Beaumont, TX

12NewsNow

Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities

BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
BEAUMONT, TX
12newsnow.com

Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment

BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas

There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
BEAUMONT, TX
CBS Detroit

Beaumont physician educates other doctors on signs of human trafficking

(CBS DETROIT) - With National Human Trafficking Prevention Month coming to a close, many health care providers are learning to educate one another when it comes to spotting the signs of a trafficked individual. Beaumont physician Jaime Hope is a medical educator. Aside from working with patients who survived human trafficking directly, she travels around the country to educate other doctors, caretakers and students. In her lessons, one of the topics discussed is recognizing if someone may be a victim. Hope says over 80% of recovered victims report they were seen in a medical setting while they were being trafficked....
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade

BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
BEAUMONT, TX
kjas.com

Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville

It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
JASPER, TX
KPLC TV

Lake Charles city bus involved in accident

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
East Texas News

Suspect sought in Tyler County

A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
TYLER COUNTY, TX
