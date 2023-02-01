Read full article on original website
Johnstown slides past Pataskala Watkins Memorial in fretful clash
A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Johnstown nabbed it to nudge past Pataskala Watkins Memorial 40-34 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. The last time Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Johnstown played in a 50-40 game on January 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Powerhouse performance: New Lexington roars to big win over Zanesville Maysville
New Lexington's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Zanesville Maysville 67-20 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. New Lexington moved in front of Zanesville Maysville 19-6 to begin the second quarter.
Sugarcreek Garaway pockets slim win over Uhrichsville Claymont
Sugarcreek Garaway surfed the tension to ride to a 31-30 win over Uhrichsville Claymont on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. In recent action on January 26, Sugarcreek Garaway faced off against Strasburg . For a full recap, click here. Uhrichsville Claymont took on Magnolia Sandy Valley on January 28 at Uhrichsville Claymont High School. Click here for a recap.
Worthington Christian engulfs Gahanna Columbus Academy in point barrage
Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Worthington Christian's performance in a 67-33 destruction of Gahanna Columbus Academy at Gahanna Columbus Academy on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Worthington...
Belmont Union Local gallops past Barnesville
Belmont Union Local tipped and eventually toppled Barnesville 65-52 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. Last season, Belmont Union Local and Barnesville squared off with February 1, 2022 at Belmont Union Local High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Pataskala Licking Heights' convoy passes Utica
Saddled up and ready to go, Pataskala Licking Heights spurred past Utica 63-48 in Ohio boys basketball action on February 1. Last season, Pataskala Licking Heights and Utica faced off on January 25, 2022 at Utica High School. For a full recap, click here.
Centerburg slides past Cardington-Lincoln in fretful clash
Centerburg derailed Cardington-Lincoln's hopes after a 47-41 verdict on February 1 in Ohio girls high school basketball. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Centerburg squared off with January 12, 2022 at Centerburg High School last season. Click here for a recap.
Westerville South rains down on Reynoldsburg
Westerville South collected a solid win over Reynoldsburg in a 66-50 verdict on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 27, Westerville South faced off against Westerville North. Click here for a recap.
Johnstown trips Pataskala Watkins Memorial in tenacious tussle
Johnstown finally found a way to top Pataskala Watkins Memorial 57-48 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. In recent action on January 24, Pataskala Watkins Memorial faced off against Hebron Lakewood . For results, click here. Johnstown took on Newark Licking Valley on January 24 at Johnstown-Monroe High School. For more, click here.
Poise trumps panic as New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic discards losing team Malvern in pulsating tilt
New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic used overtime to slip past Malvern 55-49 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup on February 1. Last season, New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic and Malvern squared off with January 26, 2022 at Malvern High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Caldwell handles stress test to best Sarahsville Shenandoah
Caldwell swapped jabs before dispatching Sarahsville Shenandoah 60-52 in Ohio boys basketball action on January 31. Last season, Caldwell and Sarahsville Shenandoah squared off with December 14, 2021 at Caldwell High School last season. For more, click here.
Sunbury Big Walnut staggers Caledonia River Valley with resounding performance
Sunbury Big Walnut dominated from start to finish in an imposing 60-34 win over Caledonia River Valley on January 31 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. In recent action on January 24, Sunbury Big Walnut faced off against Westerville South . For more, click here. Caledonia River Valley took on Marion Pleasant on January 20 at Marion Pleasant High School. For a full recap, click here.
Jackson works extra shift to take care of Pomeroy Meigs in OT classic
Jackson topped Pomeroy Meigs in a 39-37 overtime thriller at Pomeroy Meigs High on January 31 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. The last time Jackson and Pomeroy Meigs played in a 60-42 game on February 3, 2021. For results, click here.
Sweating it out: Columbus St. Francis DeSales edges Grove City
Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Columbus St. Francis DeSales nipped Grove City 48-45 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 31. The last time Columbus St Francis DeSales and Grove City played in a 72-50 game on January 30, 2021. For results, click here.
Westerville South rains down on Thomas Worthington
Both teams gave a solid account in a clash neither deserved to lose, but Westerville South prevailed over Thomas Worthington 66-50 in an Ohio boys basketball matchup. Last season, Westerville South and Thomas Worthington squared off with February 25, 2022 at Westerville South High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Columbus Mifflin squeaks past Columbus Linden-Mckinley in tight tilt
Mighty close, mighty fine, Columbus Mifflin wore a victory shine after clipping Columbus Linden-Mckinley 54-49 for an Ohio boys basketball victory on January 31. The last time Columbus Linden-Mckinley and Columbus Mifflin played in a 61-41 game on January 14, 2022. For more, click here.
Hannibal River takes victory lap past Woodsfield Monroe Central
Hannibal River showed it had the juice to douse Woodsfield Monroe Central in a points barrage during a 61-41 win in Ohio boys basketball on January 31. The last time Hannibal River and Woodsfield Monroe Central played in a 40-30 game on February 1, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
Buckeyes Make the Cut for Star In-State RB Marshall
Updating information about top 2024 Ohio State Buckeyes recruiting targets daily
Alex Graham Was “In Shock” After Receiving Ohio State Offer, In-state OL Marc Nave Jr. and 2026 Playmaker Corey Sadler Jr. Also Pick Up Offers
On Tuesday, Alex Graham heard his phone ring. Little did the 2025 defensive back know big news was on the other end of the call. Earlier in the day, Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano had spoken with his high school coach and told him Graham earned an offer to Ohio State.
James Laurinaitis discusses why he came back to coach at Ohio State
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Former Ohio State All-American linebacker James Laurinaitis spoke with the media Tuesday about why he came back to his alma mater as a defensive graduate assistant for the upcoming 2023 season. Laurinaitis spent the 2022 season as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame, which is coached by his former Buckeye teammate […]
