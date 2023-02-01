Read full article on original website
The Fed delivered a message to the stock market: Big rallies will prolong pain
It was a “don’t make me come back there” moment from the Federal Reserve. A line from the minutes of the central bank’s December policy meeting released Wednesday afternoon was taken by analysts and economists as a warning to financial market participants that bets on a policy pivot in 2023 aren’t welcome. And, to the extent that equity rallies and other financial market developments loosen overall financial conditions, those wagers will only force the Fed’s policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee to prolong the pain necessary to bring down inflation.
Investors say they're bracing for the stock market to hit new lows this year amid weak corporate earnings
Roughly 70% of investors say the stock market has yet to bottom, per the latest MLIV Pulse survey. Around 35% says the lows won't be in until the second half of this year. Despite the rally in January, investors are concerned that 2023 will be marked by weak earnings. Investors...
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks firm, dollar retreats ahead of Fed decision
LONDON/SINGAPORE, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Global stocks edged up on Wednesday as signs of slowing U.S. wage growth supported expectations that the Federal Reserve could signal an end to interest-rate hikes at its meeting later in the day. Wall Street indexes had rallied, as had bonds to a lesser extent,...
Stocks rise on Wall Street, adding to its strong January
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks are ticking higher on Wall Street Tuesday ahead of what many investors hope will be one of the Federal Reserve’s last economy-shaking hikes to interest rates for a while. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher and on pace to close out...
US Stocks Turn Higher After Fed Raises Key Overnight Interest Rate; Nasdaq Up 1.5%
U.S. stocks turned higher toward the end of trading, following the release of interest rate decision. The Dow traded up 0.05% to 34,104.56 while the NASDAQ rose 1.58% to 11,767.44. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.83% to 4,110.42. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In Industrials...
Oil Trading Higher for Second Consecutive Session on OPEC+ Decision to Maintain Production Policy
The energy sector is poised for a mixed to lower start, looking past mild strength in the crude complex and pressured by weakness in the major equity indices. U.S. stock index futures slipped as investors cautiously waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and after ADP reported private payrolls grew 106,000 in January.
Dollar, Yields Retreat as Investors Pile into Stocks Following Fed Rate Hike
(Thursday Market Open) Caution is napping for the moment. Yesterday’s Federal Reserve meeting and press conference seemed to fuel sweet dreams for investors hoping for a so-called “soft landing,” and sent major indexes to five-month highs. This morning, “fear” indicators like bond yields, the dollar, and the Cboe Volatility Index® (VIX) enjoyed a bit of hibernation. Let’s see how long it lasts.
US STOCKS-Futures dip on jitters ahead of ADP report, Fed decision
For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window. Futures: Dow down 0.36%, S&P off 0.18%, Nasdaq flat. Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures slipped on Wednesday as investors cautiously waited for the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates later in the day and a reading on private job additions last month.
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks in Asia surge, dollar eases on Powell's "disinflationary" comment
SINGAPORE, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Asian shares soared on Thursday while the dollar eased after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said a "disinflationary" process was underway, boosting risk appetite as investors hope the climb in U.S. interest rates will come to an end soon. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares...
Nasdaq Futures Deflate As Apple Leads Tech Disappointments: Traders Look To Jobs Data For Mitigating Impact
Trading in the U.S. index futures suggests stocks may end a solidly positive week on a negative note. That said, the data-dependency of the Fed places the onus of providing trading cues to each incoming economic data. The U.S. non-farm payrolls data due ahead of the market open, if perceived as conducive for monetary policy loosening, could override the present negative sentiment.
Stocks Gain, Yields Dip After U.S. Data; Fed Eyed
NEW YORK (Reuters) - A gauge of global stocks advanced on Tuesday as it closed out a strong month while U.S. Treasury yields fell as investors assessed economic data and earnings reports ahead of a run of central bank policy announcements. On Wall Street, U.S. stocks rallied and closed higher,...
Oil Prices Climb On OPEC+ Decision And Declining Dollar
After slipping earlier this week on doubts about the Fed’s rate hikes, crude oil prices reversed their losses on Wednesday, following an OPEC+ meeting that resulted in no change to production policy and a weaker U.S. currency. Doubts about the Fed’s next move ended on Wednesday when the U.S....
Oil stable as market awaits Fed, OPEC decisions
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices were broadly stable as the market is looking towards a meeting of OPEC and its allies as well as a Federal Reserve rate decision and U.S. government data on crude and fuel stockpiles on Wednesday. Brent crude futures dipped 11 cents, or 0.1%, to $85.35 a...
Tech Stocks Power the Nasdaq and S&P 500 Higher
Investor optimism following a strong financial report from Meta Platforms (META) sent tech shares soaring on Feb. 2, 2023. The Nasdaq chalked up a major gain of 3.25%, while the S&P 500 closed up nearly 1.5%. However, the Dow ended Thursday's session slightly lower, pulled down by declines in shares...
South Korean shares gain on online platform boost, but end week lower
SEOUL, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:. ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, lifted by online platform operators, but ended the week lower for the first time this year. ** The Korean won weakened but posted its fourth weekly gain, while the benchmark bond yield...
'Hawk on a Wire' Stock Market and Sentiment Results
On Wednesday we got a de-clawed hawk in Chairman Powell and he treaded carefully. It was as if he was a hawk on barbed wire knowing if he swayed too far to either side he would get cut. For the first time he acknowledged we are in a dis-inflationary environment and goods inflation is coming down fast.
UK stocks hold gains after BoE hints rates near peak; FTSE 250 jumps
(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click or type LIVE/ in a news window) (Updates to market close) Feb 2 (Reuters) - The UK's main stock indexes rose on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) said inflation had probably peaked and forecast a shallower recession in 2023 after raising interest rates in line with expectations.
Dow Dips 300 Points; Snap Shares Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower midway through trading, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Wednesday. The Dow traded down 0.91% to 33,774.70 while the NASDAQ fell 0.33% to 11,546.13. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.41% to 4,059.70. Check This Out: Check Out 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks In...
Tech Giants Call Time on Stocks Party, U.S. Payrolls Loom
LONDON (Reuters) - A global stock rally, powered by hopes of central banks ending aggressive rate rises, ran into roadblocks on Friday following weak earnings from U.S. tech giants and as U.S. jobs data loomed. The MSCI World Stock Index slipped 0.1%, but was still near its highest since August...
Gold hits over 9-month highs as U.S. Fed chief strikes dovish tone
Gold prices rebounded sharply on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve chief's surprisingly dovish remarks on the central bank's fight to bring down inflation sank the dollar and signaled to investors that a peak in interest rates was likely approaching. Spot gold climbed 1.2% to $1,951.43 per ounce by 3:48 p.m....
