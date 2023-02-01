ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterloo, IL

Red Bud man wins $1.9 million in Waterloo Queen of Hearts

By Jordan Williams, Kayla Shepperd
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IsclG_0kYEgFac00

WATERLOO, Ill. – At the start of Tuesday night, everyone knew there would be a guaranteed millionaire at the Queen of Hearts drawing in Waterloo, Illinois, but no one knew how long it would take.

Eleven people had their card drawn, and eleven people failed to find the queen until 61-year-old Sam Houston of Red Bud, Illinois, pulled the queen with a one-in-three chance.

Trending: Marijuana lounges could be rolling into St. Louis County

“Totally shocked, absolutely shocked,” Houston said after winning nearly $1.9 million. “I got my brother and sister (with me, it’s) unbelievable.”

Houston is a retired iron worker and said he plans to travel to Las Vegas with his brother. Houston said he put 20 tickets in tonight’s drawing, with each ticket costing a dollar.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Burger King brings back tacos to St. Louis area for limited time

ST. LOUIS – A return to taco-bout, indeed! Burger King tacos are back at St. Louis-area restaurants for a limited time. After several years off the menu, 52 Burger King restaurants around the St. Louis region will bring back tacos. Some franchises around St. Louis City, St. Louis County and the Metro East already added tacos back to their menus Wednesday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

St. Louis City SC nears franchise debut

The countdown is on for St. Louis City SC and their franchise debut on February 25th in Austin, Texas. The team is back in St. Louis this week after a week in Florida for training camp. The front office of City SC has worked hard to assemble a competitive team for their first season in […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Buy a $50 gift certificate for $25 to Pappo’s Pizzeria

ST. LOUIS – From the appetizers to the salads to the vast pizza options, you are sure to find the best meal at Pappo’s Pizzeria. Here’s an insider tip – get an order of Joan’s Meatballs. It’s on the appetizer part of the menu. The recipe has been kept alive and well through four generations.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
feastmagazine.com

St. Louis restaurant openings and closings: January 2023

The new year ushered in a few new restaurants, including Benton Park Café & Coffee Bar – under new ownership – and Steve’s Meltdown, a gooey grilled cheese ghost kitchen concept inside Steve's Hot Dogs. Meanwhile, live music staple BB’s Jazz, Blues & Soups has closed...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy