Local HS players moving on to college
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
Herd sweeps Mountaineers
BOONE, NC (WSAZ) - It’s a clean sweep for the Marshall men’s basketball team over Appalachian State as they won at Boone Thursday night 66-58. The Herd is now 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the Sun Belt. They are now a half game behind first place Louisiana which is where they play Saturday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns can maintain a one game lead over Marshall if they beat Texas State Thursday night.
Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
The Skinfluencer on Studio 3
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Skinfluencer, Katie Lee, is a licensed esthetician in Huntington, West Virginia. Whether you need a treatment plan for problem skin or you are looking to enhance your self-care or beauty routine, The Skinfluencer provides services and treatments that cater to your specific skin and beauty needs.
French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia
FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
School closings and delays on Feb. 1, 2023, for West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky
Most recent closings and delays are listed here when there are active closures. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.
Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio
(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
St. Francis on the move
CHRLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
These places in West Virginia were stocked with trout last week
Last week, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources stocked seven lakes, reservoirs and streams with trout.
Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.
WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement
ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified
FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
La Famiglia’s olive oil
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - La Famiglia is located at 1327 6th Ave in Huntington. You can make a reservation by calling 304-523-1008 or visit lafamigliawv.com. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
Lanes back open on I-64E after 3-vehicle crash in Kanawha County, West Virginia
UPDATE (7:47 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023): All lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are back open after a three-vehicle crash, according to WV511. KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64E near the Montrose Entrance Ramp are closed Thursday evening after a three-vehicle crash. Metro 911 officials say the call […]
Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
