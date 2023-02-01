Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Sarpy County sheriff details interactions with Target shooter, including confiscating a gun
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — Questions continue about how Joseph Jones was able to obtain the AR-15-style rifle he used when heopened fire in a Target on Tuesday. Sarpy County Sheriff Jeff Davis gave KETV NewsWatch 7 insight into the four encounters his department had with Jones and his family since 2017.
WOWT
‘It’s not a gun problem’: Family says Omaha Target shooting suspect struggled with mental health for years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The uncle of the 32-year-old man who brought a loaded semi-automatic rifle into a west Omaha Target store on Tuesday told 6 News that the man struggled with mental health for years, and his family tried to get him help. Because Joseph Jones was in and...
KETV.com
Reclaiming belongings, customers and employees return to Target following active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — For about two hours Wednesday, customers and Target employees reclaimed the belongings they left behind when police shot and killed a man wielding an AR-15-style rifleTuesday. People walked out of the store with cell phones, bags, and keys to their cars Wednesday. Omaha Police allowed people...
KETV.com
Project Harmony speaks on aftermath of Target Shooting
OMAHA, Neb. — Emotions may still be running high as a result of theWest Omaha Target shooting Tuesday afternoon. Project Harmony said employees, customers, witnesses and law enforcement alike could face impacts on their mental health after this traumatic event. The Omaha Police Department is recommending victims seek professional...
KETV.com
Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help
OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
klkntv.com
Gun debate after shooting at Omaha Target falls along familiar lines
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – While only the gunman was killed during the shooting at a Target in west Omaha on Tuesday, some are saying the entire thing could have been prevented. Advocates of bills like LB 77, the permitless concealed carry bill, say the shooting proves the need for more people to carry weapons.
KETV.com
Omaha police share new details in Target active shooter incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police have revealed more details in the Tuesday afternoonactive shooter incident at a west Omaha Target. OPD said they responded to a report of an active shooter inside the Target, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, at 11:59 a.m. — they received assistance from multiple county, state and federal agencies.
KETV.com
Omaha police identify officer who shot Target gunman, release photos showing timeline of incident
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police identified the officer whoshot and killed a gunman during an active shooter incident Tuesday at a Target store. Authorities said officer Brian Vanderheiden, a 20-year veteran of the force, shot 32-year-old Joseph Jones. Jones, 32, fired multiple shots inside the store — he had...
KETV.com
All 7 suspects in custody for January death of Fremont man
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa — All seven suspects wanted for the January death of a 19-year-old man are in custody, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department. On Thursday, Trebor Carman, 19, and Dontre Hudson, 20, were taken into custody in Omaha, and Devin Akins was arrested by the Shreveport Louisiana Police Department, according to authorities.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man to prison for federal drug, weapons crimes
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is getting 17 1/2 years in federal prison for crimes related to a 2020 motorcycle crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Brandon Goodsell, 36, of Kearney, was sentenced Wednesday to a term of 210 months imprisonment following his convictions for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. After he completes his prison sentence, Goodsell will also serve four years on supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system.
bhspress.com
Target shooting begs the question, when is enough enough?
Three days ago, Jan. 31, around 12 p.m. the Omaha police department got reports of an active shooter situation in Target on 178th and West Center Road. Thirty-two-year-old Joseph Jones walked into the store with AR-15 he had bought at Cabela’s four days before the shooting. Jones also had 13 loaded magazines in his possession. He was shot and killed by officer Brian Vanderheiden at the scene. No other people were hurt. Shoppers and employees in the store at the time were left traumatized after being forced to hide or flee from the store. This was a scarily close call for the Omaha community.
KETV.com
Crime Stoppers: Armed robbery at Family Dollar
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery Sunday night at a Family Dollar. Around 8:30 p.m., the store near North 30th Street and Newport Avenue was hit by the robber as a manager was closing the store and in the process of counting money.
KETV.com
After a 'difficult week,' Omaha police officers receive dose of comfort
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officers received a dose of comfort from some furry friends Thursday. A pair of Golden Retrievers from Lutheran Church Charities K-9 Comfort Dog Ministry visited officers. "During a difficult week, they helped provide the perfect boost for our officers," the Omaha Police Department wrote...
fox42kptm.com
UPDATE: All suspects are now in custody for drug deal robbery turned murder
Council Bluffs, Iowa. (KPTM) — UPDATE 2/2/23: All suspects are in custody, according to a press release from CBPD. Angelina Michaelson turned herself in around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, and she is now at the Pottawattamie County Jail. Trevor Carman and Dontre Hudson were both found in Omaha around 6:30...
KETV.com
Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert says police officers 'saved many lives' reacting to gunman at Target
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert commended the action of police officers in themidst of an active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Omaha police, responding to an active shooter call, shot and killed a gunman inside the store, located near 178th Street and West Center Road, shortly after 12 p.m.
KETV.com
Omaha police officers shoot, kill gunman at Target. Here's what we know
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police officersshot and killed a suspected active shooter at a Target on Tuesday. Authorities said the suspect had fired multiple shots inside the store — he had an AR-15-style rifle and 13 loaded rifle magazines in his possession. No civilians were hurt during the...
WOWT
PACE cooperating with FBI investigation of Omaha Police officers, councilman
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An organization that connects Omaha Police officers with families through sports said Monday that it is cooperating with an investigation into two OPD officers and a city councilman — an investigation that is not targeting the organization. In a letter posted at the top of...
KETV.com
'It's fight or flight': What it was like for Target employees during the active shooter situation
OMAHA, Neb. — When police say an active shooter fired an AR-15-style rifle at an Omaha Target, employees say they had two choices: to run or hide. In a cellphone video, Elianne Robinson recorded, a gunshot can be heard while she hides in the fitting room. Robinson can be seen telling loved ones she loves them, while she hoped for the best.
kfornow.com
Shooting Reported Inside Omaha Retail Store
OMAHA–(KFOR Jan. 31)–Police are on the scene of a reported shooting early Tuesday afternoon at a retail store in southwest Omaha. According to the Omaha Police Department’s Twitter account, officers are at the scene inside the Target off of 178th and West Center Road about reports of a shooting. Police are clearing the store and the investigation is in the early stages.
Three arrested for shooting death in Council Bluffs; four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants
(Council Bluffs) Three people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Tucker Dobberstine. Four other suspects have outstanding felony warrants. The Council Bluffs Police Department says on January 8th at 5:15 p.m., officers were called to 209 South 4th Street in Council Bluffs to investigate a call of shots fired. Officers arrived and after a short time they found the victim, Tucker Dobberstine of Fremont, Nebraska, who had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest laying on the floor of Apartment #6. Initial witness information said that after the shots, several people ran from the building wearing rubber gloves and masks. At this time the Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Team were called to the scene.
