ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
foxla.com

These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report

LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
AUSTIN, TX
The Center Square

Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees

(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
LOUISIANA STATE
bizmagsb.com

LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells

BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
BATON ROUGE, LA
NOLA.com

Which Louisiana representative sits on oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.

WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles bills governing a key industry in the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Lens

Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.

Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
Transportation Today News

Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project

On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
BATON ROUGE, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns add four football signees to Class of 2023

LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL

WWL

New Orleans, LA
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans local news

 https://www.wwltv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy