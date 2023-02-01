ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripley, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Local HS players moving on to college

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On National Signing Day for college football, many local high school stars made it official on where they will continue to pursue their dream. Hurricane’s Mondrell Dean signed with Big Ten member Purdue while a trio of Huntington High stars announced their intentions to those in attendance. Gavin Lochow is heading to Dayton, Donovan Garrett will be playing at the University of Charleston while Gavin Adkins is going to Thomas More.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Herd sweeps Mountaineers

BOONE, NC (WSAZ) - It’s a clean sweep for the Marshall men’s basketball team over Appalachian State as they won at Boone Thursday night 66-58. The Herd is now 19-5 overall and 8-3 in the Sun Belt. They are now a half game behind first place Louisiana which is where they play Saturday night. The Ragin’ Cajuns can maintain a one game lead over Marshall if they beat Texas State Thursday night.
BOONE, NC
lootpress.com

Final split of WV wild boar archery/firearms season opens Feb. 3

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The final split of West Virginia’s residents-only firearms and archery/crossbow seasons for wild boar will be open in Boone, Logan, Raleigh and Wyoming counties Feb. 3–5. To hunt wild boar, hunters must possess a Class X, XP, X3, XP3, XS, XJ, AH+BG+CS, AHJ, AB-L, A-L or A+BG+CS license or be exempt from purchasing a license. To purchase a hunting license, visit WVhunt.com or one of 175 license retailers around the state.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

The Skinfluencer on Studio 3

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Skinfluencer, Katie Lee, is a licensed esthetician in Huntington, West Virginia. Whether you need a treatment plan for problem skin or you are looking to enhance your self-care or beauty routine, The Skinfluencer provides services and treatments that cater to your specific skin and beauty needs.
HUNTINGTON, WV
Lootpress

French Creek Freddie predicts early spring for West Virginia

FRENCH CREEK, WV (LOOTPRESS) — Get ready for an early spring. French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s most popular weather-predicting mammal, called for warmer temperatures during his annual Groundhog Day celebration at the state’s Wildlife Center in Upshur County on Thursday. “When it comes to predicting the weather,...
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
wymt.com

Kentucky seeks to relocate historic bridge

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky transportation officials are seeking a new home for a historic bridge that’s being replaced next year. The Georges Creek Bridge is located on Kentucky 581 in Lawrence County, though it was closed to traffic in 2019. The Transportation Cabinet said in a statement that...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

Slick start Tuesday in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

(WOWK) — Rain, freezing rain, sleet and even snow are likely across the region on Tuesday morning. Winter weather advisories are posted from late Monday night through 1 p.m. Tuesday in many parts of the area for the likelihood of slick bridges and overpasses. Road conditions could easily be slick early in the morning. See […]
KENTUCKY STATE
wchsnetwork.com

St. Francis on the move

CHRLESTON, W.Va. — A transition for WVU Medicine’s Thomas Health System Tuesday with the previously announced closure of the emergency department at St. Francis Hospital in downtown Charleston. The ER services are being transferred to Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston. “We are expanding our offerings here, expanding...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Reconstruction of W.Va. Turnpike travel plazas set to start

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Drivers on the West Virginia Turnpike may need to make additional stops for food or the restroom starting this month. Gov. Jim Justice announced in November that two turnpike plazas will shut down and are set to be demolished and reconstructed for new modern, facilities to make visitors feel more welcome to the area.
BECKLEY, WV
WSAZ

Winter weather conditions reported across parts of W.Va. and Ky.

WEST VIRGINIA/KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Drivers throughout much of Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, and Boone counties in West Virginia woke up to wet roads and the potential for icy patches Wednesday morning, as temperatures kept falling below freezing. Multiple crews have been out treating the roads. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, winter weather conditions...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
thelevisalazer.com

Kentucky State Police Ashland Post 14 Traffic Safety Checkpoint Announcement

ASHLAND, Ky. (February 1, 2023)– The Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Floyd County, Kentucky, student killed in crash identified

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — An 8th-grade student who died after a crash in the community of Allen on Monday has been identified. According to Jonathan Parsons, Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary School, Jose Daniel Vazquez was killed on Monday after a crash. “Our Betsy Layne family is heartbroken at the tremendous loss of Jose […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Ironton Police Chief says farewell to storied career

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ironton Police Chief Pam Wagner, the city’s first female police chief, officially said farewell to a storied career in law enforcement during a retirement ceremony Tuesday. Having started working in 1978, just a week after high school, Wagner has had many accolades throughout her career....
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

La Famiglia’s olive oil

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - La Famiglia is located at 1327 6th Ave in Huntington. You can make a reservation by calling 304-523-1008 or visit lafamigliawv.com. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.
HUNTINGTON, WV
wchstv.com

Three COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three more COVID-19-related deaths were added in West Virginia as hospitalizations from the virus ticked up Wednesday. The deaths – a 44-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 3-month-old girl from Kanawha County and an 84-year-old man from Greenbrier County – raised the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,852, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Two vehicle crash on U.S. 50 off Torch Road

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were injured in a two vehicle crash on U.S. Rt. 50 off Torch Rd. in Athens County, Ohio. Ohio State Trooper Williford said one vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign, causing another vehicle to crash into it. Both drivers and a passenger in one of the vehicles were injured and transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital in Belpre.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

8th grader killed in Floyd County crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) – An eighth grader passed away Monday morning during a crash in the Allen community. According to the Principal at Betsy Layne Elementary, Jose Daniel Vazquez had been a member of the school family since preschool and was known by teachers as a respectful, sweet student.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy