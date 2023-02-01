Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 19
Covington woman made terroristic threats against school teachers, prosecutor says
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Covington woman is behind bars accused of threatening to “take out” multiple teachers at her daughter school, Latonia Elementary. Family members contest the charges, saying she was only upset because her daughter was being bullied. Cierra Wright was arrested Wednesday. She is...
Fox 19
No-show wedding florist accused of scamming dozens of brides out of $31K
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A wedding florist is now facing charges in Hamilton County after allegedly scamming dozens of brides out of more than $31,000 total. Desiree Pace was indicted on charges of theft, telecommunications fraud and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, according to Hamilton County court records. Her...
Fox 19
Inmate serving life for ‘brutally strangling’ ex-girlfriend dead in apparent suicide
TURTLECREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - An inmate at the Lebanon Correctional Institution who was serving a life sentence without parole for the 2019 murder of his ex-girlfriend is dead in an apparent suicide, according to the Warren County Coroner’s Office. Brandon Ivy, 30, was found hanging Tuesday at the...
Fox 19
Police: Rape convict tried to get into elementary school while drunk
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Video from a parent shows an intoxicated sex offender trying to get into a local elementary school last month. Derrick Bailey pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal trespassing after he tried to get into North College Hill Elementary two weeks ago. The police report shows he was drinking...
Fox 19
Driver accused of trying to hit police vehicles during chase appears in court
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The driver accused of trying to hit two police vehicles with officers inside and leading them on a chase up two highways appeared in court Thursday morning. Cincinnati police arrested Randy Vernatter around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday. He is charged with two counts of felonious assault and one...
Fox 19
Police-involved shooting in Evendale under investigation
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Evendale early Friday after police say a man armed with a gun did not comply with an officer’s commands to drop his weapon. Police say the officer’s shot failed to stop the suspect, who then led them on a chase...
Fox 19
NKY man pardoned by Matt Bevin sentenced to 5 years in jail for strangulation charge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A man who was pardoned by former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin in 2019 was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison for fourth-degree strangulation. Nearly three years ago, Joheim Bandy was in jail after he was convicted of assault and robbery. Initially, Bandy was sentenced to...
Fox 19
‘Male shooter in custody’ in Colerain Township police say
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A “male shooter is in custody” in what Colerain Township police say is a domestic-related shooting that sent one person to the hospital Thursday morning. Officers responded to the shooting around 9:30 a.m. at Northgate Meadow Apartments on Arborwood Drive, according to police...
Fox 19
Police search for suspects accused of carjacking 69-year-old woman
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two people are suspected of aggravated robbery after allegedly stealing a 69-year-old woman’s car in a Westwood neighborhood Saturday, according to Cincinnati police. District 3 officers say the incident occurred on Werk Road around 7 p.m. when the suspects allegedly shoved the woman to the ground,...
Fox 19
CPD officer fired after planting Apple AirTag in woman’s car, stalking her
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police officer has been fired after planting an Apple AirTag on a woman to track her movements, following her to a friend’s home and damaging her friend’s property. Cincinnati City Manager Sheryl Long on Tuesday approved of a recommendation made by Police Chief...
Fox 19
Police investigating ‘kill list’ at Warren County elementary school
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Waynesville police are investigating a so-called “kill list” targeting a student’s classmates at Waynesville Elementary. Police say a 9-year-old fourth-grader girl created the kill list with several names on it. Several students allegedly reported it to a teacher, who in turn reported it to the police department.
Fox 19
Man accused of causing deadly 2021 crash pleads guilty to OVI charge
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WXIX) - A man accused of driving while under the influence of drugs and causing a deadly crash in 2021 has pleaded guilty to several charges. Joshua Trammell pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence causing death, and to a habitual offender sentence enhancement, Franklin County court records show.
Fox 19
Evendale Plaza shooter investigation uncovers ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The shooter who opened fire at Evendale Plaza last week has been implicated in a host of prior incidents involving law enforcement, according to Evendale Chief of Police Tim Holloway. A Hamilton County grand jury on Tuesday indicted 33-year-old Daniel Beckjord on counts of weapons possession under...
Fox 19
Family of Cincinnati man who vanished 5 years ago vows to continue search
CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family is searching for answers five years after their loved one mysteriously disappeared. Joshua Wright, who would now be 36, was last seen Feb. 2, 2018 at the intersection of Moosewood Avenue and Bowling Green Court in Millvale driving a red GMC truck. “He left out...
Fox 19
Ohio man sentenced to prison for attempting to join ISIS
DAYTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Beavercreek, Ohio man was sentenced Wednesday to 120 months in prison and 15 years of supervised release for attempting to travel to Afghanistan to join ISIS or ISIS-Khoransan (ISIS-K), according to the Department of Justice. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force arrested Naser Almadaoji, 23,...
Fox 19
Homicide investigators respond to Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Homicide investigators are responding to Avondale with at least two people found dead early Friday, according to Cincinnati police. There is a large police presence on Canyon Drive and Glenwood Avenue. Officers were called to the 3600 block of Canyon Drive at about 5:30 a.m. FOX19 NOW...
Fox 19
Prosecutors want jail time for former Butler County auditor
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Prosecutors want jail time for Butler County’s former auditor when he is sentenced next week on a felony corruption-related charge directly tied to his elected office. Roger Reynolds should go to jail for six months because “the facts disclose a situation where an entrenched, powerful...
Fox 19
Daughter of Covington man found in Lebanon baffled by his death
LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - The body of 76-year-old Edward Wischerman, who went missing from his Covington home in late December, was found Tuesday in Warren County. Now his family, including daughter Roshaunna Wischer, looking for answers. “I can’t think of him without smiling, even though he’s not here,” Roshaunna said...
Fox 19
Police release body cam video of Evendale Plaza shooting suspect who has ‘dangerous and erratic’ criminal past, chief says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police have released body camera video showing the arrest of the suspect charged with shooting into an Asian storefront in Evendale. Daniel Beckjord, 33, was indicted Tuesday on counts of weapons possession under disability, inducing panic and vandalism. A Hamilton County grand jury ignored charges of felonious...
Comments / 0