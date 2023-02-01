ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenton County, KY

Fox 19

Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a chase...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
Fox 19

Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
WAYNESVILLE, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IN
Fox 19

Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS

DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Beavercreek, Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khoransan (ISIS-K), according to the Department of Justice. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Naser Almadaoji, 23,...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
Fox 19

Homicide investigators respond to Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Daughter of Covington man found in Lebanon baffled by his death

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischerman, who went missing from his Covington home in late December, was found Tuesday in Warren County. Now his family, including daughter Roshaunna Wischer, looking for answers. “I can’t think of him without smiling, even though he’s not here,” Roshaunna said...
LEBANON, OH
Fox 19

Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

