State Farm declares 105 Kia, Hyundai models ‘ineligible’ for new insurance in Louisiana
Starting Jan. 25, State Farm Insurance agents in Louisiana are no longer doing business with owners of 105 Kia and Hyundai models that have been blacklisted because they are vulnerable to theft, employees told WWL-TV. The employees say they were sent a chart of models and years that are included...
Hyundai working on fix for at risk cars, as State Farm blacklists 100+ models in La.
NEW ORLEANS — Hyundai tells Eyewitness News, it is working on a free software update to fix theft vulnerabilities in dozens of its vehicle models from the 2010s, as several insurance companies have stopped writing new policies for those vehicles in some states. A spokesperson would not elaborate on...
These 6 California cities ranked among safest in US: report
LOS ANGELES - Six cities in California - five of which are in Southern California - ranked among the safest cities in America, according to MoneyGreek's annual study analyzing the economic toll crime had on multiple U.S. cities. The list analyzed the FBI's crime statistics for 2021 including violent crimes...
Insurance Shock: Homeowners' policies skyrocket - bad for all; worse for some
NEW ORLEANS — Darlinda Cook fulfilled a dream three years ago when, in her mid-50s, she finally became a homeowner, buying a damaged, rotting house in New Orleans East and turning it into a cozy, loving home. But now, she’s one of thousands of Louisiana homeowners being dragged to...
Frustrated Texans endure winter storm with no power, heat
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in homes without power for a second day Thursday, most of them around booming Austin, and fading hopes of a quick fix stirred grim memories of a deadly 2021 blackout after an icy winter storm across the southern U.S. The freeze has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths on slick roads this week in Texas, Arkansas and Oklahoma. And even as Texas finally began thawing Thursday, a new Artic front from Canada was headed toward the northern U.S. and threatening New England with potentially the coldest weather in decades. Wind chills could dive below minus 50 (minus 45 Celsius). In Austin, city officials compared the damage from fallen trees and iced-over power lines to tornadoes as they came under mounting criticism for slow repairs and shifting timelines to restore power. “We had hoped to make more progress today,“ said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy. ”And that simply has not happened.”
New Program Helps First Responders and Teachers in Louisiana With Down Payment/Closing Costs
The program is called "Keys for Service" and is designed to "help bridge the gap and make it easier and more affordable for our community heroes to purchase their dream homes."
2 Louisiana Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
Report: Louisiana state and local governments racking up the fines and fees
(The Center Square) — State and local governments in Louisiana collect some of the most fines and fees in the nation on a per capita basis, a reality that undermines the intent of the legal system, according to a new study. The Reason Foundation released a policy brief on Tuesday that summarizes existing research on the effects of fines and fees in the justice system, as well as a data visualization tool that provides a broader perspective on the situation in each state. ...
What’s it Like to Live Off Grid in Louisiana Versus Other States?
Trust me, I get it. I think we've all wanted to throw away every single electronic leash we own at some point and go live in a cabin in the woods, but how sustainable is it? And would you really want to live off the grid in Louisiana?. Could you...
Child ID Kits to be distributed soon
Child ID Kits were developed for children from Kindergarten through Fifth Grade to record identifying information about children.
LSU professor proposes plan for orphan oil wells
BATON ROUGE – Oil drilling has had its fair share of controversy as of late, leaving engineers trying to determine how to keep fossil fuels in play while considering environmentally-friendly solutions. LSU Craft & Hawkins Department of Petroleum Engineering Professor Dandina Rao has a plan that will not only create less carbon dioxide during oil production but will also make use of the millions of orphan wells that are scattered throughout the United States.
Which Louisiana representative sits on oil and gas committee? No one for 2023.
WASHINGTON — For the first time in generations, Louisiana won’t have a representative on the U.S. House committee that oversees oil and gas matters. Although several members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation landed in powerful committee spots — including U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, who Thursday was officially named to the important Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee — none landed on the House Energy and Commerce Committee, which handles bills governing a key industry in the state.
Lawsuit alleges Port of South Louisiana violated state sunshine law
The Port of South Louisiana ran afoul of the state’s open meetings law last year by conducting public business relating to a proposed grain elevator project in St. John the Baptist Parish without the public’s awareness or opportunity for input, according to a lawsuit filed by a local nonprofit.
Should Louisiana’s Medical Marijuana Users Be Allowed to Grow Their Own?
In 2016, Louisiana legalized medical marijuana for up to 14 medical conditions, ranging from autism to epilepsy to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). When it was originally passed, the law only allowed for the use of non-smokeable and THC inhaler forms of the drug. However, in 2022 the law was expanded to include smokeable forms of marijuana.
Who benefits from TOPS? It just became harder to know.
Despite years of public discussion of the purpose of Louisiana’s marquee education program, the Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, a scholarship available to thousands of high school graduates each year, officials have never resolved a central question of the program — who is TOPS supposed to benefit?. The...
Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project
On Tuesday, officials with the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) joined other state and local officials to break ground on Phase III of the I-10/Pecue Lane Interchange Project in Baton Rouge. The project, which began in 2017, is an important part of the area’s economic growth, said Transportation Secretary Shawn D. Wilson. “Baton […] The post Louisiana breaks ground on next phase of Pecue Ln. Interchange project appeared first on Transportation Today.
Texas law firm sanctioned in New Orleans federal court over Hurricane Ida case
A Houston-based law firm that has filed thousands of hurricane insurance lawsuits in courts across the state was sanctioned Wednesday and ordered to pay back fees after a federal magistrate judge in New Orleans found the firm had filed suit on behalf of a client who never hired it. Attorneys...
Haunted Houma Tunnel—Motorists See Ghosts
Not only is there a tunnel in Houma, LA—It's a haunted tunnel!
The Breakdown: Louisiana House passes funding to lure insurance companies back to Louisiana
LOUISIANA, USA — A special session in Baton Rouge Wednesday afternoon could be the beginning of the end of the insurance crisis in Louisiana. Wednesday, the Louisiana House voted to allocate 45 million dollars from the state general fund to the Insure Louisiana Incentive Program. Lawmakers also passed a second bill to limit how that money will be spent.
Ragin’ Cajuns add four football signees to Class of 2023
LAFAYETTE, La. – Louisiana football capped off its 2023 signing class with the signing of four prospects to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Desormeaux and staff inked defensive lineman Antoine Baylis (Mansfield, Texas), Glenn Brown (LaPlace, La.), linebacker Emiliano Soldevilla (Houston, Texas) and quarterback D’Wanye’ Winfield (Lutcher, La.) on Wednesday.
