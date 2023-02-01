Read full article on original website
Stewart's Halfway House in need of donations to keep housing adults with developmental disabilities
BEAUMONT, Texas — A non-profit dedicated to helping adults with developmental disabilities in Southeast Texas is asking for the public's assistance to keep their doors open. Stewart's Halfway House, Inc. is a community-based organization focused on providing housing and care for underserved and underrepresented populations who struggle with mental illness, according to their website.
Nederland city leaders hope to turn old Bank of America building into event venue, emergency management command center
NEDERLAND, Texas — Nederland city leaders are looking to transform an old building in downtown. They hope to transform the old Bank of America building on Boston Avenue into both an event venue and emergency management command center. The Nederland Economic Development Corporation bought the building when Bank of...
Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance program applications opening in February
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tennessee — A Southeast Texas non-profit will begin accepting applications for a program that aims to help low-income residents in Hardin, Orange and Jefferson Counties. Legacy Community Development Corporation will begin accepting waitlist applications for the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, Homeowner Reconstruction Assistance (HRA)...
'A true shining light' : Longtime community activist Fernando Ramirez dies
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Southeast Texans are mourning the loss of a beloved community member. Fernando Ramirez died Tuesday. Ramirez wore many hats, but most importantly, he was a passionate voice for the Southeast Texas Hispanic community. Those who knew him best say he was a community activist, businessman,...
Southeast Texas agencies collaborate to increase employment
BEAUMONT — A month of events kicked off today to salute the Southeast Texas workforce. Southeast Texans are encouraged to attend any of the events. The events involve Beaumont ISD, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and Workforce Solutions of Southeast Texas. They have one goal--increasing employment. KFDM/Fox 4's...
City leaders hope new housing units coming to downtown Port Arthur will attract port and plant workers, enhance economy
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Construction is underway for affordable housing units in downtown Port Arthur. City leaders believe that this is a step in the right direction to revitalize downtown and bring more workers and families to Port Arthur. The Renaissance at Lakeshore Apartments on Procter Street will have...
Threat results in extra cops on campus Thursday at Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School
LITTLE CYPRESS, Texas — Extra police officers will be on the Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School campus Thursday in response to a threat. Early Thursday morning the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District learned about a threat made against the high school according to a Facebook post by the district just after 8 :30 a.m.
Full Schedule | 2023 Mardi Gras Southeast Texas
There will be parades and music daily with the Krewe of Aurora Grand Parade Saturday evening followed by Paul Wall in concert. Mardi Gras Southeast Texas is kicking off on Thursday, Feb. 16 and will run through Sunday, Feb. 19 in downtown Beaumont at the Great Lawn and around the Beaumont Event Center.
Beaumont at-large councilman AJ Turner announces bid for second term
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont City Councilman AJ Tuner has announced he plans to seek a second term in the upcoming municipal election. Turner, who is finishing his first term as an at-large council member, took office for his first term in 2021. He announced his intentions to run for...
Beaumont physician educates other doctors on signs of human trafficking
(CBS DETROIT) - With National Human Trafficking Prevention Month coming to a close, many health care providers are learning to educate one another when it comes to spotting the signs of a trafficked individual. Beaumont physician Jaime Hope is a medical educator. Aside from working with patients who survived human trafficking directly, she travels around the country to educate other doctors, caretakers and students. In her lessons, one of the topics discussed is recognizing if someone may be a victim. Hope says over 80% of recovered victims report they were seen in a medical setting while they were being trafficked....
BREAKING: Grand jury indicts man with rifle, 150 rounds of ammo near St. Anthony School
Beaumont — We're learning a federal grand jury has indicted a man from Brooklyn, New York who was found with a multi-caliber rifle and a lot of ammunition, very close to St. Anthony Cathedral Basilica School in Beaumont. The U.S. Attorney's Office confirms that Wednesday, the grand jury indicted...
Orange County constable makes yearly Valentine's Day offer to turn in your ex
VIDOR, Texas — For the third year in a row an Orange County Constable is offering up a special deal to scorned lovers on Valentine's Day. Got an ex who's got warrants? Carrying drugs? If so, Orange County Precinct Four Constable Matthew Ortego has got a Valentine's Day offer just for you.
Beaumont woman says sewage backup dates back a decade
BEAUMONT — A woman is reaching out to KFDM/Fox 4 about what she calls a decade-long sewage problem in one north Beaumont neighborhood . The woman says she's made calls and is always given the same story. Meanwhile, sewage continues backing up into her house. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles...
Children abducted out of Silsbee found safe in Arkansas, father arrested
SILSBEE, Texas — An AMBER Alert has been canceled for two children abducted out of Silsbee. Four-month-old Aiden Langford and one-year-old Aaliyah Langford were found safe in Franklin County, Arkansas on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, according to Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis. When the AMBER Alert was issued, the...
BPD looking for suspects accused of strong arm robbery at Parkdale Mall Dillard's
Beaumont — Beaumont Police are searching for three suspects accused of a strong arm robbery at the Parkdale Mall Dillard's that left an employee with minor injuries. Investigators say the suspects stole several purses at about 6 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, and an employee received minor injuries. Detectives believe...
Wednesday morning fire destroys home between Jasper and Kirbyville
It is still unknown what caused a fire that destroyed a single-story wood frame structure between Jasper and the Erin Community on Wednesday morning. The volunteers of the Tri-Community Fire Department at Magnolia Springs were dispatched to the location on County Road 351, just west of Farm to Market Road 252, shortly before 7:00, when it was reported that the home was on fire. However, upon their arrival at the scene, the firemen from Tri-Community immediately called for assistance from the Jasper Fire Department and it took the combined efforts of both departments to finally bring the blaze under control.
Celebrate Black History Month at Lamar University with month-long calendar of activities
BEAUMONT, Texas — Lamar University has announced a full month's worth of activities for Black History Month. The events are sponsored by various campus organizations and continue though the entire month of February 2023 according to a release from Lamar university. The events kick off Thursday night with a...
Lake Charles city bus involved in accident
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Lake Charles city bus was hit by a SUV at the intersection of McNeese and Lake Street, according to City of Lake Charles spokeswoman Katie Harrington. The accident happened at approximately 4:20 p.m. on Thursday, February 2. Six passengers were on the bus at...
Lake Charles man concerned for neighborhood safety after dog attack
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest...
Suspect sought in Tyler County
A suspect known to occasionally reside in Polk County is being sought by the Tyler County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) which is seeking the public’s help in apprehending the fugitive. Ephriam Otto Wilson III is wanted on two charges, according to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford. Wilson, 41, is...
