Owensboro was last seen by her family Friday. Police believe she is in the Louisville area, possibly with a 16 year old boy. McLimore...
OWENSBORO, KY
Large fire destroys Owensville funeral home

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out early Sunday morning at Holder Funeral Home on S. Main Street in Owensville. Dispatchers say fire crews were called out around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and were on scene for about five hours. “I mean my brain is mush right now...
OWENSVILLE, IN
Crews respond to 3 wrecks within hours of each other in Princeton

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews with the Area Princeton Firefighters Union were called to three crashes within a few hours in Gibson County. According to a Facebook post, one of those crashes happened at State Road 64 and 65 junction. Officials say two cars were involved, and we’re told...
PRINCETON, IN
UPDATE: US Hwy. 60 crash involving semi turns fatal

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Coroner’s Office confirms one person is dead after an accident involving a truck and a semi. Officials with Union County Emergency Management say U.S. Highway 60 near Sturgis Airport was closed for several hours Friday due to a crash involving a semi.
UNION COUNTY, KY
Children’s Museum of Evansville helps celebrate Black History Month

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Children’s Museum of Evansville is celebrating Black History Month with books. The museum will feature local African-American leaders who will read a children’s book on Wednesday and Friday of each week of February. On Friday JoAnn Hunter was the guest reader. She is...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Lampion Center hosts 26th annual ‘Chocolate Affair’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bally’s River Room was the setting for the 26th annual Chocolate Affair. The proceeds all benefit the Lampion Center in Evansville. Although they downsized the list this year, the Lampion Center welcomed over 250 people to the fundraiser. “We provide counseling and community services in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Swimmers take part in Boonville polar plunge

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Talk about making a big splash. The Boonville Polar Plunge happened on Saturday benefitting the Southern Indiana Special Olympics. Those who took the plunge raised over $44,000 to benefit the Olympians. Brave contestants stepped up to do the plunge in costume as well. Countless groups like...
BOONVILLE, IN
Cold weather helps OFD practice ice and cold water rescues

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Fire Department took advantage of Friday’s freezing temperatures and sunny skies to prepare for future cold-weather rescues. In a post on the department’s Facebook page, they say the crews from Engine one, Rescue one, and Ladder one went to Bluegrass Commons Lake and used the remaining ice to practice rescues in ice and cold water.
OWENSBORO, KY
Filing deadline for May primary ends Friday in Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The filing deadline for the May primary in Indiana is Friday. Those who have filed in Evansville include County Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave, the director of talent and development at Kemper CPA group Natalie Rascher, and Caine Helmer. All three of them are running for mayor on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Evansville mayoral ballot finalized

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are just three months away from the primary election for several local offices in Evansville. The deadline to file was Friday, and the candidates are set for the upcoming mayoral race. For the first time in 12 years, voters won’t see Lloyd Winnecke’s name on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Princeton claims 3A Sectional Title Saturday night

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday night was an exciting night of sectional championship action with the Princeton Tigers surprising many by claiming the sectional 31 championship. The Lady Tigers began the sectional at 13-10 with only 3 seniors and several underclassmen who play a lot of minutes during the games.
PRINCETON, IN

