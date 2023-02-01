Read full article on original website
Realism mod for Fallout 4 fixes its most unbelievable part: your ability to survive the intro
Finally, an intro that makes sense.
IGN
The Best Weapons in Dead Space
Dead Space's Isaac Clarke gets hold of quite the arsenal during his adventure through the Ishimura in Dead Space, including guns that fire saw blades, laser cannons and an assault rifle capable of launching proximity mines. However, some are definitely more useful to Isaac than others. Below we've listed all...
NME
‘Dead Space’ remake is now Steam Deck Verified
EA Motive’s Dead Space remake now works perfectly on the Steam Deck, and has been verified for the platform by Valve. Dead Space was released last week (January 27) but didn’t work on the Steam Deck. However, one Proton developer has now released a “Proton Hotfix update with a fix for the Dead Space map issue.”
IGN
Dead Space Performance Review
What constitutes a remake or a remaster or even a reboot? Regardless of what you call it, today we’re looking at Dead Space, the new recreation of the classic survival horror game. The original is beloved by many – will history repeat itself here?. What’s on the menu?...
ComicBook
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
The Scene That Went Too Far In The Dead Space Remake
The original space horror phenomenon, "Dead Space," terrorized gamers upon release in 2008. And thankfully, the recent Motive Studio remake captures the same heart-pounding horror experience the first game offered up. Critics even argue that the remake is better than the original, improving the title in almost every way. That being said, Dead Space remains a game that players may want to avoid playing at night.
IGN
Alternate Ending Guide: How to Find All 12 Hidden Markers
Although Dead Space Remake's traditional ending hasn't changed all too much from its 2008 predecessor, EA Motive's reimagining of the survival horror classic doesn't shy entirely away from offering returning fans a new conclusion to this fan-favourite story. During a New Game Plus save, players will be able to unlock and view a secret alternate ending, complete with a new lore-heavy final sequence.
IGN
Dead on Arrival
A word of warning for this chapter -- you cannot really make a save once you take the singularity drive from the Valor. There are no node locked doors here (it seems) so save your money for ammo instead. What's Yours Is Mine. First thing's first in the zero G...
IGN
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
notebookcheck.net
Sony confirms PlayStation 5 production increase as it teases new 2023 games with 'Live from PS5' action ad
The PlayStation 5 stock shortage that fans have been experiencing since the console's launch will be resolved this year, confirmed Sony in a blog post celebrating the launch of its new "Live from PS5" ad series. "If you’re looking to purchase a PS5 console, you should now have a much easier time finding one at retailers globally," claimed Sony as it thanked players for their patience.
ComicBook
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe Leak Hints at New Story Content
Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe is set to release on Nintendo Switch next month, offering a remastered version of a classic Wii game. Nintendo has revealed that the Switch version will include some content that was not in the original release, but it appears that there might be even more than previously revealed. Box art for the game has apparently leaked online, and it references a "Magolor Epilogue" featuring "an extra quest after the ending." The box art certainly looks legitimate, but readers should take this with a grain of salt until we get official confirmation from Nintendo.
IGN
Lethal Devotion
Lethal Devotion is the fifth Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac's trip back to the Medical Deck in an attempt to find Nicole. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Lethal Devotion below.
Kotaku
Resident Evil 4 RemakeRemoves Ashley’s Health Bar, Adds Side-Quests
In a new Game Informer cover story, Capcom detailed some of the changes that the hotly anticipated remake of Resident Evil 4 is making to the original, hugely influential horror game. One of the major changes coming to the RE4 remake revolves around how Ashley Graham (not the supermodel) works...
IGN
Into the Void
The area on deck A is cleared of enemies here, but unlike the previous safe zone, this area will have enemies later. Keep that in mind. Call up the elevator so you can get that dying guy's animation out of the way, but don't head down until you are totally ready. In the mean time, get a free power node (1 of 4) on this deck (before entering the all-in-one save room).
CNET
'Star Wars: Visions' Volume 2 Hits Disney Plus in May, Episode Titles Revealed
The anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions returns to Disney Plus for volume 2 on May 4, Lucasfilm said Thursday. It's the first major announcement for Star Wars Day 2023 (aka May the 4th). Lucasfillm also revealed the titles of each of season 2's nine episodes (though no plot details)...
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Is Ditching the Original Game's Worst Feature
Arguably the worst feature seen in the original version of Resident Evil 4 won't be making a prominent comeback in Capcom's upcoming remake. At this point, Resident Evil 4 is a little over a month from finally returning on modern platforms. And while Capcom has already shown off a fair amount of the game in action, fans of the original title have still been wondering just how many changes will be made in this remake. Luckily, based on new information that has now come about, we now know that one of the most divisive aspects of RE4 will be getting left in the past.
ComicBook
Resident Evil 4 Remake Reveals New Character
When the Resident Evil 4 remake releases next month, the game will feature a number of changes that will set it apart from the 2005 original. In addition to making a change to the game's quick-time events, the remake will also feature a brand-new villain that players will encounter. This one is a Ganado villager that wields a massive sledgehammer. While that would be intimidating enough on its own, he's also wearing a giant cow's head! In an interview with Game Informer, art director Hirofumi Nakaoka revealed that the villain was created as a halfway point between a human character and a "Los Iluminados -inspired religious horror motif.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 - Official 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 Comparison Video
A new patch for Cyberpunk 2077 adds Nvidia DLSS 3, available today, January 31, 2023. Check out the latest 4K NVIDIA DLSS 3 comparison video to see what to expect. Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the dark future of Night City — a dangerous megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and ceaseless body modification.
wegotthiscovered.com
A bloodthirsty fantasy horror that lives up to its grisly title and then some decapitates the streaming charts
Unless it’s a sequel, reboot, or adaptation of a known property, the title of a movie can often be the deciding factor in whether or not audiences are willing to give the project in question a shot. As chance would have it, 2018’s The Head Hunter is indeed about somebody hunting heads, but the action-packed fantasy horror is so much more than that.
dexerto.com
Resident Evil 4 fans call out remake for “nightmare milk” rain effects
More pre-release footage for the Resident Evil 4 remake has been released – and although fans are still excited to get their hands on it, players are calling out the title’s rain effects for being distracting and hoping it’s “just a pre-release graphical issue.”. Resident Evil...
